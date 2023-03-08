Bill taking on septic tank pollution clears first House committee

All of Florida’s impaired waterbodies would become eligible for state grant assistance with a bill addressing septic tank pollution that’s making its way through the Legislature.

The House Water Quality, Supply and Treatment Subcommittee favorably reported HB 827 this week, which is Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe’s first bill.

“As of right now in our state, 30% of Floridians are relying on septic tanks,” Basabe said. “This equals about 2.6 million people, and only 1% of these septic tank and wastewater facilities fall under our water management districts.”

The bill amends the 2020 Clean Waterways Act to bring into grant funding eligibility all state waterbodies or waterbody segments that are listed as impaired, increasing protections to more than 500 waterbodies. The wastewater grant program is a partnership between the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and area water management districts.

“These measures will reduce excess nutrient pollution within our waterways,” Basabe said. “Importantly, one of the impaired waterways not covered in the current language in the statute is Biscayne Bay.”

Pollution in the bay is resulting in large seagrass die-offs and fish kills as nutrient pollution absorbs oxygen from the water.

“We have seen a number of disasters with septic tanks flowing into our waterways,” said Miami-Dade Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez, a cosponsor of the bill. “And I just feel like this bill will finally get us to cleaner water much quicker, and it’s something that all of us should support.”

Grants can go to improve impaired waterbodies presently part of a basin management action plan, an alternative restoration plan adopted on final order from DEP, a “rural area of opportunity,” or an intent to restore an impaired waterbody or segment that is listed as impaired.

“By reducing excess nutrient pollution within our waterways, we will preserve our natural resources, ensure fresh water quality, sustain and support our fishing communities, and ultimately protect local economies and tourism industries through the state,” Basabe said.