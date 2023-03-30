March 30, 2023
Meta helps NCMEC launch ‘Take It Down’ platform to protect children

Peter Schorsch
March 30, 2023

Take It Down
The platform helps combat the spread of intimate images of minors online.

Social media giant Meta recently announced the launch of a global platform run by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to combat the spread of intimate images of minors online.

Designed with was with Meta’s financial support, “Take It Down” is owned and operated by NCMEC and was built with minors’ privacy and data security in mind.

The platform will enable people to generate a hash — a kind of digital footprint — of an intimate image or video they’re concerned about privately and directly from their own devices, without having to upload their images or videos to the platform. They can then create a case and submit those hashes securely to Take It Down.

Using industry-leading technology, Meta will then scan the hash and remove any images or videos from its platforms that are a match.

In addition to minors and their parents or guardians, Take It Down is also helpful to adults who are concerned about explicit images taken of them when they were a minor.

Meta announced the launch of Take It Down as a continuation of the company’s commitment to helping people feel safe using their platforms and empowering people with resources to help resolve challenging situations.

Take It Down builds off of the success of platforms like StopNCII, a platform launched in 2021 with South West Grid for Learning (SWGfL) and more than 70 NGOs worldwide, which helps adults stop the spread of their intimate images online, a practice commonly referred to as “revenge porn.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is the nation’s largest and most influential child protection organization. In addition to Take It Down, NCMEC operates the CyberTipline — an online reporting system for all types of online child sexual abuse.

NCMEC says it responds to millions of reports of online child sexual abuse every year. In addition, they offer numerous resources and assistance to victims and survivors of child sexual abuse.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

