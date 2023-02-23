February 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Term-limited Rick Roth not ready to bid adieu to politics
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, right, talks with Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando, speaks after the House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Anne GeggisFebruary 22, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Live Local Act’ targeting affordable housing heads to Senate floor with changes

HeadlinesInfluence

Kathleen Passidomo priorities on affordable housing, wildlife corridor advance in Senate

HeadlinesInfluence

Linda Stewart files bill to ‘fix the cracks’ in auto glass repairs

FLAPOL010423CH071
The Republican Representative is contemplating his next move as he comes up against term limits.

Facing term limits, Republican Rep. Rick Roth is mulling his next move, but the West Palm Beach farmer says he’s not ready to give up politics yet.

Campaign documents show he suspended his campaign fundraising for House District 94, which covers West Palm Beach’s suburban communities to Belle Glade, including Pahokee and Royal Palm Beach.

And a letter last week to a Department of State administrator says that his previous statement about opening a Senate campaign account was “premature.”

“I’m contemplating a lot of choices,” Roth said.

There’s one thing he’s sure of, however.

“I’ve crossed over from being a normal citizen,” he joked.

On a more serious note, he continued, “Once you develop the skills, I think it’s part of your civic duty to continue to run for office.”

It looks like he’ll have to sit at least one year out, though. He lives in an even-numbered Senate district. The recent redistricting process means that seat won’t be coming up for re-election until 2026, though Roth could move to an odd-numbered district, which will come up in 2024.

Roth decisively bested a Democratic challenger in 2022, even though redistricting turned his district from the lightest shade of red to a toss-up district, according to MCI Maps. Roth’s district elected President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump by 0.08 percentage points according to Matt Isbell, an elections data specialist.

Roth currently serves as Vice Chair for the House Agriculture, Conservation & Resilience Subcommittee and the Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee. He’s a member of the State Affairs Committee, the Ways and Means Committee and the Civil Justice Committee.

He’s currently sponsoring a bill (SB 399) that would incentivize agricultural companies to sell fresh food products to food recovery nonprofits that have been delivering food to those who need it. Often, these nonprofits take food that otherwise would go to waste because it’s not shaped the right way, or the right color to appear on a supermarket shelf.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKathleen Passidomo priorities on affordable housing, wildlife corridor advance in Senate

next‘Live Local Act’ targeting affordable housing heads to Senate floor with changes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories