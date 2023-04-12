Maxwell Frost, Anna Eskamani endorse Carlos Guillermo Smith

Two of Central Florida’s strongest progressives are quickly rallying around Orlando Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith’s state Senate candidacy.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost and state Rep. Anna Eskamani are both formally endorsing the former state Representative.

“Now more than ever, Floridians need a champion in the Florida Senate,” Frost said.

“Someone who is going to fight for working people, fight for justice and equality, and fight for what’s right for our communities. Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith is that champion. Carlos has been a constant inspiration to my advocacy and organizing. I’m proud to support him as he has supported the people of Central Florida throughout his tireless fight.”

The endorsements followed Smith filing to run in Senate District 17. Neither came as a shock. Both Frost and Eskamani stood alongside Smith when he announced his candidacy at a special event on Saturday outside Orlando City Hall.

Eskamani, a close ally of Smith’s when the two served together in the Legislature, had compared Smith’s run for higher office to the plot of Return of the Jedi. “The Empire is striking back, and we are coming. We are the resistance,” she said.

Smith lost his House seat in November, defeated by now-Rep. Susan Plasencia, a Republican, in the Midterms as Republicans rode a statewide red wave to supermajorities in the state House and Senate.

Eskamani’s formal endorsement wasn’t as laced in pop culture, but recalled the pair’s work as the most outspoken critics of many conservative bills debated on the House floor over the past five years.

“I am proud and excited to support my amazing friend, colleague, and work husband Carlos Guillermo Smith in his bid to serve the greater Orlando area in the State Senate!” Eskamani said. “We desperately need his voice in the Florida Legislature, and I know our community will be lucky to have him representing us.”

Eskamani’s endorsement also makes clear she would rather return to Tallahassee with Smith on the other side of the Capitol rather than seeking the seat herself.

Smith welcomed the support of both Frost and Eskamani.

“Congressman Frost and Representative Eskamani are not only champions for Central Florida, but also dear friends and colleagues,” Smith said.

“I am truly humbled to receive their endorsement in this race. They have been beacons of hope showing us that in Florida we can elect people to public office who are willing to put everything on the line to defend our freedoms and our communities. I’ll be proud to continue that tradition as the next Senator for District 17.”