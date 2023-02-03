Retired Florida Supreme Court justice, prominent attorneys, launch new powerhouse firm

Alan Lawson, who retired in August as a Justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is teaming up with Paul Huck, Jason Gonzalez and Amber Nunnally to launch Lawson Huck Gonzalez, PLLC.

Several top Florida businesses, trade associations and state agencies have already engaged the new firm on its first official day of operations.

The firm’s first offices are in Tallahassee and Miami and will focus on litigation, appeals, administrative hearings and government investigations.

Huck, the husband of Judge Barbara Lagoa of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, previously served as Chief Deputy Attorney General and General Counsel to the Florida Governor, and more recently as a partner in Jones Day’s Miami office.

Gonzalez also served as General Counsel to the Governor and often oversees high-profile cases for the government and business community. Gonzalez moved from Shutts & Bowen last month where he served as managing partner in its Tallahassee office and Chair of the firm’s appellate practice group.

Nunnally served as a top aide to then-House Speaker Marco Rubio and later clerked for Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston.

Joining the quartet are a seasoned team of associate attorneys and litigation support staff experienced in complex litigation and appellate matters in federal and state courts throughout Florida.

On Day 1, the firm announced it was engaged by several top government and corporate clients: HCA Healthcare Florida, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, Florida Power & Light, NextEra Energy, Publix Supermarkets, Ajax Building Corporation, D.R. Horton, U.S. Institute for Legal Reform, Florida Healthcare Association, CrowderGulf, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Management Services, Security First Insurance Company, Tower Hill Insurance, and the Greater Miami Expressway Agency.

Florida Chamber President Mark Wilson welcomed the new firm:

“We are grateful to Justice Alan Lawson for his service on the Supreme Court and look forward to working with him and his new law partners. I’m excited he chose to team up with Jason Gonzalez whose work with the Florida Chamber has helped to change the legal climate in Florida for decades to come. Congratulations on the creation of a new Florida business and the newest Florida Chamber of Commerce member.”

William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute agrees.

“Justice Alan Lawson, Jason Gonzalez, Paul Huck and Amber Nunnally have built an outstanding legal team. FJRI looks forward to continuing to retain these lawyers to file briefs in high-profile Florida appeals,” Large said.

For more information, visit lawsonhuckgonzalez.com or [email protected].