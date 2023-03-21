Ron DeSantis goes on the offense against Donald Trump

It appears Ron DeSantis has won the Piers Morgan Primary.

Nearly a year after Donald Trump clashed with the veteran British broadcaster, the Florida Governor had a somewhat more cordial interview with the current Fox Nation personality.

In a New York Post article, Morgan previewed an interview to run on Piers Morgan Uncensored Thursday.

Among the highlights was Morgan asking DeSantis for a follow-up to his comments about the former President paying hush money to a porn star.

“Well, there’s a lot of speculation about what the underlying conduct is. That is purported to be it, and the reality is that’s just outside my wheelhouse. I mean that’s just not something that I can speak to,” DeSantis said, echoing comments he made Monday in Panama City.

DeSantis also compared Trump unfavorably to the nation’s Founding Fathers, in case there was any doubt there.

“At the end of the day as a leader,” he said, “you really want to look to people like our Founding Fathers, like what type of character. It’s not saying that you don’t ever make a mistake in your personal life, but I think what type of character are you bringing? So, somebody who really set the standard is George Washington because he always put the Republic over his own personal interest.

“When we won the American Revolution, Washington surrendered his sword. (King) George III said he’s the greatest man in the world if he gives up power. I think the person is more about how you handle your public duties and the kind of character you bring to that endeavor.”

DeSantis also offered theories on Trump’s attacks on him. “The major thing that’s happened that’s changed his tune was my re-election victory.”

As well, he offered a take on the sobriquet Ron DeSanctimonious, a Trump staple since November 2022.

“I don’t know how to spell the sanctimonious, one. I don’t really know what it means, but I kind of like it. It’s long, it’s got a lot of vowels. We’ll go with that, that’s fine. I mean, you can call me whatever you want. Just as long as you also call me a winner, because that’s what we’ve been able to do in Florida, is put a lot of points on the board and really take this state to the next level.”

Expect more from the television interview, but amid polls trending the former President’s way, it appears the Governor may be going on offense on Trump, which could be a full-time job after Sine Die.