Takeaways from Tallahassee — More lawsuit limits

Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved a second round of lawsuit limits, the latest aimed at protecting homebuilders — and ultimately the insurers that cover them — from getting sued.

SB 360 passed the Legislature on March 29 but wasn’t sent to DeSantis until April 13. With no fanfare or media attention DeSantis signed SB 360, sponsored by Sen. Travis Huston, into law late Thursday night, along with a law making abortions illegal after six weeks.

SB 360 reduces the time period for property owners to discover potential construction defects and bring causes of action against builders.

The bill provides for earlier commencement dates by deleting a requirement that the property owner takes possession of an improvement to real estate before the clock starts ticking. The bill also reduces the statute of repose from 10 to seven years.

The tandem of changes give property owners less time to sue builders for alleged shoddy construction under the statutes of limitation and repose.

But the changes don’t end there. The bill narrows what homebuilders can be sued for by making clear that only “material” code violations can bring rise to a lawsuit.

The changes have been unsuccessfully championed by insurers and homebuilders in the past but the bill moved quickly through the process this year with Hutson taking the helm. Hutson also sponsored SB 236, a bill that made sweeping changes to how lawsuits are filed and litigated against nearly all types of insurance companies and products.

SB 360 may be coming in the nick of time for homebuilders, roofers and other building contractors and subcontractors.

A lobbyist with the Florida Home Builders Association told Senators in February that 51 lawsuits alleging defects had been filed against a Jacksonville-based window installer.

None of the allegations in the lawsuits were his fault nor were they caused by the products he used yet, she said, his insurance premiums soared from $2,500 annually to $115,500 annually.

The situation has escalated so much that she testified insurance companies are telling subcontractors they won’t insure them if they work on multi-unit projects.

Take 5

DeSantis signs six-week abortion bill — Abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant — will soon be illegal, after DeSantis signed a bill (SB 300) late Thursday night that bans the practice. The House had only passed the bill earlier in the day, following eight hours of debate which were interrupted at one point by a few dozen protesters who shouted from the House gallery and tossed testimonies of how the ban would harm women onto the floor. The gallery was cleared and debate resumed. DeSantis interrupted his book tour, flying down from Ohio to sign the bill in a private ceremony with supporters in his office late Thursday evening. The six-week ban, though, won’t be triggered until the Florida Supreme Court overturns a previous state precedent upholding abortion rights, which it is expected to do this summer.

Lawmakers lower threshold for death penalty — The House passed a bill (SB 450) on Thursday allowing non-unanimous juries to recommend a death penalty. The bill lowers the threshold to eight out of 12 jurors and was passed in reaction to the verdict for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people, including 14 children, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018. The bill will now head to DeSantis, who called for the measure as part of his criminal justice package seeking to crack down on violent offenses. The bill would make Florida the state with the lowest threshold for the death penalty in the country.

Inching closer to happening — House Speaker Paul Renner’s effort to expand children’s access to a subsidized insurance policy was passed by the House Thursday night with unanimous support. Sponsored by Rep. Robin Bartleman, HB 121 would allow children living in families earning 300% of the federal poverty level access to Florida KidCare, an optional Medicaid expansion program enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1998. This is the first effort by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand income eligibility for the program, currently set at 215% of the FPL. A Senate health care spending panel voted unanimously to pass its version of the proposal (SB 246) filed by Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud. Before the vote, Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee Chair Gayle Harrell called the bill “tremendous.”

BOOM — The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released its Medicaid ITN this week, officially kicking off a new Medicaid managed care procurement. Managed care plans must submit their bids by noon on Aug. 15. The state anticipates holding a public opening of the bids at 3 p.m. the same day. The agency will spend more than a month negotiating the multi-year contracts with managed care plans, anticipating that negotiations will begin on Oct. 2 and run through Nov. 17. Ultimately, AHCA hopes to post the notice of intent to award the six-year contracts, worth tens of billions for dollars, on Dec. 11.

