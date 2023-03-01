‘Take that for what it’s worth’: Ron DeSantis dismisses Donald Trump criticism

As Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ media tour continues, he’s getting more emboldened in response to Donald Trump‘s disses.

On Tuesday evening’s Watters World on the Fox News Channel, the Florida Governor contended that Trump used to praise him, in an attempt to contextualize the recent invective without responding to specific charges.

“Well, look, Jesse, I mean, you know, he used to say how great of a governor I was and then I win a big victory and all of a sudden, you know, he had different opinions and so you can take that for what it’s worth,” DeSantis said, presumably referring to his re-election win against Democrat Charlie Crist, which was prefaced by Trump coining the “Ron DeSanctimonious” sobriquet.

“But at the end of the day, I think one of the reasons I’ve been successful as governor is I don’t really pay attention to a lot of the background. I mean, he’s obviously a big, big fish, but I get attacked all the time from every different angle and you either put points on the board or you don’t. And so I just focus on delivering the wins.And I think we’ve done a pretty good job of following through on our promises.”

It remains to be seen if this response will put Trump in his place. Despite the Governor’s breeziness, one report from a DeSantis book signing saw Trump supporters being excluded from entry, a sign that the Governor’s relaxed rhetoric is not the whole story.

DeSantis has attempted comebacks of this type before, including roughly a month ago.

“What I would just say is this. I roll out of bed, I have people attacking me from all angles. It’s been happening for many, many years,” DeSantis said. “If you take a crisis situation like COVID, the good thing is that if you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions. You’ve got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, the people are able to render a judgment on that, whether they re-elect you or not.”

“At the end of the day, I would tell people to check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. The fact of the matter is it was the greatest Republican victory in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in November.