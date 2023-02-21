Rick Scott seconds Ron DeSantis proposal to move federal agencies from Washington

In a possible example of détente between Florida’s former and current Governors, Rick Scott is endorsing a proposal by Ron DeSantis to move federal agencies outside the Beltway.
Scott tweeted Monday that “Ron is right” regarding the DeSantis trial balloon.
“I proposed the same in my Rescue America plan,” Scott said. “The Republican establishment in Washington wants to protect the status quo, but we need to be for big, bold ideas if we want to save our country.”
The goal would be to diffuse what DeSantis calls an “detached administrative state” in the nation’s Capital.
“Too much power has accumulated in D.C. and the result is a detached administrative state that rules over us and imposes its will on us,” DeSantis told the New York Post. “While there are a host of things that need to be done to re-constitutionalize government, parceling out federal agencies to other parts of the country could help reduce the negative effects of this accumulation of power.”
Much has been made of tensions between Scott and DeSantis that date back to before the current Governor’s inauguration. But the first-term U.S. Senator has also offered the Governor backup on his controversial proposal to divorce Florida from the College Board, in the wake of DeSantis’ umbrage with an African American Studies Advanced Placement course proposal perceived as too “woke” for Florida schools.
Scott’s comments, made during an interview with WIOD of Fort Lauderdale, responded to a question about whether there should be a “national standard” or a “state-by-state” decision on such matters.
“I think we ought to push these decisions down to the most local level we can. So there’s things that the federal government ought to be involved in. But the reality is … state government’s closer to you than federal government, local government’s closer to you than state government,” Scott said.
“I think since these universities were created by the state, I think they’re the ones that ought to be holding them accountable and they shouldn’t be woke.”
Scott, a candidate for re-election next year, has worried that running during a Presidential Election year would be a “minus” given the lack of control over the top of the ticket. So with DeSantis mulling a run for President, it’s worth noticing this newfound common ground between the two thaws a chilly narrative that included Scott grousing that DeSantis hadn’t returned his phone call in the wake of Hurricane Ian last fall.
7 comments
Elliott Offen
February 20, 2023 at 10:44 am
Woke is just the bare minimum of how people should treat each other in a civilized society. We want woke in kindergarten. We want woke in middle school. We want woke in highschool. We want woke in college. We want woke in the governor’s mansion.
Tjb
February 20, 2023 at 11:40 am
DeSantis is smart, but he has no moral compass. Looks like he want to start the elimination of federal government agencies with this policy.
Alfred O Palmore
February 20, 2023 at 12:42 pm
The governor is running the state like a dictatorship and anybody disagreeing with him and his policies has to watch out. Now he wants to move agencies out of DC when trying to run everything from Tallahassee. Free Florida my behind. Wake up my governor, America will not go route nationally.
Steve
February 20, 2023 at 1:05 pm
Sounds like a good idea, until Republicans are back in the white house and want that federal control back. America is a mix of all parties. If it’s not, it’s like Russia, China, N Korea, Cuba and all doctoral countries
Bob Martin
February 20, 2023 at 1:27 pm
Having a federal agency move to a capital like Tallahassee would be a disaster. The loss of talent would be bad, but the cronyism of Republicans crowding around would make the agency cease to function.
Ocean Joe
February 20, 2023 at 1:47 pm
Yes, but isn’t that the point?
Jp
February 20, 2023 at 10:14 pm
Move state government from Tallahassee first b