Under water — A massive downpour of more than 26 inches of rain in 24 hours led to widespread flooding in Broward County, closing down schools for two days and prompting DeSantis to declare a state of emergency. Flooding overwhelmed main roads in Fort Lauderdale, such as Las Olas Boulevard, and damaged thousands of homes and businesses. DeSantis was in Ohio on a book tour when the storm hit, but spoke with city and county leaders and emergency management officials on Thursday while out of state.

Beaver nuggets

Gov. DeSantis made a pit stop in Marion County last weekend to announce a $4 million grant that will support a cult favorite gas station chain.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the seven-figure check will go toward a new interchange at I-75 and Northwest 49th Street in Marion — the future home of a new Buc-ee’s location.

Hailed for its clean bathrooms, Buc-ee’s is also known for its mascot, Bucky the Beaver and snacks, with “beaver nuggets” topping the list. Buc-ee’s corporate has assured customers that the nuggets are made from corn and not actual beavers, which are protected as furbearers in many states.

Regardless, they appear to be a gubernatorial favorite.

“By making strategic investments like today’s $4 million Job Growth Grant Fund Award, Florida will continue to fuel economic growth across the state,” DeSantis said. “Ocala’s ideal location at the center of our state makes it prime for new manufacturing opportunities and for visitors looking for a place to stop and grab some beaver nuggets. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this award will create for Floridians, businesses and communities in Central Florida.”

The new Buc-ee’s will be Florida’s third. It will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, supporting 120 fuel pumps with more than 720 parking spots. FDOT’s infrastructure project is expected to have an economic impact of $21 million and create 1,500 new jobs.

Buc-ee’s founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin said, “We are very excited about being here in Florida. We have had a lot of success in the two stores that we have operating on Interstate 95 and we’ve known for a long time that Interstate 75 would be a great location but we were looking for the right piece of property.

“I can’t say enough good things about the statistics that make Florida special. Businesses want to be in Florida because it is a pro-business state and the jobs those policies bring. I look forward to seeing everyone at a groundbreaking and a ribbon cutting soon.”

Free crack pipes?

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to know whether Joe Biden’s administration is using taxpayer money “to buy crack pipes for drug addicts.”

In a news release, Moody said she is taking legal action against the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services regarding potential crack pipe giveaways, something the Attorney General sought information on a year ago.

“If Biden is using your tax dollars to buy crack pipes for drug addicts, you have the right to know. Our country is in the grips of a drug overdose crisis, and the Biden administration is stonewalling our requests and keeping the public in the dark about so many misguided, reckless policies. We are taking them to court to get answers for the American people,” Moody said.

Though sensationalized, the AG’s accusation is not entirely unfounded. The federal government, by way of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, announced it would direct around $30 million toward grants for harm reduction programs.

The programs are meant to reduce disease transmission and overdose deaths among illicit drug users in a similar manner to needle exchange programs, which Florida allows — DeSantis in 2019 signed a bill that authorized county governments to create sterile needle exchange programs for people who inject drugs.

The Biden administration has denied that the grant money is being used to purchase crack pipes, but Moody pointed to reports from predominantly conservative media outlets that claimed pipes were included in kits distributed in Baltimore, Boston, New York, Richmond and Washington.

Moody noted that the U.S. is experiencing record drug overdose deaths and that the federal debt has surpassed $31 trillion, though she did not explicitly claim the two statistics were correlated.

To juice or not to juice

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Floridians to be wary of free juice.

In a consumer alert issued this week, the CFO warned of the rise of a new type of cyber scam called “Juice Jacking” that can affect anyone who needs to plug in their device for a recharge while they’re on the go.

Patronis pointed to recent reports suggesting that the use of free public charging stations — a common sight in airports, hotels and shopping centers — gives cybercriminals and scam artists a backdoor into your device, and the financial data it contains.

“Florida is the nation’s prime destination for business and tourism. That also makes Florida the prime target for cybercriminals and scam artists who want to steal your personal and financial information,” Patronis said. “If you need to charge your phone or your computer while on the move, consider using your own charger to protect yourself from fraud. These vultures will stop at nothing to acquire your personal information and use it for nefarious means.”

Patronis reminded Floridians who believe they have been defrauded or have witnessed potentially fraudulent activity to file a report at FraudFreeFlorida.com. Patronis’ warning follows a recent alert issued by the FBI, which recommended people avoid using public charging stations altogether.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” The Bureau tweeted.

While “better safe than sorry” is probably the preferred route, some tech-savvy outlets have said the threat is bunk — it stems from a 2019 warning pushed out by the FCC with little follow-up.

An FBI representative told Slate that the recent tweet was “a standard PSA-type post” and that “nothing new” had developed on the Juice Jacking front. It is not immediately clear whether there has ever been a verified case of Juice Jacking.

Shifting Scott

In a matter of weeks, Sen. Rick Scott has evolved on abortion.

The Senator was quoted on the House floor in an argument against the six-week abortion ban, passed 70-40 Thursday and signed by Gov. DeSantis just hours later.

Democratic Rep. Yvonne Hinson of Gainesville quoted Scott in opposition, saying “most people want reasonable restrictions” and saying the Senator was against the bill

“That’s where the population is and our state legislation ought to represent that,” Hinson said.

From there, the Senator said Hinson’s direct quote was a lie.

“Not true. I am 100% pro-life and if I was still Governor, I would sign this bill,” Scott tweeted.

However, he took a different tack in a March interview with Telemundo.

“First off, that’s a tough issue for people. I mean, you really have to be really compassionate about what people are going through, I think where most people are is reasonable restrictions. And probably most people are about 15 weeks with all the exceptions. And they ought to have exceptions for rape and incest and the life of the mother. And so I think that’s where the population is. And that’s I think that’s our state. You know, our state legislation ought to represent that,” he told host Julio Vaquiero.

While DeSantis has evolved on this issue, as he just last year credited the 15-week ban as “very reasonable” and saying “a lot of people would be happy with that” before committing to support the tougher law this year, Scott’s evolution is especially notable given that he has been out of Tallahassee for five years and really didn’t need to weigh in at all.

It’s worth noting that during his eight years as Governor, no such restrictions were advanced as we’ve seen the last two Sessions.

Florida’s 5th District Court of Appeal — DeSantis named Jordan Pratt to 5DCA. Pratt, of Jacksonville, previously served as Deputy General Counsel for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Senior Counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice, and Deputy Solicitor General for the Florida Office of the Solicitor General. Pratt clerked for Judge Jennifer Elrod at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and Judge Harvey Schlesinger at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. He received his bachelor’s degree, graduating as valedictorian, and law degree from the University of Florida. Pratt fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kerry Evander.

Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit Court — The Governor appointed Jonathan Sacks, of Ponte Vedra, to serve on Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit Court. Sacks has served as a Judge on the Duval County Court since he was appointed by DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he was an Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Judicial Circuit. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and his law and master’s degree from Florida State University. Sacks fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Adrian Soud.

Duval County Court — DeSantis named Brooke Brady, of Jacksonville, to serve as Judge on the Duval County Court. Brady has served as a General Magistrate for the 4th Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, she was an Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her law degree from Stetson University. Brady fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Roberto Arias.

Sarasota County Court — The Governor appointed Ryan Felix, of Sarasota, to serve as Judge on the Sarasota County Court. Felix has served as an Assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 12th Judicial Circuit since 2012. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. Felix fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Dana Moss.

State Retirement Commission — DeSantis appointed Jonathon Manalo to the Commission. Manalo, of Tallahassee, is the Assistant Deputy Commissioner for the Florida Department of Education. Previously, he served as Assistant Vice Chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, the Deputy Secretary of Operations for the Agency for Health Care Administration, and the Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Elder Affairs. Manalo earned his bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from Florida State University.

