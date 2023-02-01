February 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Shumaker Partner Andy Mayts elected to USF Financing Corp. Board
USF students kick off the Fall 2021 semester. Image via USF.

Peter SchorschFebruary 1, 20233min0
usf fall
'As a proud USF alum, I’m simply honored and grateful to be in a position to give back to the school I love and called home.'

Shumaker Partner and Public Sector Chair Andy Mayts has been elected to the University of South Florida (USF) Financing Corporation Board to help plan financing for major capital projects at the school. 

Mayts is a USF alumnus. The USF Financing Corporation Board includes the USF President, the school’s Chief Operating Officer and six members representing the finance, legal, accounting and auditing professions. 

“It is important that our board members have a strong connection with the University, with prior service on boards and committees and in the community. Andy is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a B.S. degree, and he is a former director of the USF Alumni Association and former chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber Board,” USF Treasurer and Associate Vice President Fell Stubbs said.

Mayts is a construction law lawyer who focuses his practice on business and construction related litigation.

He is also deeply involved in the community, including with service as the Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber, member of the USF Alumni Association, Chair of the Hillsborough County Children’s Board, member of the Tampa Bay Rays 100, member of the Gulf Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America, member of the 13th Judicial Nominating Commission, and more. 

Mayts was recently named an honorary commander for Wing Commander Col. Adam Bingham at MacDill Air Force Base. 

“As a proud USF alum, I’m simply honored and grateful to be in a position to give back to the school I love and called home,” Mayts said. “USF has some really exciting and transformational projects in the works, and I look forward to helping make them a reality to benefit generations of students to come.”

Mayts appointment to the USF Financing Corporation Board comes as the school’s freshman class breaks records as the largest and academically strongest class in USF history, with more than 6,900 students averaging a 4.2 high school GPA. Enrollment this academic year at USF grew 9.4% from last year. 

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJax residents urged to flex voting muscle ahead of elections

nextBoom: Space Florida rockets closer to $1B annual impact

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories