March 8, 2023
Bill taking on septic tank pollution clears first House committee
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Rep. Fabián Basabe, R-Miami Beach, during the House Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Wes Wolfe

FLAPOL010523CH075
It increases protections to more than 500 waterbodies.

All of Florida’s impaired waterbodies would become eligible for state grant assistance with a bill addressing septic tank pollution that’s making its way through the Legislature. 

The House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee favorably reported HB 827 this week, which is Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe’s first bill. 

“As of right now in our state, 30% of Floridians are relying on septic tanks,” Basabe said. “This equals about 2.6 million people, and only 1% of these septic tank and wastewater facilities fall under our water management districts.”

The bill amends the 2020 Clean Waterways Act to bring into grant funding eligibility all state waterbodies or waterbody segments that are listed as impaired, increasing protections to more than 500 waterbodies. The wastewater grant program is a partnership between the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and area water management districts. 

“These measures will reduce excess nutrient pollution within our waterways,” Basabe said. “Importantly, one of the impaired waterways not covered in the current language in the statute is Biscayne Bay.” 

Pollution in the bay is resulting in large seagrass die-offs and fish kills as nutrient pollution absorbs oxygen from the water. 

“We have seen a number of disasters with septic tanks flowing into our waterways,” said Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, a cosponsor of the bill. “And I just feel like this bill will finally get us to cleaner water much quicker, and it’s something that all of us should support.”

Grants can go to improve impaired waterbodies presently part of a basin management action plan, an alternative restoration plan adopted on final order from DEP, a “rural area of opportunity,” or an intent to restore an impaired waterbody or segment that is listed as impaired.

“By reducing excess nutrient pollution within our waterways, we will preserve our natural resources, ensure fresh water quality, sustain and support our fishing communities, and ultimately protect local economies and tourism industries through the state,” Basabe said. 

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

