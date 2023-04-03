Mike Scott first to enter Polk County Commission race to replace Neil Combee

Conservative businessman Mike Scott is the first candidate to file to run for the Polk County Commission District 5 seat being vacated by incumbent Neil Combee.

In an announcement, Scott said “he was called to serve by Gov. (Ron) DeSantis’ example of leadership in taking on the left.”

Now, he wants to bring that same fight to Polk County.

“Gov. DeSantis should be an example of how to govern to us all,” Scott said in a statement. “There is so much we can do at the local level to push back on blue state policies that are trying to gain ground here in Polk County and the rest of Florida.”

Scott pointed to some specific challenges in the county he’d like to address, including urban sprawl that threatens quality of life; out-of-control traffic; rising taxes and bloated government.

“We must push back and hold the line so our children and grandchildren can enjoy Polk County,” he said. “I plan to moderate the speed of development to allow for the necessary infrastructure to be installed and to improve the County’s parks for our children.”

Scott was born and raised in Lakeland and grew up in the Kathleen area, according to his press release.

He wrote that his parents instilled the importance of hard work and respect.

Scott is a civil engineer and owns Right Trailers, Inc., which he founded in 2004. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a masters in civil engineering and engineering management from the University of South Florida. His wife, April, is a Polk County teacher. The couple have two children and live in North Lakeland.

Combee is not seeking re-election because he’s running for Polk County Property Appraiser.