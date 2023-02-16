Rick Scott says Joe Biden isn’t ‘healthy’ or ‘competent’

Florida’s septuagenarian Senator continues to question the health of America’s octogenarian President.

During an appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott lobbied his latest in a series of attacks on Joe Biden’s faculties and abilities to perform the duties of the presidency.

“I mean, I live in Florida, there’s a lot of 80-year-olds that are very competent,” Scott said. “He’s just not one of them. I mean he’s just not, he’s just not a healthy person and he’s not a good communicator.”

Scott has attacked Biden’s basic competence since soon after the President took office in 2021, including a statement last May where he called for Biden’s resignation.

“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution,” Scott contended.

“Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” Scott added.

“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”

The President did not take Scott’s advice, of course. Asked by a reporter if he should resign because he’s “unwell, unfit for office, incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Biden offered a terse rejoinder.

“I think the man has a problem,” the President said.

Undercutting Scott’s contentions that Biden is incompetent, the President has made attacks on the Senator’s policy proposals that could, in theory, lead to the sunset of Social Security and Medicare central to remarks he’s made this month. Scott has been compelled to respond repeatedly, claiming that his position has been mischaracterized.