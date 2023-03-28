Brence Sell: In medical settings, titles matter

What’s in a name? Or, more specifically, in a medical title? … and does it matter?

Recently, the subject of titles has become an important topic of conversation in the world of medicine even making news headlines.

Does it matter what someone in a medical setting calls themselves?

Yes, it does.

Interestingly this is not a topic of discussion in the military where a clear chain of command — who is in charge, who has the proper authority and who has the best training and experience to make vital decisions — is well understood to be a matter of efficiency and, most importantly, safety. As a veteran, I know this only too well and know firsthand that in our armed services, titles do matter greatly.

As a practicing physician anesthesiologist, I deal with life-and-death decisions every day I am on the job. I also know that in a medical setting, knowing who is in charge and who has the proper training, experience and education to make split-second decisions is vital to the safety of our patients.

There is a dangerous trend in medicine where non-physicians call themselves “doctors” in medical settings like surgical suites, hospitals and outpatient clinics. To be clear, these practitioners are well-educated professionals who are an important part of the medical care team, but their self-styled title of “doctor” refers to an academic degree even though they are not practicing or licensed physicians.

And this confusion can be dangerous — especially in emergency circumstances where lifesaving decisions must be made in the blink of an eye.

When problems arise in a clinical setting — and I have been in this situation dozens of times — being confused about who is qualified to make critical medical decisions can literally be a matter of life and death. Having an advanced degree where you studied about medicine or about nursing or even (in my field) about anesthesia is certainly a worthy accomplishment. It does not make that person qualified to make lifesaving medical decisions. Conversely, anesthesiologists — the actual specialty physicians — must not only complete extra years of intense medical education and hands-on training, but we must also complete an accredited residency program as part of an arduous path to produce highly trained specialists. And frankly, for the safety of our patients, that is how it should be.

To further compound this situation, some degree programs are now offering “doctorates” in less-than-rigorous academic environments where a student can take online courses and receive a “doctor of nursing” degree. These degrees do not require rigorous clinical training, nor do they offer years of vital hands-on engagement and education.

Many of these degree recipients now insist they should be called “doctor.”

Calling oneself a “doctor” at a cocktail party or around the dinner table causes nobody any harm. But referring to oneself as a “doctor,” and thereby implying you are a physician with the requisite education and clinical training, is not only misleading but dangerous, especially where something as critical as the provision of anesthesia medicine is concerned.

Fortunately, and in recognition of this growing problem, there are two bills (SB 230/HB 583) intended to fix this and ensure accuracy in titles and abbreviations in medical and clinical settings.

I hope this good idea becomes the law in Florida. I would encourage those degree seekers to continue furthering their education (always a good idea). They should not use their degrees to deceive patients and other practitioners. Clarity will make hospitals, clinics, and all medical settings safer for everyone involved.

___

Brence Sell, M.D. is a U.S. Army veteran and serves as the president of the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists. Dr. Sell is also a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and is Board Certified in Anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology.