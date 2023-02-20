February 20, 2023
Proposed bill puts employers offering trans coverage on hook for reversal treatment
Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL042921CH039
'If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them.'

Businesses that pay for workers to travel to other states for gender-affirming surgery would also need to pay to have the effects reversed if the employee so desires, according to legislation filed in the Senate.

The “Reverse Woke Act” (SB 952) states employers would be on the hook for the reverse surgery whether the employees still worked at the company or not.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, the bill sponsor, said Floridians should not be “political pawns” to a “leftist agenda” promoting a certain ideology.

“Woke businesses need to be held accountable when offering to pay for gender affirming surgeries in other states, such as California, because they are nothing more than political decisions masquerading as healthcare and human resource decisions,” the Spring Hill Republican said. “If these companies truly cared about their employees, this should be a no-brainer for them.”

At least 27 companies have pledged to pay the costs of Floridians who travel to other states for gender-affirming surgery.

The proposed legislation states an employee who receives gender dysphoria treatment through coverage provided by the employer is also entitled to the same coverage if the employee “later determines that the gender dysphoria treatment was not appropriate for him or her” and wants to reverse the treatment.

Employees denied coverage for reverse procedures may sue employers, or former employers, for damages, the bill states.

SB 952 continues a trend aimed at restricting transgender treatment in Florida.

The state adopted rules last August barring Medicaid coverage of gender dysphoria treatment. In November, the Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to disallow gender-affirming surgery or treatment for adolescents.

The Trevor Project, a group dedicated to stopping suicide among LGBTQ youth, condemned the move.

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

One comment

  • Richard Bruce

    February 20, 2023 at 1:48 pm

    Why isn’t it illegal to mutilate a physically healthy body to treat mental illness?

    Reply

