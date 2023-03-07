March 7, 2023
Monument protection bill filed in House, Senate
The Confederate monument in Springfield Park stays. Image via News4Jax.

A.G. Gancarski

confederate
Confederate monuments and others would be protected from removal, defacement and historical contextualization.

Legislation in the House and the Senate would protect monuments of war from not just defacement and removal, but attempts to offer historical context.

The “Historical Monuments and Memorials Protection Act” (HB 1607) was filed in the House by Rep. Dean Black, a Jacksonville Republican. It is the House companion to SB 1096, filed last month by Sen. Jonathan Martin, a Republican from Fort Myers.

The legislation would seemingly stifle controversies about confederate monuments, such as the one in Jacksonville that has percolated for years.

The bill would encompass historical depictions represented in the form of a “plaque, statue, marker, flag, banner, cenotaph, religious symbol, painting, seal, tombstone, structure name, or display constructed and located with the intent of being permanently displayed or perpetually maintained,” honoring military or public service, “past or present,” with no exceptions contemplated.

Monuments could not be removed, and plaques and signs attempting to put those edifices in historical context would only be permissible if Secretary of State Cord Byrd signs off. Those who remove or damage monuments would pay treble the cost to restore and move them back, with “punitive damages” also possible.

Public entities owning the monuments, legal residents of the state, and “historical preservation” groups would have standing for civil action under this bill.

The bill does allow for moving monuments “for construction, expansion, or alteration of publicly owned buildings, roads, streets, highways, or other transportation projects.” When such a movement happens, the structures must be “relocated to a site of similar prominence, honor, visibility, and access within the same county or municipality in which the monument or memorial was originally located.”

The bill would take effect July 1, if signed.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

