Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.1.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Government strategies firm Johnston and Stewart is bringing on Josh Baumgartner to focus on growing the firm’s footprint in Hillsborough County.

Baumgartner will work with Anita Berry, who leads the firm’s regional practice, in addition to state-level lobbying. He brings to Johnson and Stewart a large network and extensive background in government relations, economic development, community relations and business development in the Tampa Bay market.

Before that, Baumgartner was director of External Affairs at TECO. He led a regional team, developing and implementing strategies in local government and community relations, economic development and corporate citizenship.

Baumgartner previously served as senior vice president of Strategy and Advocacy for the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce, where he managed the organization’s local, state and federal government relations.

He also worked on both political and nonprofit campaigns in Virginia, South Carolina and Florida.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Josh to our team. He brings a wealth of trusted relationships and a thorough understanding of the inner workings of local government. He is both experienced and respected in the Tampa Bay Area and we are thrilled to have him on board, helping ensure our clients’ continued success,” firm principal partner Jeff Johnston said.

“Josh’s expertise will bring immense value to our firm as our local presence continues to grow,” principal partner Amanda Stewart added. “We are tremendously fortunate to represent some of the finest organizations in the area and Josh will undoubtedly enhance our local capabilities.”

Baumgartner is a member of Leadership Florida and a graduate of Leadership Tampa. He has served on Board and Committee roles with the Tampa Downtown Partnership, the Tampa Bay Chamber, the Tampa Bay EDC, the Plant City EDC and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s Sustainability and Resiliency Task Force.

___

Florida Politics is putting out another call for Influencers — inviting you and all interested parties to take part in a final Influencer Poll before the 2023 Session gavel falls Tuesday.

If you are in The Process or know someone with insight into what’s happening — or going to happen — in Session, we want to hear from you!

Drop us a line at [email protected], and we’ll add you (or them) to the list.

___

Speaking of influence, who wields clout in the Tampa Bay region — and who’s bold enough to flout it? The first batch of the 2023 list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians is out.

Check out the first five entries and follow as the posts go live throughout the week, starting back up tomorrow at 9 a.m. with No. 19. The running total will be available here — check back frequently.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@AndrewRomando: Earlier this month, (Ron) DeSantis led (Donald) Trump (45-41%) in the @YahooNews @YouGovAmerica poll. Now Trump leads 47-39%. That’s a big, sudden shift. What gives? One clue: DeSantis used to lead by 9 on who has the “best chance” to win in 2024. Now they’re tied.

Tweet, tweet:

Thanks to everyone who joined us in Sarasota County today. We're excited to share the story of Florida taking on a bold policy agenda that resulted in historic victories for the people of our state… And we’re just getting started.https://t.co/BLdrmBzRgv pic.twitter.com/joSgdRLa6Y — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 28, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Today marks five months since #HurricaneIan slammed into SW Florida. Many families are still working everyday to recover. If you need insurance assistance, my office is here to help. Visit us online now: https://t.co/2lx33hoDsI pic.twitter.com/sQW9QL2FG8 — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) February 28, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Last night marked an important and sentimental milestone in our recovery from Hurricane Ian as the Sanibel Lighthouse was relit for the first time since the storm. It was a miracle that the lighthouse stayed intact at all – we're so proud to see it shining on our coast again. pic.twitter.com/gtdOKPu1jC — Kevin Ruane (@KevinRuaneFL) February 28, 2023

—@GovGoneWild: Hey @NikkiFried … Florida Dems should be thankful I’m not asking them to return all the money they’ve raised previously from their Jefferson/Jackson Dinners.

—@AngieNixon: I for one am not about to get worked up or give more airtime to a man that used to be the Chair of the Florida Republican Party. Him and his colleagues that share the same party should be helping fix this property insurance crisis they helped exacerbate.

Tweet, tweet:

One of this year's winners of @GovRonDeSantis' and First Lady @CaseyDeSantis' Black History Month Art Contest is a collateral descendant of Florida Highwayman, R.L. Lewis (pictured here)! Congratulations, Zaylan, we look forward to seeing what you do in the future! https://t.co/94yCgXKZOM pic.twitter.com/M3Lz4ZhWLQ — Florida Department of State (@FLSecofState) February 27, 2023

—@ShellenbergerMD: It’s clear that the scientists who claimed in Lancet, on Feb. 19, 2020, “We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin,” were misrepresenting their unfounded opinion as a scientific fact.

—@SalNuzzo: Currently taking @Uber from San Antonio to Austin — a roughly 80-minute ride. Why? Because the rate is cheaper than a rental car plus gas. Also, I don’t have to drive. Free. Markets. Rule.

—@TheRealBeade: For reference, #UCF football didn’t announce 97% of season tickets were sold for last year until July 28. It’s only February 28. No real surprise entering the Knights’ first Big 12 season.

— DAYS UNTIL —

‘Creed III’ premieres — 2; The Oscars — 3; Tampa Municipal Election — 6; 2023 Legislative Session convenes — 6; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 13; Premiere date for Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’ — 14; World Baseball Classic finals begin in Miami — 16; annual Red Dog Blue Dog fundraiser — 20; ’John Wick: Chapter 4′ premieres — 23; ‘Succession’ Season 4 begins — 25; MLB Opening Day 2023 — 29; Tron Lightcycle/Run debuts in Walt Disney World — 34; Suits for Session — 35; ‘Air’ starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon premieres — 36; NBA Play-In Tournament begins — 41; Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Tampa — 46; NBA playoffs begin — 46; final performance of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Broadway — 46; American Association of Political Consultants Pollies ’23 conference begins — 48; 2023 Session Sine Die — 65; ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ premieres — 65; Florida Chamber 2023 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 69; Florida TaxWatch’s Spring Meeting — 78; ‘Fast X’ premieres — 78; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 86; NBA Finals begin — 92; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ premieres — 93; ‘The Flash’ premieres — 107; Florida Chamber 2023 Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 118; ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ premieres — 120; ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning — Part One’ premieres — 135; Florida Chamber 37th Annual Environmental Permitting Summer School — 142; Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ premieres — 144; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 150; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 236; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 248; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 329; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 343; Georgia Democratic Primary — 350; Michigan Democratic Primary — 363; ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Part 2 premieres — 395; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 450; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 513; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 513; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 555; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 618; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 766; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 793; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 982.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis ‘review’ of public records can add months of delays, newly uncovered log reveals” via Mike DeForest of ClickOrlando.com — The Florida Department of Corrections, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are among several state agencies that have forwarded hundreds of requested public records to the Governor’s Office for review, according to a newly uncovered log used by DeSantis’ staff.

Some records remained at the Governor’s Office for more than nine months before being returned to the originating state agencies, the log shows.

Florida’s constitution grants anyone the legal right to inspect most public records that are created or received in connection with official government business.

State law does not require government agencies to produce public records within a specific time limit. However, the Florida Supreme Court ruled in 1984 that the “only delay” permitted in producing public records is the time it takes for a record custodian to retrieve the record and delete any information exempt from release.

Some state agencies receive hundreds of public records requests each week, according to the Governor’s Office.

In most cases, state agencies do not seek a secondary review from the Governor’s Office before distributing public records, documents indicate.

But more than 280 batches of public records were sent to DeSantis’ office by various state agencies in 2021, according to a handwritten log used by the Governor’s legal team.



— ‘COURAGE’ ROLL-OUT —

“DeSantis’ book hits No. 1 as it goes on sale” via Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg and Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — His book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” has already hit No. 1 on the Top 100 list of Amazon.com Inc. “Florida has stood as an antidote to America’s failed ruling class,” DeSantis writes. He describes his battles against COVID-19 restrictions, corporations and the education system that “strike at the heart of what it means to be a Floridian and an American.” He rails against the left but criticizes the Republican establishment as well. DeSantis — who has mostly refrained from criticizing Trump and alienating his supporters — largely praises the former President and his convention-breaking style and policies, though the narrative arc of the book is designed to show that DeSantis can do it better.

“DeSantis calls for ‘crippling the ESG movement’ in new book” via Kevin Breuninger of CNBC — DeSantis calls for politicians to suppress the influence of “woke capital” and activist corporations, in part by “crippling” the socially conscious investing movement known as ESG. “Both the legislative and executive branches should use their respective authorities to defend individuals against large corporations that are wielding what is effectively public power,” DeSantis wrote in “The Courage to Be Free.” “Reining in Big Tech, enforcing antitrust laws, prohibiting discriminatory job training, and crippling the ESG movement are all ways in which the political branches can protect individual freedom from stridently ideological private actor,” he wrote. DeSantis’ book tears into ESG in multiple chapters, while invoking the politically loaded and nebulous term “woke” nearly four dozen times.

“DeSantis recounts rain falling on ‘ironic’ Disney wedding day” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis has already called his wedding at Walt Disney World “ironic” given the political battle with the company last year over the Parental Rights in Education law. But in a twist worthy of Alanis Morrisette, rain actually fell on his Disney wedding day. “What I didn’t put in the book was, you know, so we did that, we did the cocktail reception outside,” DeSantis said. “We didn’t know about rain. There was no rain all day. And we get out to the cocktail reception, our guests are having a great time. They’ve been out there for like 30 minutes because we have been taking pictures. “The heavens parted. A massive downpour for 10 minutes. It only rained 10 minutes and then it stopped. But everyone had to go in, you know, Casey got wet or whatever and so that was kind of it.”

“Fox’s Brian Kilmeade has to SEARCH diner to find a single DeSantis supporter — and even she’s in the fence” via Bolby Hall of Mediaite — Kilmeade co-hosted Tuesday’s episode of Fox & Friends from a diner in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Just before going to break, he held an unscientific but still revealing poll of diners’ favorite candidates in 2024. “All right. 2024, who is pumped up for the election?” Kilmeade asked the attendees of the Metro Diner. “Rapid fire. Who is your man? Who is your woman?” The first six respondents ALL cited Trump as their preferred candidate, though two added South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as a running mate to Trump, and two mentioned former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley also as a Vice Presidential candidate to Trump.

— DESANTISYLAND —

“DeSantis to visit early Primary states, selling his Florida record” via Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — DeSantis is tentatively expected to appear in Iowa during the first half of March, making stops in Davenport and Des Moines. Shortly after, he is expected to appear in Nevada, followed a few weeks later by an expected trip to Manchester, New Hampshire. An appearance in South Carolina is also being discussed. A chunk of the Republican electorate, some conservative activists and a number of major donors have already pinned their hopes on DeSantis as the future of the party as they seek to move on from Trump. They have praised his aggressive style and use of the powers of his office, and his willingness to dive into battles over cultural issues that have come to define the modern Republican Party.

“DeSantis says 2024 decision will be made ‘once the dust settles’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis says his team is “going to continue to do our job here,” at least for now. The Governor was asked on “Fox & Friends” if he intended to run for President: “We’re going to do some stuff on the book, tell the story of Florida, and then deliver a lot of victories. And then once the dust settles from that, you know, we can see where things lay.” The Governor discussed a “big Legislative Session coming up,” noting that he “made promises to the folks about what I would deliver and we’re going to deliver a lot of wins over the next few months.” “So, I would stay tuned for that. That’s going to be my focus,” he said.

—”Karl Rove says DeSantis is ‘smart’ to skip CPAC and its ‘meaningless’ straw poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis frames Disney decision as ‘free-market’ move against ‘corporate welfare’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to justify his moves to check the power of The Walt Disney Co., dismissing criticism from the Right that he went too far. During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” DeSantis again defended his decision to check Disney’s privileges in the wake of the company’s objections to the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, framing it in conservative terms. “Is it free market economics to have a corporation run its own government and be exempt from laws and be treated better than all its competitors? Of course not. That’s corporate welfare,” DeSantis contended.





— LEGISLATIVE —

“Lawmakers to consider expansion of so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A state representative wants to expand last year’s controversial Parental Rights in Education law to the eighth grade, setting up another culture war clash over what critics labeled “don’t say gay.” Rep. Adam Anderson filed a bill Tuesday that also would forbid public schools from using pronouns that align with a transgender student’s gender identity. The measure would prohibit classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for grades kindergarten through eighth, instead of third grade as the original law mandates. The proposal (HB 1223) also adds pre-kindergarten, including private programs, and charter schools to the law.

“House bill would require public projects to use U.S.-produced steel” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — A House bill filed by Rep. Philip Griffitts on Tuesday would require public projects to use domestically produced iron and steel. In the bill’s purview, any government agency that enters into a contract for a public works project or for the purchase of materials for a public project must stipulate that any iron or steel products used in the project are made in the United States. The requirement can be bypassed, however, if the governmental entity administering the funds deems that U.S. iron or steel products cannot be produced in sufficient quantities.

“Blaise Ingoglia bill would ‘cancel’ Democratic Party” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Sen. Ingoglia is sponsoring the “Ultimate Cancel Act,” which would eliminate all political parties that once used slavery as part of its platform. While “Democratic Party” isn’t mentioned in the bill, Ingoglia said that’s his target. “For years now, leftist activists have been trying to ‘cancel’ people and companies for things they have said or done in the past. This includes the removal of statues and memorials and the renaming of buildings,” he said. “Using this standard, it would be hypocritical not to cancel the Democratic Party itself for the same reason.” The measure (SB 1248) would switch Democratic voters to non-party voters or give them the option of choosing another party.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Brian Ballard, Brady Benford, Dane Eagle, Ballard Partners: City of Cape Coral, Ovadia Law Group

Travis Cummings, Oak Strategies: The Arc Jacksonville, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, Florida Association of Health Plans, Operation New Hope, Public Trust for Conservation, University of North Florida

James Daughton, Doug Bell, Leslie Dughi, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Aimee Lyon, Andrew Palmer, Karl Rasmussen, Metz Husband & Daughton: Youngquist Brothers

Herbert Gibson, North Swell Media: DEPLOY/US

Cory Guzzo, Floridian Partners: State Policy Network

Jeff Kottkamp: Airplate, Florida Alliance for Simplified Funding Strategies

Kyle Langan, The Vogel Group: Florida Water Environment Association Utility Council

Denise Quarles: Siemens Corporation

Mike Yaworsky: Office of Insurance Regulation

— LEG. SKED. —

— The Joint Revenue Estimating Conference begins to discuss the PECO Chair: 10 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Florida Commission on Offender Review meets via teleconference: 10 a.m., CMR vote 10 a.m. Call In: 1-877-309-2073. Pin: 337-350-165.

— The Joint Revenue Estimating Conference begins to discuss transportation revenue: 10:30 a.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— The Citizens Property Insurance Corporation meets via Zoom: 12:30 p.m., call in: 786-635-1003, code: 977 8143 2199.

— The Joint Social Services Estimating Conference begins to discuss Medicaid Expenditures and Long-Term Expenditures (Managed Care Rates): 2:30 p.m., Room 117, Knott Building.

— Appropriations Project Request: Form Publication Deadline. All member-approved APR forms must be published on the House website no later than 5 p.m.





— MORE FROM CAP —

“Major League Baseball wants DeSantis and the Legislature to carve minor league players out of Florida’s minimum wage” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The professional baseball league is lobbying Florida’s elected leaders for legislation that would cut baseball players out of the state’s minimum-wage law. That would allow MLB teams — all of which are owned by billionaires or near-billionaires — to get away with making minor leaguers work without salaries during key periods like Spring Training and fall instructional leagues. MLB teams have historically refused to pay players outside the league’s roughly six-month regular season. That forces many minor leaguers — all of whom must practice and train year-round and most of whom will never actually make it to the big leagues — to survive on sub-poverty salaries that sometimes work out to less than $5,000 a year.

“Manny Diaz calls out woke School Board member for more fake news on ‘book banning’” via Zac Howard of The Florida Standard — Education Commissioner Diaz Jr. called out a leftist School Board member for pedaling misinformation on Monday. Over the weekend, several leftist politicians and activists latched onto misspellings from a list of approved books that a First Coast News article attributed to the Florida Department of Education (FDOE). The critics mocked the Department for purportedly misspelling ninth and twelfth, as “nineth” and “twelth.” “You’d think a School Board member would know a little bit more about the state’s recommended reading list,” quipped Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’ deputy press secretary, in a tweet responding to Diaz.

“Federal judge nixes part of Florida’s lobby ban for officeholders” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida elected officials can still lobby for clients while in office after a Miami federal judge knocked down part of the state’s ban on lobbying by lawmakers. Judge Beth Bloom issued a preliminary injunction against the part of the lobby ban that applies to lawmakers, statewide elected officials, City Council members, and County Commissioners and other members of elected Boards with taxing authority while they are in office. The ban infringes on elected officials’ First Amendment rights, she ruled. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rene Garcia argued the ban would hurt his business consulting firm, New Century Partnership, which offers lobbying services, including for the federal government.

Pet businesses respond to Rodney Barreto’s call for ‘shut down’ — A group of pet owners, breeders, importers and sellers took umbrage with FWC Chair Barreto for saying he has “no qualms about saying that we are shutting down Florida to invasive species.” The Florida branch of the U.S. Association of Reptile Keepers said the Barreto and other Commissioners are mischaracterizing many species, such as the agama lizard, as invasive and are using “Florida’s pet keepers and small businesses as a political punching bag.” According to USARK-Florida, the state’s reptile and tropical fish industries generate at least $500 million a year and industries provide jobs for thousands of people. “Florida’s reptile keepers believe that the actions of FWC have threatened their ability to continue to operate as small businesses,” the group said in a news release.

— STATEWIDE —

“Dennis Moore to head Guardian ad Litem office” via Jonas Vesterberg of The Florida Standard — Today, DeSantis’ team announced that Moore, a longtime advocate for children and experienced attorney, will lead the state’s Guardian ad Litem office. Moore has served as the Interim Executive Director of the agency since July 2021. Under his leadership, child representation has greatly expanded in Florida and the GAL office has secured record funding. In December 2020, it was estimated that the GAL office represented approximately 67% of abused and neglected children in court, while in June 2022 that number spiked to over 90%.

“New College Board abolishes diversity office after hours of emotional debate” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees abolished the office handling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs during a contentious and emotional Board meeting that included testimony from students worried that a Board reshaped by DeSantis is making the school unwelcoming to minorities. The four employees in the college’s Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence, which handles DEI programs, will be offered other jobs. Eliminating DEI initiatives — which have become a major flashpoint for conservatives and a target of DeSantis throughout Florida’s university system — is among the first substantive actions by the new Board, which also fired the former President last month and hired DeSantis ally Richard Corcoran as Interim President.

“Miami ‘kids at drag show’ case headed to court” via Jim Rosica of City & State FL — The state’s fight against R House, the Miami restaurant targeted for hosting drag shows that children attended, soon will be before a state administrative law judge. A lawyer for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, or DBPR, filed a request earlier this month for the case to be moved to the Division of Administrative Hearings. The department is moving against the establishment’s liquor license. R House’s “drag show brunch” made news last summer when a video surfaced showing a child “walking with a drag performer dressed in lingerie,” NBC Miami reported. ‘Kids at drag shows’ soon became a conservative talking point, adding another topic to the national culture wars agenda.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending” via Colleen Long and Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Biden said GOP lawmakers could put millions of people’s health care at risk, honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels. White House officials are trying to draw attention to the lack of an overall blueprint from the GOP. Republican leaders kept their distance from an earlier proposal by Sen. Scott that would have left Social Security and Medicare up for renewal every five years, along with other federal programs. Scott has now revised his plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare, national security, veterans benefits and other essential services.

“Biden is betting on government aid to change corporate behavior” via Ana Swanson and Jim Tankersley of The New York Times — Biden’s plan to plow billions of dollars into semiconductor manufacturing represents a sharp turn in American economic policy, one aimed at countering China by building up a single, critical industry. But Biden is going even further. He is using the money to change how corporations behave. If semiconductor manufacturers want a piece of the nearly $40 billion in aid that Biden’s administration began the process of handing out on Tuesday, they will need to provide child care for employees, run their plants on low-emission sources of energy, pay union wages for construction workers, shun stock buybacks and potentially share certain profits with the government.

“Transportation Department watchdog to audit Pete Buttigieg’s use of government aircraft” via Zoë Richards of NBC News — The Transportation Department’s internal watchdog said Monday that it will review the use of government jets by its top official, Buttigieg, and his predecessor in the Trump administration. Sen. Marco Rubio requested in December that the watchdog determine whether Buttigieg has complied with federal rules and department policies for domestic and international travel. In his letter to the watchdog, Rubio cited a Fox News article that said Buttigieg had taken 18 flights on “taxpayer-funded private jets.”

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Donald Trump’s lawyer’s ‘rap lyrics defense’ could keep Trump out of jail” via Greg Walters of VICE — Trump attorney Drew Findling, who built a career representing the biggest names in hip-hop, like Cardi B, Migos and Gucci Mane, argues there’s a link between prosecutors’ controversial use of rap lyrics to buttress criminal charges against hip-hop stars, and Trump’s notorious phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which Trump said he wanted to “find” enough votes to allow him to win Georgia in the 2020 Election. And that link is, according to Findling: context. Focusing on just a few lines from the call is misguided, Findling argues — for the same reason that prosecutors miss the mark when they rely on a few words that hip-hop artists use in their albums to support criminal indictments of rap stars.

“Abbe Lowell built ties to Trump world. Now he’s one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers” via Kenneth P. Vogel, Maggie Haberman and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times — Even by the flexible standards of Washington’s hired legal guns, Lowell’s most recent move was striking. After representing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and developing close ties inside the Trump White House, Lowell, one of the capital’s best-known scandal lawyers, is now representing a favorite target of former President Trump: Hunter Biden. Lowell’s new role in helping steer Biden through Republican congressional investigations has stirred unease and dissent in the Biden camp, where some questioned his recent work for the Trump family and worried that his aggressive tactics could backfire. His re-emergence in Democratic circles after a turn in Trump’s orbit highlights how Washington’s scandal-industrial complex can blur the lines between legal representation, access to power and self-promotion.

“Feds inadvertently reveal they’re looking into Trump’s shady ‘recount’ campaign” via Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast — When the Federal Elections Commission rejected a recent Freedom of Information Act request related to Donald Trump’s “recount” expenses after the 2020 Election, the campaign watchdog had a conspicuous reason for turning down the petition: Trump’s political spending after he left the White House is currently the subject of an FEC enforcement matter. The request asked the agency for documents and communications related to a major Trump vendor that has received millions in campaign “recount” funds for seemingly unrelated services. Dan Weiner, director of elections and government at the Brennan Center and a former attorney with the FEC, told The Daily Beast that while the response itself isn’t indicative of any stage of inquiry — “readers shouldn’t get excited” — the particular issue is serious.

“Just how big is the ‘Always Trump’ component of the Republican Party?” via David Siders and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Despite his difficulties since he left office, about a third of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters still consider themselves supporters more of Trump than the Republican Party. Fully 28% of Republican Primary voters are so devoted to the former President that they said they’d support him even if he ran as an independent, according to a national survey last month from The Bulwark and Whit Ayres. Indeed, the “Always Trump” component of the party is so pronounced that it’s affecting how Trump’s opponents operate around him. “All these folks are just hoping that Trump’s going to have a heart attack on a golf course one day, and that’s going to solve this problem for them,” said Fergus Cullen, a former New Hampshire Republican Party Chair. “Not much of a strategy.”

