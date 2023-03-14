March 14, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tarpon Springs voters OK 3 ballot questions, give green light to land purchase
Image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschMarch 14, 20231min0

Related Articles

St. Pete

Tom Reid re-elected, Gail Neiginger welcomed to South Pasadena City Commission

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Kenneth City Town Council race likely headed to recount; just 5 votes separate the top 3 finishers

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Municipal races in Pinellas beaches saw a lot incumbents ousted Tuesday night

Woman with referendum ballot making decision on white background, closeup
The vote wasn't even close.

Tarpon Springs voters approved all three ballot questions before them in Tuesday’s municipal election.

The referendum questions were the only items on the ballot.

Referendum question No. 1 will authorize the purchase of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross. The 3.49 acre vacant parcel will cost the city $728,000 and be used for stormwater management and land preservation. It passed with 82% support.

The second question, which voters approved, will require the city to conduct a public hearing before June 30 ahead of each year’s budget cycle. Voters approved that ballot question with 88% support.

And voters OK’d the implementation of a strategic plan. Under the referendum question, the city will be required to update that plan every three years. That measure passed with 88% support.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDeerfield Beach City Commissioners win second terms

nextBoca voters reject four-year terms for Mayor and City Council

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories