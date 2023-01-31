January 31, 2023
Frederica Wilson wins ranking seat on Higher Ed, Workforce Investment Subcommittee
Frederica Wilson cheers measures to keep Florida moist with clean water.

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 31, 20233min0

wilson
She was previously chaired the panel.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson is still the top-ranking Democrat of the House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Investment.

On Tuesday, Wilson’s peers elected her as Ranking Member of the panel. She previously served as its Chair but lost the post after Republicans flipped the chamber in November.

A lifelong education professional, Wilson said in a statement that she is “honored” to win the Ranking Member job.

“I want to thank my colleagues for their confidence in my experience and commitment to delivering for students and hardworking Americans across the nation,” she said.

“I am eager to get back to work on addressing the student debt crisis, improving educational outcomes for American students, and investing in America’s labor force.”

The House Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development oversees a broad array programs, from higher education to job training. Its jurisdiction covers issues including education and workforce development beyond the high school level, postsecondary student assistance and employment services, and the Higher Education Act.

The committee also focuses on postsecondary career and technical education, apprenticeship programs and workforce development, including the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, vocational rehabilitation and workforce development programs.

Wilson is a former schoolteacher, principal and school administrator. As a member of the Miami-Dade County School Board, she founded the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program, a youth mentorship program for boys of color.

She won a seventh term in Congress with nearly 72% of the vote, defeating Republican candidate Jesus Navarro with about 81,000 votes.

Her noteworthy education-focused legislation includes the American Teacher Act, the LOAN Act and Every Student Succeeds Act, which former President Barack Obama signed in 2015.

She will also serve on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, among other committee roles.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

