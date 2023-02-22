Tort reform and tax cuts top AIF’s 2023 wish list

The Associated Industries of Florida has released its 2023 Session Priorities publication, outlining its legislative agenda ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session.

“With Legislative Session quickly approaching, AIF is proud to release our 2023 priorities and continue our long history of advocacy on behalf of Florida’s employers to promote policies that encourage a strong economy, enhance personal freedoms, and ensure all Floridians and businesses continue to have the opportunity to thrive in our great state,” said AIF President & CEO Brewster Bevis.

“While there are many important issues to address, one in particular stands above the rest and needs immediate attention this Session — tort reform. Florida’s current tort climate negatively impacts every industry in every corner of the state and raises costs for both businesses and consumers. With the expressed support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, Florida is uniquely positioned to build on the successful reforms passed during the Special Session and tackle this issue once and for all.”

The pro-business group detailed many of the reforms it will seek during its Business Forum, held last week in Tallahassee. The list includes curbing auto glass claims and lawsuits that insurers believe take advantage of Florida’s bad faith law, which rewards plaintiffs who bring cases against insurers who have deliberately denied, slow-walked or shortchanged a claim.

AIF also singled out “letters of protection,” which are letters sent to a medical professional by a plaintiff’s attorney guaranteeing the provider payment for medical treatment from a future lawsuit settlement or verdict award.

AIF also lauded the Governor’s $114.8 billion budget recommendation and Bevis said the group would advocate for the tax cuts it contains as lawmakers draft the state’s 2023-24 spending plan.

“Governor DeSantis’ proposed budget, which includes a historic $2 billion in tax relief to put money back in the pockets of Florida families and businesses, demonstrates his commitment to protecting freedom, fighting inflation, and ensuring our state economy remains strong,” he said.

“Florida is fortunate to have leaders like Gov. DeSantis, President Passidomo, and Speaker Renner who prioritize fiscal responsibility to ensure our state continues to prosper.”