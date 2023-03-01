Rick Scott says Democrats ‘should be worried’ if Joe Biden is 2024 nominee

Some Democrats are fretting about four more years of Joe Biden, and a Florida Senator says that they should.

On Wednesday’s Evening Edit on the Fox Business Network, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott responded to qualms from Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips that many Democrats are worried about a re-election campaign from the octogenarian President.

“They should be worried. I mean, if Biden runs again it almost guarantees that we’re going to have a Republican President. But look, Joe Biden’s got to get out of there. I mean, we’ve got to turn this country around. Everything Joe Biden touches as we all know. You know, it goes south,” Scott asserted, citing “open borders,” fentanyl, the war in Ukraine, and the Chinese spy balloon as particular grievances.

“I mean, he’s lost all credibility with the American public. So if I was a Democrat, I’d be really worried right now. But guess what for the country? If he runs again, at least we’ll get a Republican President.”

The unsolicited slam of Biden, which included an assertion that the President wasn’t “competent” later in the segment, continues a theme of the Senator treating Biden as a diminished figure incapable of executive leadership.

During a February appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, Scott lobbied his latest in a series of attacks on Biden’s faculties and abilities to perform the duties of the presidency.

“I mean, I live in Florida, there’s a lot of 80-year-olds that are very competent,” Scott said. “He’s just not one of them. I mean he’s just not, he’s just not a healthy person and he’s not a good communicator.”

Scott has attacked Biden’s basic competence since soon after the President took office in 2021, including a statement last May where he called for Biden’s resignation.

“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution,” Scott contended.

“Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period,” Scott added.

“Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.”

The President did not take Scott’s advice, of course. Asked by a reporter if he should resign because he’s “unwell, unfit for office, incoherent, incapacitated and confused,” Biden offered a terse rejoinder.

“I think the man has a problem,” the President said.