March 14, 2023
Tom Reid re-elected, Gail Neiginger welcomed to South Pasadena City Commission
Image via Adobe.

Elction Result banner in Red, White and Blue
Six candidates were on the ballot, but only five were vying for two spots.

Six people were on the ballot in South Pasadena in Tuesday’s municipal election, but only two are going to bed victorious.

Incumbent Tom Reid led the field with 32.44% of the vote, while newcomer Gail Neidinger nabbed the second available spot on South Pasadena City Commission, trailing by just eight votes at 32.04% of the vote.

Michael James Burgmaier, Marj Lorand and Felix Day Pretsch failed to make the cut.

Bonnie Quick, an incumbent on the Commission, was on the ballot but withdrew from the race, so votes for her were not counted.

