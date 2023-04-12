April 12, 2023
Get out of the fast lane! New bill to stop drivers hogging the left lane advances in committee

Gabrielle RussonApril 12, 2023

generic-highway-07012020
'This is to decrease right side passing which has proven to be very dangerous. Hopefully it will minimize road rage,' Sen. Keith Perry said.

Watch out, all you slow left lane drivers.

A new bill making it easier for law enforcement to pull over highway drivers hogging the fast lane is moving through the Senate.

The Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development Appropriations Committee approved SB 464 by an 11-1 vote during Wednesday’s hearing.

“The goal is to have people stay out of the left lane. That’s not where you’re supposed to be driving. That’s more of a passing lane,” said the bill’s sponsor Sen. Keith Perry.

His bill makes it illegal for drivers to stay in the furthermost left lanes if they aren’t passing other cars when the speed limit is at least 65 mph and there are at least two lanes of traffic moving in the same direction.

“This is a safety act. This is to decrease right-side passing which has proven to be very dangerous. Hopefully it will minimize road rage,” Perry said. “You can drive in that (left) lane, but a police officer or highway patrol could give you a ticket.

Between 2018 to 2022, there were more than 17,000 crashes caused by drivers passing on the right, Perry said.

The bill helps law enforcement by clarifying the existing law and makes it easier to ticket people who won’t move over on the highway.

“You can’t really enforce what’s on the books now,” Perry said because of the vague wording and drivers making excuses they didn’t know.

Current law says left-hand drivers must be “knowingly impeding traffic,” the Gainesville Republican told lawmakers.

Under the bill, drivers who violate the law could get fined and get ticketed for a noncriminal traffic infraction.

“The statutory base fine is $60, but with additional fees and charges, the total penalty may be up to $158,” according to Florida Senate staff analysis of the bill.

The bill makes exemptions for people driving on the left side to use the express lanes and HOV lanes, as well as special permission to use the left lane for emergency vehicles, construction and highway maintenance. 

No one spoke out against the bill during Wednesday’s hearing.

Last month the Senate transportation committee unanimously approved the bill. A similar bill (HB 421) is also moving through the House.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

One comment

  • Billy the Bamboozler McBuzzard

    April 12, 2023 at 3:17 pm

    Next up.. you will hang your underwear on the mailbox every Friday or face a $1000 fine. Good way to raise revenue in an environment where people run for office on anti-tax platforms but need money or the state will collapse. Best government in the history of humanity can be found in the southern states.😆

    Reply

