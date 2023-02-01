Shumaker Partner Andy Mayts elected to USF Financing Corp. Board

Shumaker Partner and Public Sector Chair Andy Mayts has been elected to the University of South Florida (USF) Financing Corporation Board to help plan financing for major capital projects at the school.

Mayts is a USF alumnus. The USF Financing Corporation Board includes the USF President, the school’s Chief Operating Officer and six members representing the finance, legal, accounting and auditing professions.

“It is important that our board members have a strong connection with the University, with prior service on boards and committees and in the community. Andy is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a B.S. degree, and he is a former director of the USF Alumni Association and former chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber Board,” USF Treasurer and Associate Vice President Fell Stubbs said.

Mayts is a construction law lawyer who focuses his practice on business and construction related litigation.

He is also deeply involved in the community, including with service as the Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber, member of the USF Alumni Association, Chair of the Hillsborough County Children’s Board, member of the Tampa Bay Rays 100, member of the Gulf Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America, member of the 13th Judicial Nominating Commission, and more.

Mayts was recently named an honorary commander for Wing Commander Col. Adam Bingham at MacDill Air Force Base.

“As a proud USF alum, I’m simply honored and grateful to be in a position to give back to the school I love and called home,” Mayts said. “USF has some really exciting and transformational projects in the works, and I look forward to helping make them a reality to benefit generations of students to come.”

Mayts appointment to the USF Financing Corporation Board comes as the school’s freshman class breaks records as the largest and academically strongest class in USF history, with more than 6,900 students averaging a 4.2 high school GPA. Enrollment this academic year at USF grew 9.4% from last year.