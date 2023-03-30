Attorney General’s Office wants records over Disney-Reedy Creek deal

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is seeking public records related to the old Reedy Creek board’s last-minute agreement with Disney to limit the district’s power before a state-run board took over last month.

The new members of Disney World government board said Wednesday the previous board made a 30-year agreement with Disney to limit the board’s power.

Under a new law, Gov. Ron DeSantis was given the power to pick five board members last month to run Disney World’s government, seizing the control from Disney. It was Republicans’ punishment for Disney speaking out against the Parental Rights in Education law that’s been called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

But it appears Disney and its new government board could be at the start of a legal battle as the new board plans to hire law firms and vowed to overturn the agreement approved by the old board.

The Governor’s Office released a records request Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Chief of Staff, James Percival, sent Thursday.

Percival asked Reedy Creek for emails, text messages and other correspondence between district employees and board members about the agreement.

“Please limit your search to documents discussing an intention or goal of circumventing, avoiding, frustrating, mitigating or otherwise attempting to avoid the effects of anticipated actions by the Florida Governor and the Florida Legislature,” Percival wrote in the email that was submitted as a public records request, the same way journalists or members of the public do to get information.

“I ask that this request be expedited to the maximum extent possible.”

Percival and Moody’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions Thursday to say if Moody is launching an official investigation. Reedy Creek’s district administrator John Classe did not respond to comment either.

Disney World board members responded with anger and vowed to fight back Wednesday.

“The arrogance of Disney continues from ignoring parents and allowing radicals to sexualize our children, to now ignoring Florida taxpayers by sneaking in a last minute sweetheart development agreement, Disney has once again overplayed their hand in Florida,” Disney World board member Bridget Ziegler, a politically connected Republican, wrote on Twitter.

“We won’t stand for this and we won’t back down.”

Meanwhile, Disney fans and Donald Trump’s allies responded with glee.

“President Trump wrote ‘Art of the Deal’ and brokered Middle East peace. Ron DeSantis just got out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse,” said Taylor Budowich, who runs Trump’s super PAC.

Disney has defended the agreement with the old board.

“All agreements signed between Disney and the district were appropriate and were discussed and approved in open, noticed public forums in compliance with Florida’s Government in the Sunshine law,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is being renamed the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, is responsible for maintaining the roads, building the infrastructure and providing rescue services on the giant Walt Disney World Resort property.

The district levies taxes that Disney, the primary landowner, pays in what’s been a unique form of government meant to give Disney control over theme parks when the company decided to build in Florida 50 years ago.