Paul Renner appoints Chase Tramont to RPOF State Executive Committee

House Speaker Paul Renner is appointing Rep. Chase Tramont to the Florida State Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Florida.

“To be chosen as one of a handful of House Republicans to help guide and oversee our Republican Party of Florida is a true honor,” Tramont said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate the faith Speaker Renner has placed in me and will most certainly carry out this duty with the passion, integrity and workmanship to continue building on the 2022 success both he and Governor Ron DeSantis fought so hard to achieve.”

Tramont is currently in his first term representing Brevard and Volusia counties in the new House District 30. He joins other House Republicans, such as fellow freshman Rep. Robert Brackett, appointed by Renner to guide an RPOF machine that won races up and down the ballot in the past election cycle.

House Republicans were particularly successful in the Midterms, achieving a supermajority with an 85-35 advantage over Democrats.

“The facts are simple: Florida was a beacon of freedom for the nation in terms of both the efforts and results for our Republican Party this past November. I am excited to be part of this fantastic operation and build on that for even greater success in 2024,” Tramont added.

The State Executive Committee is RPOF’s governing board and has broad responsibilities over party business and rulemaking authority over matters ranging from the establishment of county executive committees to the process for selecting national committeemen and committeewomen as well as for nominating presidential electors.

Florida statutes require recognized political parties to be represented by a state executive committee. Under the rules, the current House Speaker is entitled to make 10 appointments to the committee.