— 2024 —

“The Trump-DeSantis contest may come down to education” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — Candidates who had been endorsed by Trump, candidates who tended to espouse his particular brand of right-wing rhetoric, often fared better in places with fewer college graduates. Places with more college graduates tended to prefer non-Trump-endorsed candidates. Among those with a college degree, though, DeSantis leads by 7 points.

“Elections & demography: Is Trump vs. DeSantis the beer track vs. the wine track?” via Karlyn Bowman, Ruy Teixeira and Nate Moore of American Enterprise Institute — Though there are more than 600 days to the General Election, the shadow Primary for the 2024 Republican nomination is in full swing. While Trump has retained strong support from poorer, older, and non-college voters, DeSantis has made clear inroads with wealthier, younger, and college-educated Republicans. Republicans with an annual income greater than $100k are some of the strongest DeSantis supporters. The education divide is nearly as stark as the income gap: most college-educated Republicans clearly have serious reservations about Trump 2024.

“Trump doesn’t need a majority of the GOP to win the nomination. Just a third.” via Leah Askarinam of The Grid — Trump’s favorable rating among Republican-leaning voters plummeted from 79% in November to 68% in February. It’s a precipitous drop that’s got political insiders and talking heads musing about his strength as a 2024 Primary contender. And while it’s certainly not good for any candidate to be on a downward trajectory heading into campaign season or while under multiple investigations, as is Trump the former President would have to slide much further to fall below the support he needed to win the primary in 2016.

“DeSantis slides as Trump surges to 1st head-to-head lead in months” via Andrew Romano of Yahoo News — Trump has suddenly surged to a substantial lead over DeSantis in a two-man matchup for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Previously, DeSantis led Trump 45% to 41% among Republican voters. Now Trump leads DeSantis 47% to 39%, a net swing of 12 percentage points in Trump’s direction since early February. The survey of 1,516 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Feb. 23 to 27, suggests that Trump could prove more resilient in 2024 than his rivals had hoped and more difficult for someone like DeSantis to defeat.

“The ‘God Emperor’ who could cost Trump the election” via Tim Dickinson of Rolling Stone — A fixture since the mid-1970s, Steven Strang is a “God Emperor” of media in the Charismatic world, says Matt Taylor, a protestant scholar at the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies. A break from Trump would be a staggering move by Strang, who previously wrote that “Donald Trump has been raised up by God to stop our nation’s headlong plunge into total depravity” and asserted that Democratic attempts to hold Trump accountable — including in the impeachment battle over Ukraine — originated “from the pit of hell.” More recently, Strang claimed to see “spiritual warfare” at play in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago.

—”Why you shouldn’t read too much into Democrats’ good February” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

“‘Make Trump a non-person’: Rupert Murdoch’s DeSantis pivot, explained by a legal filing” via Andrew Prokop of Vox — It is a rare thing to get a true glimpse into how decisions are made at a tremendously powerful media organization like Fox News. Discovery has shown that Fox executives and prime-time hosts were terrified about losing Trump-supporting viewers’ trust if they debunked Trump’s voter fraud claims too aggressively. Instead, they tried to influence their audience in more subtle ways, while indicating to viewers that they were still on their (and Trump’s) side. But importantly, they still very much wanted to influence their audience and were working to do that.

“As 2024 nears, DeSantis looms large over Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas” via Patrick Svitek and James Barragán of The Texas Tribune — In July 2021, a Dallas radio host asked Gov. Abbott if he was fed up with constantly being measured against DeSantis. “I know you guys are compadres in many ways,” the host, Mark Davis, said to Abbott, but “have you had it up to your eyeballs with being compared?” Abbott dismissed the notion there was any tension between him and the then-rising star in the GOP. “DeSantis and I do a lot of things together,” he said. Over a year and a half later, the comparisons have only intensified as speculation mounts about whether the two Governors of the most populous Republican-controlled states will jump into the 2024 presidential race.

“Biden sees surge in Dem backing for 2024 run, with support highest among the young: poll” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — The number of Democratic voters who think Biden should be the party’s nominee in 2024 is rising. Seventy-one percent of Democratic voters said Biden should carry the party’s banner in the Presidential Election next year, up from 58% in last month’s Emerson College poll. Support for Biden to run for a second term is highest among 18- to 34-year-old Democratic voters, with 85% of the group saying he should run again. Only 15% of 18 to 34-year-old Democratic voters said someone else should be the nominee.

“Jeb Bush scrambling to put out firestorm over DeSantis praise” via Tom Boggioni of RawStory — Former Florida Gov. Bush is pushing back at the firestorm he created with his praise of current DeSantis that was seen as a presidential endorsement which has infuriated some fans of Trump. In his comments with Fox’s Brian Kilmeade made recently, Bush stated that DeSantis has been an “effective Governor.” But Bush “added that ‘Florida could be a model for the country,’ that DeSantis could help lead a generational change in national politics, and that it was the right opportunity for the 44-year-old to run for President.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“5 takeaways from Sabina Covo’s victory in Miami’s District 2 election” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — The District 2 election in Miami was a sprint that drew 13 candidates, sparked more than $1 million in fundraising, and saw voters in Miami’s coastal neighborhoods choose Covo as their next representative. Covo, a former Spanish-language television journalist and spokesperson for former Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, is expected to be sworn in on Saturday. She is a Colombian American and the first woman to be elected in District 2 since the city created single-member districts more than 20 years ago. She will hold the office for at least eight months, completing the term vacated by Ken Russell, who resigned in late December. In November, the seat will be up for election again.

“UF hits pause on West Palm Beach campus” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The University of Florida’s (UF) southern expansion has hit a roadblock. In 2021, the gears started turning for UF to build a tech-focused campus in downtown West Palm Beach. Local officials approved plans to give the university land and lawmakers set aside millions in funding to get the expansion off the ground. However, progress stalled amid disagreements between UF and Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene. UF has attempted to purchase the land from Greene, which is worth an estimated $50 million. But Greene has reportedly requested UF name the new campus after him, which has soured negotiations.

“Palm Beach County’s top health official, Dr. Alina Alonso, ends 33-year public health career” via Chris Persaud of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County’s top health official will retire after a decadeslong career in public health dealing with some of the worst diseases known to humans and capped by a once-in-a-century pandemic. County Health Director Alonso, 66, is leaving after 33 years with the state-run health department, including about 14 years as its chief. COVID-19 dominated her last few years leading the Department as she guided her home county through the pandemic. But even before then, Alonso and her agency had been tested by microscopic killers that grabbed national headlines. Alonso will be succeeded by Dr. Jyothi Gunta, 42, medical director for a Concentra Urgent Care office in Delray Beach since 2018.

“West Palm program to waive COVID-19 relief loans a big boost for minority-owned businesses” via Wayne Washington of the Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach has decided to forgive about $95,000 in COVID relief loans given to local small businesses and those owned by women and minorities. The city is also establishing a $500,000 “First Steps” grant program aimed at helping such firms get started and to aid in their marketing, inventory acquisition and property improvement. The moves are part of a push from Mayor Keith James’ administration to expand economic opportunities for small businesses and those owned by women and minorities. Such firms often struggle to find the money to get established and sometimes lack the track record to get loans for expansion or other purposes.

“Public education system is ‘under attack,’ NAACP, others tell Indian River School Board” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Public education is under attack, particularly here, and the community must rally to support those in the crosshairs, local NAACP members and others told the School Board. “I come to you sad, dismayed and conflicted,” Indian River County NAACP President Anthony Brown said. “I refuse to be angry. I will not allow stupidity, ignorance, arrogance and racism to control me.” Indian River County, specifically, is under attack, Brown said, referring to DeSantis targeting 14 School Board members around the state who are up for election in 2024. They need to be ousted, DeSantis said, because they failed to protect parents’ rights and did not shield students from “woke” ideologies.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘It’s shameful’: Monique Worrell responds to criticisms from DeSantis, Rick Scott” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell pushed back on recent criticisms of her office by DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Scott, accusing them of politicizing the shootings that killed a Spectrum News 13 journalist, a 38-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl in Pine Hills last week. “It’s easy to stand outside of our community and criticize the decisions that are made inside our community instead of helping us to make our community better,” said Worrell in an interview Tuesday. “I think that it’s shameful that this tragedy is being politicized.”

“Winter Springs Manager retires as Seminole city faces audits” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Shawn Boyle announced that he would retire immediately as Winter Springs’ City Manager, as the Seminole County city faces county and state audits. In a statement released by Winter Springs, Boyle did not give a reason he was suddenly leaving the city, where he worked for 16 years. He was named City Manager in 2019 after previously serving as finance and administrative services director. City Commissioners then named city engineer Philip Hursh to serve as Interim Manager during the search to replace Boyle. With just over 38,000 residents and tucked in the center of Seminole County, Winter Springs is under scrutiny as residents recently raised concerns about the city’s finances.

“Volusia County announces end of vaunted Nurse Triage 911 effort; will cut most staff” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Several nurses employed by the Volusia County government recently learned that they would lose their jobs at the end of March. The reason? The county is cutting its Nurse Triage program as of March 31 because it isn’t producing the results officials hoped for, even though the county has at times touted the program as a resource saver. County officials said their hopes for the program didn’t materialize. But some familiar with the decision question the move. The point of the program is to save critical resources for true emergencies. Volusia County Emergency Medical Services launched the program in 2019. Nurses employed by the program are based with 911 operators and are trained to handle 911 calls.

“SeaWorld’s revenue keeps flowing, but visitor, staffing worries remain” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando-based SeaWorld Entertainment kept its now seven-quarter streak of record-setting numbers going as higher prices helped boost guest spending at its theme parks, but concerns about lagging visitor numbers and staffing persist. CEO Marc Swanson said the company’s fourth quarter revenue of $390.5 million and its adjusted earnings of $153.7 million hit new highs, and SeaWorld also set revenue, net income and adjusted earnings records in its 2022 fiscal year. Though attendance of 21.9 million guests in the fiscal year topped 2021′s figure, lagging international visitor totals and bad weather kept SeaWorld from reaching pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, he said in an earnings call.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Property values for Black homeowners in Tampa Bay have shot up since COVID-19. Here’s why.” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — The COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a homebuying frenzy in the Tampa Bay area, turning it into one of the hottest markets in the country. New research shows that Black homeowners may have benefited from that housing boom more than any other group. Black residents in the Tampa metro area saw a 56.5% increase in home values since February 2020. That’s compared to a 53.2% increase for local homes overall. Home values for all U.S. households increased by just 38.2% while home values for Black households increased by 42.5%.

“Tampa has a business improvement district. Is downtown St. Petersburg next?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Jason Mathis has floated the idea for the past few years, but now, he’s starting the soft sell. Mathis, CEO of the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership, is pitching the idea of creating a special improvement district to residents, property and business owners. It would act almost like a glorified homeowners association. The city of Tampa already has a similar district. “It’s worthy of asking the question,” he said Tuesday. The boundaries of the St. Petersburg district would be between 5th Avenue N and Fifth Avenue S, from Fifth Street east to the water. The fee Mathis is suggesting would be $1 per 1,000 square feet, netting a $2 million base.

