February 15, 2023
Corey Simon endorses Evan Power for Florida GOP Chair
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, chairs his first meeting of the Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010423CH046
The Tallahassee Republican said local GOP leaders can take statewide the strategies that flipped his seat red.

Sen. Corey Simon and Leon County Republicans delivered a major legislative pickup in November. Now Simon wants local GOP Chair Evan Power to bring the same tactics to the Republican Party of Florida.

The Tallahassee Republican is endorsing Power in his bid for state GOP Chair.

“We flipped SD 3 in a hard fight against an entrenched incumbent in a blue district last year. Evan was an important fighter in this battle,” Simon said. “Evan’s willingness to fight and win in challenging districts make him an excellent candidate for Chairman and has my endorsement.”

Power faces Sarasota Republican Committeeman Christian Ziegler in the race to succeed Joe Gruters as RPOF Chair. The race will be decided at a meeting this weekend.

Power believes the success in turning Senate District 3 red proved he can lead Republicans to victory even in hostile territory.

“We worked hard to flip a district in the Panhandle from blue to red for the first time since Reconstruction,” Power said. “Not only did we flip it, we sent an entrenched Democrat home by a healthy margin. I am proud of the fight we waged and honored to have the support of our new Senator Corey Simon in my race for Chairman!”

Simon defeated then-Sen. Loranne Ausley, an incumbent Democrat who previously served the Tallahassee area in the state House. The Republican won in November with 53% of the vote to Ausley’s 47%. The victory took place in a district where, as of the close of voter rolls before the General Election, registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans 170,066 to 127,653.

Simon has previously said the race in the Panhandle could provide a model for Republicans to follow nationally.

Power has run as a close ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for President this year.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

