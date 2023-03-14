Tarpon Springs voters OK 3 ballot questions, give green light to land purchase

Tarpon Springs voters approved all three ballot questions before them in Tuesday’s municipal election.

The referendum questions were the only items on the ballot.

Referendum question No. 1 will authorize the purchase of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross. The 3.49 acre vacant parcel will cost the city $728,000 and be used for stormwater management and land preservation. It passed with 82% support.

The second question, which voters approved, will require the city to conduct a public hearing before June 30 ahead of each year’s budget cycle. Voters approved that ballot question with 88% support.

And voters OK’d the implementation of a strategic plan. Under the referendum question, the city will be required to update that plan every three years. That measure passed with 88% support.