“Tampa Bay harbor pilots’ pay raise request stirs storm at Tampa’s port” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — A proposed fee hike for the harbor pilots who guide cruise and cargo ships into Tampa Bay is causing an uproar from companies that do business at local ports. The Tampa Bay Pilots Association’s proposal, which would boost pilots’ average income by more than $200,000 per year, has been in the works since before the pandemic and was officially filed with the state in August. Yet port leaders and partners say the proposal came out of nowhere and was only “discovered by word-of-mouth” days later, according to Port Tampa Bay CEO Paul Anderson.

“Hillsborough School Board again delays vote on changing attendance boundaries” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — Superintendent Addison Davis listened Tuesday as Black community leaders criticized his latest plan to change attendance boundaries for Hillsborough County Public Schools. He listened as East Hillsborough residents complained about a recent change that would move close to 300 students from Bloomingdale High School to Brandon High. He listened as South Tampa residents defended their community’s efforts to keep Plant High School’s student body intact. Then he did what he has done multiple times since the boundary project began nearly a year ago: He asked for more time.

“DeSantis vetoed a $1M ‘Day of Service’ program that was worth so much more” via H. Roy Kaplan of the Tampa Bay Times — Much has been said about saving money and cutting wasteful government programs in Florida, where concerned legislators, led by an ambitious Governor, look for ways to jettison superfluous programs from an annual state budget that exceeds $110 billion. Yet, the state budget increased spending by over 8% last year while its population grew by less than 2%. Being fiscally responsible for taxpayers’ funds is commendable, but sometimes voters should consider the implications of eliminating programs that might benefit their communities.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Train carrying propane derails in Manatee County, but no leaks detected: officials” via Fox 13 — A propane tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel toppled over in Manatee County, along with several other cars. Officials are now trying to determine the safest cleanup route. Five railcars and two propane tankers were involved at 7155 16th Street East. According to South Manatee County Fire Rescue, one of the tankers is carrying 30,000 gallons of propane. Another, which remained upright, is also carrying propane and jumped the track during the derailment. Four cars have sheetrock. There were no reported injuries.

“FEMA update: What we know about the $1B in assistance to help SW Florida Ian survivors” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — Nearly six months since Hurricane Ian’s landfall in September, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is releasing some hopeful recovery statistics. FEMA officials announced last week that more than 380,000 Florida households have been approved for $1 billion in financial assistance to recover from Ian, a large chunk of those being in Southwest Florida. Within a news release, officials said they are providing survivors with funds for rent, home repairs and hotel stays, as well as apartment leases, travel trailers and manufactured housing units, and other disaster-caused expenses. By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other agencies or programs.

—“Rothenbach Park reopens after serving as Sarasota Hurricane Ian debris collection site” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune

“What to know about Sarasota County’s $75M plan to create a new administration center” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County will, by the end of 2025, move into a new administration center, east of Interstate 75 and off Fruitville Road. The county has been planning for the last few years to move out of its downtown headquarters and into a new space. In 2021, the county sold its administrative center, at 1660 Ringling Blvd., to Manatee County-based Benderson Development. The county is leasing the property back until the end of 2025. It is designing a building for a new center near the intersection of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and Apex Road. Carolyn Eastwood, Sarasota County’s director of capital projects, told County Commissioners that the existing administration building is aging and needs significant investment in upkeep.

“Red tide: High risk of respiratory irritation forecast for some Sarasota County beaches” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Forecasters caution that gusty winds could lead to respiratory irritation caused by red tide among Sarasota County beachgoers this week. The red tide bloom has lingered in Southwest Florida at various intensities since late October. Samples reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission last Friday showed the bloom has spread as far north as St. Pete Beach in Pinellas County but also measured “high” concentrations of red tide from Lido Beach in Sarasota County to as far south as Naples in Collier over the past week. The National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science issued an advisory Monday at noon cautioning that beachgoers are at moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation over the next 36 hours.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Trial delayed; proffer stays sealed: Paradoxical evidence that justice is afoot in Dan Markel murder case” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Judge Robert Wheeler made two rulings this morning that on the surface may frustrate the growing universe of people who wait for a resolution in the murder of Markel. But it could, in fact, indicate more progress is being made than meets the eye. While three of those involved in the law professor’s 2014 killing have been convicted, members of the family who hired them have yet to be brought to justice. This includes three named by the state as co-conspirators: Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson and her mother Donna Adelson, both still free, and her brother Charlie Adelson, who is locked up in Leon County.

“Seeing both sides: Quincy native on what it’s like to be a Black woman in law enforcement” via Alicia Devine of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tara Jackson, who now lives in Chattahoochee, grew up in predominantly Black Quincy. Eighteen years ago, she put on a badge for the first time, as a 28-year-old police officer for the Quincy Police Department. It was a department of about 34 officers and 12 police cars. She patrolled as a sergeant and investigator in the rural Big Bend community for 12 years. Jackson had her fair share of adversity to overcome when she began her career in law enforcement. When she took her oath to protect and serve, Jackson was just the second Black female officer to work for the QPD at that time.

“Pensacola airport ranks in top 10 in Florida for firearms intercepted by TSA in 2022” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida broke the record for the number of firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2022, and 30 of those came from Pensacola. Transportation Security Administration agents nationally discovered 6,542 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2022, with 88% of those firearms loaded. Florida broke a previous state record, topping 854 firearms recovered. “Across the state last year we stopped 854 guns, the most ever,” said Sari Koshetz, TSA’s spokesperson for Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

— TOP OPINION —

“1776 is not just what DeSantis wants it to be” via Jamelle Bouie of The New York Times —The Founding Fathers may not have lived up to the ideals of the Declaration, but their words would shape and inspire the struggles to come. “The assertion that all men are created equal was of no practical use in effecting our separation from Great Britain,” observed Abraham Lincoln, “and it was placed in the Declaration, not for that, but for future use.”

That is the standard narrative. But what if the standard narrative is off? What if, as the legal scholar Kermit Roosevelt III argues in “The Nation That Never Was: Reconstructing America’s Story,” “the standard story gives us an understanding of American history that is not wrong so much as backward,” one that “misleads us about who the heroes of our history are” and about “who we are, and who we must be to become the heroes of our story?”

In particular, Roosevelt says that we get the Declaration wrong. “The Declaration of Independence was not a statement about human rights in the abstract,” he writes. “It was not a declaration of concrete human rights, either.”

By no means do I think that any Florida legislator has this particular argument in mind to condemn or reject. (In any case, under House Bill 999, Roosevelt’s book would be unteachable in Florida’s colleges and universities.) But as everyone in this conflict over history understands, education is as much about the creation and maintenance of a social order as it is the dissemination of skills and knowledge.

The question, then, for Ron DeSantis is not which allies he hopes to empower or which elections he hopes to win, but what order he hopes to create and usher into being.

— OPINIONS —

“As lawmakers cower, DeSantis looms ever larger” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — A state legislator from North Florida with the unlikely name of Wankard Pooser once filed a bill to abolish Florida’s “figurehead” Legislature. His reasoning: Lawmakers only did what the Governor told them to do anyway. That was in 1945. If Pooser were alive today, he might say: “I told you so.” DeSantis single-handedly exerts an authoritarian control over the state to an extent unparalleled in its history.

“DeSantis shows how not to run an education system” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — It’s no coincidence that Republican Governors who have weaponized government against vulnerable populations represent states that are spectacularly failing their residents on a wide range of issues. There’s no better illustration than DeSantis’ war on education. As education journalist Billy Townsend writes in an opinion piece for the Tampa Bay Times, “No other state comes close to Florida’s level of consistent fourth to eighth grade performance collapse.” Moreover, the rate at which they drop below their peers in other states is accelerating.

“‘Parental rights’ isn’t about true education. It’s another shot fired in Florida’s culture wars” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Perhaps there’s no more potent political strategy and misnomer than the appropriation by conservatives of the term “parental rights.” DeSantis has announced he is targeting more than a dozen School Board members in next year’s elections, including Miami-Dade County’s Luisa Santos, who’s considered liberal. The Republican vision for School Boards is “pro-parent” and “pro-kids,” in the words of Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler. Their narrative goes that to be “pro-parent” you must not want your children exposed to topics like “critical race theory,” or you only support a whitewashed version of this country’s history of racism.

“DeSantis doesn’t believe in Democratic education” via Mike St. Thomas of The Bulwark — DeSantis’ efforts to make Florida’s classrooms more conservative have been well documented and rightfully criticized. How does one go about banning an idea from a place where ideas are meant to be explored, examined, and critiqued? DeSantis’ efforts are bound to fail, of course, if success is measured by anything resembling the academic standards of open inquiry, the pursuit of truth, and reasoned debate. But political success is another matter entirely. DeSantis is using the Trump playbook, which means the goal posts are movable, the better to suit those who wield the power.

“Pity us poor, dumb teachers that need DeSantis to save us from our unions” via Marjorie Avery for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As a former hardworking educator, I can tell you what teachers need: better salaries, protection in the classroom from lawsuits and attacks from our own government, and honestly, not someone to watch how we choose to spend our money, but gratitude. Republicans used to stand for small government. Where did that go? Now it’s all “Stop this,” “Ban that,” “Don’t speak,” and “We’re the Freedom State!”

“What can a culture warrior do as Chair of the Republican Party of Florida?” via Tho Bishop for The Florida Standard — The election of previous Vice Chair Christian Ziegler resulted in POLITICO framing it as a victory for Trump, something the former President pounced on. Ziegler’s victory represents something far more interesting than a presidential proxy war. The Republican Party of Florida is about to show the nation what it means to have a culture warrior as head of a modern state party. First, it is worth explaining why Ziegler’s victory is seen as a boon to Mar-a-Lago in the expected Sunshine State-led Republican Presidential Primary. Ziegler is a political consultant with business ties with Trump loyalists Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“There’s a new rule to keep these cuties away from crab traps in Florida. Here’s what to know” via Omar Rodríguez Ortiz of the Miami Herald — A new rule that aims to prevent certain turtles from accidentally getting pinned down inside crab traps will soon be in effect in Florida, authorities announced. These traps, experts say, have been a significant threat to the diamondback terrapins, medium-sized turtles that can be found in brackish water habitats throughout the state. Starting March 1, recreational crab traps will be required to have rigid funnel openings no larger than 2 x 6 inches at the narrowest point or 2 x 6-inch bycatch reduction devices installed to reduce accidental trappings, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. These devices can be installed on existing crab traps, and a limited supply is available for free to Florida’s recreational crabbers.

“The youngest Grand Prix of St. Petersburg driver? This Gulfport 14-year-old” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — The City Council took issue with the rapid racing rise of Nikita Johnson. Specifically, his helmet. It had a Florida flag on top, but that’s not local enough for a kid in Gulfport. So, at a 2019 meeting acknowledging that year’s Grand Prix, the Council presented the 10-year-old a St. Petersburg helmet (complete with pelicans and 727s) and a message: One day, we’ll see you racing here. Johnson, now 14, is set to make his Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg debut this weekend as the youngest driver across the event’s six series. Though Johnson is far from the first driver to call St. Petersburg his home track, few can match his local pedigree.

“Publix expands its ‘drink beer and wine while you shop’ concept” via Mark Gordon of Business Observer Florida — Pours debuted in the Tallahassee GreenWise Market in 2018. Since then, it’s been a part of all eight other GreenWise Market stores in Florida. And in addition to Naples, there are Pours in four other traditional Publix stores, one each in Orlando, Clermont, Ormond Beach and St. Augustine. Two more Pours locations are expected to open in the next few months. One is a new store in Tampa, off Gandy Boulevard, and the other is in the Neptune Beach area, outside Jacksonville.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, Ralph Lair, Adrianna Sekula, David Singer, Sally West, and Stephanie Grutman Zauder.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.