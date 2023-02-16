Rick Scott says Joe Biden isn’t ‘healthy’ or ‘competent’

Florida’s septuagenarian Senator continues to question the health of America’s octogenarian President.
During an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott lobbied his latest in a series of attacks on Joe Biden’s faculties and abilities to perform the duties of the presidency.
“I mean, I live in Florida, there’s a lot of 80-year-olds that are very competent,” Scott said. “He’s just not one of them. I mean he’s just not, he’s just not a healthy person and he’s not a good communicator.”
Scott has attacked Biden’s basic competence since soon after the President took office in 2021, including a statement last May where he called for Biden’s resignation.
“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution,” Scott contended.
“Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” Scott added.
“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”
The President did not take Scott’s advice, of course. Asked by a reporter if he should resign because he’s “unwell, unfit for office, incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Biden offered a terse rejoinder.
“I think the man has a problem,” the President said.
Undercutting Scott’s contentions that Biden is incompetent, the President has made attacks on the Senator’s policy proposals that could, in theory, lead to the sunset of Social Security and Medicare central to remarks he’s made this month. Scott has been compelled to respond repeatedly, claiming that his position has been mischaracterized.
Harold in The Villages
February 16, 2023 at 10:20 am
And Rick Scott isn’t innocent or a non-corrupt career criminal.
It's Complicated
February 16, 2023 at 11:41 am
Tough call. I agree that Biden is not competent and a terrible communicator (the latter of which is not grounds for removal from office), but are we prepared to have the dim light Kamala Harris take the oath as POTUS? That IMHO is scarier.
Harris may not be cognitively impaired like Biden, but she isn’t very bright, either. This is evidenced by the fact that the VPOTUS receives high-level daily briefings and would be expected to become conversant to at least a High School level on most world issues, yet, when she opens her mouth it sounds more like a third grade level of understanding. I seriously wonder if she takes being VP seriously, or if she is ‘playing VP’ like it is cosplay.
Mother Superior Slapshot, Bishop Hedman Academy
February 16, 2023 at 12:07 pm
Well, there’s nothing complicated about you, bless your heart.
cassandra
February 16, 2023 at 11:42 am
Scott once again proves he’s only a *slightly* better doctor than Ladapo, and person than DeSantis.
TJC
February 16, 2023 at 12:05 pm
Rick Scott is the one who is confused, last year offering up a plan to “sunset” Medicare and Social Security, a plan so politically stupid his own fellow Republican senators can’t get the stink of it off of them fast enough. He has played right into the Democrats’ hands, and Joe Biden is having the last laugh.
ScienceBLVR
February 16, 2023 at 12:19 pm
Well, at least Scott didn’t refer to POTUS as a criminal, which we all know applies directly to himself. First he and his company rip off American taxpayers with Medicare fraud, then he tries to take it away or “reauthorize” as he likes to call it, from those of us who currently pay 1.45% of our gross salary into the system. My first year of SS earnings began in 1972, so I’m invested for sure. But all that aside, just what is Senator Scott doing to help Floridians? I hear a lot of vitriolic diatribe against a president who is actually accomplishing for average Americans, but what’s the plan, Rick? Do Republicans have any plans for anything besides banning stuff? If they do, I’d like to hear it. Listening to Huckabee and Haley, all I hear are insults against the “other side” and fake news. Where are the Republican leaders with ideas? Where’s the beef, folks?
Helen Johns
February 16, 2023 at 12:21 pm
I’m having a difficult time understanding how Rick Scott thinks it’s okay to demean another human being based on his or her age. Every thing he says about President Biden’s health is stereotype age bias, and appears to be tuned to those who would hate another human being for being older. As if older is different, as if — with luck — we won’t all be older some day. It’s hateful talk, plain and simple.
Aside from that, to claim Biden created “the inflation crisis” purposefully ignores the fact that inflation is a global problem, affecting every economy in the world — and no, Joe Biden didn’t do that. Here, Scott appears to be pandering to voters who are not — let’s be nice and say, not so well-read.
Biscuit
February 16, 2023 at 12:32 pm
I am an old dog but I could chase Rick Scott the hundred feet or so he’d last before cramping up trying to suck wind, and that’s when I would bite him, repeatedly. I’m not always a good dog, but when I am a good dog, I bite men like Rick Scott.