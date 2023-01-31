January 31, 2023
J.D. Vance picks Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis in 2024
GIRARD, OH — AUGUST 19: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida speaks at the Unite and Win Rally that also featured Ohio Republican nominee for US Senate J.D. Vance, August 19, 2022, at the Metroplex Expo Center in Girard, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes for Ohio Capital Journal)

Unite and Win Rally
The Ohio Senator says Trump 'deserves a chance to govern again.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Ohio to help J.D. Vance get elected to the Senate, but the Hillbilly Elegy author won’t return the favor in kind.

U.S. Sen. Vance has waded into the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary fight, telling radio host Hugh Hewitt that he was backing Donald Trump’s bid for re-election, even as DeSantis seems to be approaching his own run for the White House.

“I’m actually going to have an article come out here in the next couple of days that explains why, but the simple fact is Donald Trump’s policies were incredibly good for this country, and he’s very popular among Republican voters. It doesn’t mean he’s going to be given the nomination, of course. Who knows what’s going to happen in a potentially competitive Primary? But I think he has, he deserves a chance to govern again, and certainly Republican voters, a lot of them are on his side.”

Vance confirmed that his “article” would include an endorsement of Trump.

“That is the plan, Hugh, but I want to lay it out in my own words. I won’t do that on your show.”

The DeSantis rally with Vance was staged by the conservative group Turning Point USA. The Governor was greeted with a standing ovation at the Ohio event, where he stressed his familial ties to Youngstown before offering his wisdom.

“Don’t just sit back and let the Left eat your lunch,” he advised the cheering crowd. “Go on offense.”

It appears that despite DeSantis’ support for Vance, the Ohio Senator trusts the Trump playbook more in the end.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

