March 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post slams Ron DeSantis on Ukraine
Rupert Murdoch talls Donald Trump to knock it off. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesMarch 15, 20234min5

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House bills on Osborne Reef, venomous reptiles pass subcommittee

HeadlinesTech

Space Florida executive retiring after overseeing space biz’s liftoff

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

House panel graduates bill banning higher ed agreements with ‘countries of concern’

Cropped-1605791708A20201119 Rupert Murdoch
The Russian invasion marks a 'naked attack on the entire world order,' the editorial board wrote.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent opposition to America’s support of Ukraine has earned criticism from political opponents across the spectrum. Now, the New York Post editorial board is taking him to task.

That’s especially notable amid talk that media mogul Rupert Murdoch, owner of the Post, has increasingly been seen as one of DeSantis’ strongest boosters in an expected run for President.

“Ron DeSantis has shown plenty of leadership as Florida’s governor, but he’s sure dodging the challenge when it comes to the war in Ukraine,” reads the op-ed from the New York Post editorial board.

DeSantis this week said in response to a questionnaire from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that “becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” is not among the nation’s vital interests. That’s a significant deviation from votes taken by DeSantis while he served in Congress.

“The (President Joe) Biden administration’s virtual ‘blank check’ funding of this conflict for ‘as long as it takes,’ without any defined objectives or accountability, distracts from our country’s most pressing challenges,” DeSantis wrote.

The Post editorial said DeSantis at least had a point on the fiscal argument.

“DeSantis was on safer ground when he slammed Biden’s “virtual ‘blank check’ funding of this conflict for ‘as long as it takes,’ without any defined objectives or accountability,” Post editors write. “The president’s been a bit confused on the details since before Moscow invaded, when Biden tried to deter Putin by threatening sanctions when he should’ve been rushing arms to Kyiv.”

But the editorial asserts DeSantis is way off by dismissing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of a former Soviet state as a regional issue.

“This is a naked attack on the entire world order — and thus on a vital US interest,” The editorial states.

“And ‘territorial dispute’ is a pretty lame way to describe an unprovoked invasion that’s included savage attacks on civilians and a host of other war crimes. If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, it’ll show other regimes (China, Iran, etc.) that aggression works. And Russia itself will look to move on other nations, including NATO allies America’s obliged to defend.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer lawmaker, Florida public health icon Sam Bell dies

nextDonald Trump PAC urges ethics probe into Ron DeSantis 'shadow' presidential campaign

5 comments

  • Ian

    March 15, 2023 at 12:46 pm

    He’s way over his head. One trick pony, everything is ‘woke’ doesn’t really work with foreign policy which he clearly is unqualified to address

    Reply

  • Bob Martin

    March 15, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    Time to find someone with the education in foreign affairs needed for the job.

    Reply

  • Jimmy

    March 15, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    This is going to be the issue that kills DeSantis POTUS hopes.

    Reply

  • Rob Desantos

    March 15, 2023 at 1:51 pm

    Tiny D gets outside his comfort zone and shows he’s out of his depth.

    Reply

  • gloriajame

    March 15, 2023 at 2:16 pm

    Mike, great work. Since I currently make more than $36,000 per month from just one straightforward online business, I much applaud your effort! I am eb-02 aware that you can begin building a stable online income with as low as $29,000, and these are only the most fundamental internet operations chores.
    .
    .
    Toggle the link—————————————>>> iplogger.info/231924

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories