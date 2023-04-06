New Donald Trump polling memo denotes ‘very clear’ majority support in 2024 GOP Primaries

Donald Trump’s pollster is trumpeting “very clear … strong majority support” in the upcoming Republican Primaries and General Election.

In an April 4 memo to “interested parties,” McLaughlin and Associates suggests that in the wake of his 34-count federal indictment, the former President is positioned better than ever for the battles ahead in 2024.

“Having just completed our own survey of 1,000 likely 2024 general election voters conducted on behalf of the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign and reviewing recent media polls completed before and after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of President Trump, it is very clear that President Trump has gained strong majority support from Republican primary voters against any opponent and leads incumbent President Joe Biden among likely voters.”

The McLaughlin poll shows Trump with a narrow lead among General Election voters, 47% to 43%, to buttress the latter claim.

Its Primary polling shows a more impressive lead over Ron DeSantis than any other recent survey: a 63% to 30% lead. While various public polls have shown Trump with a lead of more than 30 points in crowded fields, the McLaughlin survey is the first to claim Trump is over 60% against DeSantis.

“Any reputable poll now shows Republican primary voters are appalled, angry and are unifying behind President Trump in his nomination. Voters and reported donations to the Trump campaign are increasing exponentially,” the pollster contends.

“Since February President Trump in any multicandidate field is building majority support and his potential opponents are either fading or not generating any significant support at all. Republicans know we need Donald Trump to defeat Joe Biden.”

From there, McLaughlin cites the latest poll from St. Anselm College, a single-state New Hampshire survey that shows a relatively modest 13-point lead for Trump.

“A new poll from New Hampshire shows President Trump with a double-digit lead in a state where his opposition thought they could win,” McLaughlin remarks.

Noting that Trump is buoyed by perceptions that there is a “double standard of justice” in play, where the “Biden family escapes prosecution” while their client faces a “rigged” indictment, McLaughlin concludes that the “unprecedented effort by Biden, Bragg, and the radical left to indict President Trump has created a historic surge from Republican voters to support President Trump as their nominee to beat Joe Biden.”

This is the second such memo in recent days projecting strength from the Trump camp. Earlier this week, senior advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita claimed an “avalanche of recent polling shows President Trump surging to his largest-ever lead over Ron DeSantis.”

That document cited post-indictment surveys from Yahoo News/YouGov and Fox News in addition to the McLaughlin survey.