Board of Hearing Aid Specialists — DeSantis named Jeremy Bennett, Dr. Brian Gibson and Jacob Mahan to the Board. Bennett, of Panama City Beach, is the vice president and a commercial lender at Centennial Bank. He is a board member of the Bay County Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Bay. Bennett earned his bachelor’s degree from Troy University. Gibson, of Panama City Beach, is an otolaryngologist at ENT and Allergy Associates of Florida. He is a member of the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and received the Hanley Award for his research on hearing loss from the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. He earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of South Florida, his medical doctorate from Florida State University, and completed his otolaryngology residency at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. Mahan, of Fleming Island, is a hearing aid specialist with Southeastern Hearing. He has been a licensed hearing aid specialist for seven years and attended Valdosta State University.

Board of Athletic Training — The Governor appointed Joshua Dennis and Dr. Todd Narson to the Board of Athletic Training and reappointed Billy “Bo” McDougal. Dennis, of Oviedo, is the Director of Sports Performance for Biofit Performance. He is a professional member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology and his master’s degree in movement science from Barry University. Narson, of Miami Beach, is a physician and the president of Miami Beach Natural Sports Medicine. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Chiropractic Sports Physicians and the Florida Chiropractic Association. He earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine degree from Logan University. McDougal, of Jacksonville, is an athletic trainer for Duval County Schools. Previously, he was the Assistant Athletics Director for Jacksonville University. He serves as an ATC Spotter for the National Football League and a Medical Observer for the Southeastern Conference. McDougal earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Murray State University.

St. Lucie County Fire District Board of Commissioners — DeSantis reappointed James “Travis” Leonard to the Board. Leonard is the Vice President and Partner of A&G Concrete Pools. He is the Vice President of Christmas 4 Kids and a member of the St. Lucie County Contractors’ Licensing Board. Leonard attended Indian River State College.

Leave them be

It can be hard to keep a roof over your head in Florida, but bats have a few months to stay put as this weekend marks the kickoff of bat maternity season. People are banned from excluding bats roosting in their homes or buildings from April 15 through Aug. 14.

Florida has 13 species of native bats, including endangered species like the Florida bonneted bat.

Bats excluded during the maternity season could be blocked from providing care to their flightless progeny, leaving the young bats to die inside the building, so exclusion devices are illegal to use during the maternity period.

When people are ready to get rid of their bats outside of the maternity season, they can use exclusion devices, which allow bats to leave a structure but not to get back in and is the only legal method to use. It’s illegal in the state to kill or harm bats. To meet legal specifications, the exclusion devices must be installed on key exit points, left up for at least four nights and done when the nightly low temperature is 50 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

“Bats are beneficial, both ecologically and economically,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). “They serve critical functions worldwide due to their roles in insect pest control, and as pollinators and seed dispersers, plus their guano can be a valuable fertilizer. Florida’s bats are insectivores and a single bat can eat hundreds of insects, including mosquitoes and other garden and agricultural pests, each night.”

People with questions about bats, inside their home or otherwise, are advised to contact their regional FWC office.

This is now, that was then

Rep. Webster Barnaby — who barely made it back to the Florida House due to a 30-vote win in last year’s Republican Primary — became known nationally this week after he castigated transgender Floridians as “demons” and “imps” during a House hearing.

At one point he said, “The Lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps who come parade before us. That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world.”

Barnaby later apologized for his comments, but his viewpoint was rejected by Republicans and House Speaker Paul Renner said he should not have addressed members of the public that way.

But let’s flashback to comments Barnaby shared with reporters just a few months ago. Minutes after DeSantis delivered a fiery speech for his second inauguration, Barnaby made comments to reporters that, before now, haven’t been published.

“I love gay people. God bless our LGBTQ community. God bless our diverse community. I think it is wrong to think that we, as Republicans, did not like the gay community, the LGBTQ community,” Barnaby said. “I am telling you, Webster Barnaby — I love the gay community. I love my LGBTQ community.”

Barnaby, however, went on: “We just believe that families need to be defended. We’ve got to defend our children.”

When a reporter told Barnaby that there are some people who identify as nonbinary and they feel under attack, he added: “Well, you know, I can’t help someone’s feelings. It’s just a feeling. There’s no evidence that they are being attacked. I would submit to you that there’s no evidence they are being attacked. In fact, I would submit to you that I am here today demonstrating that we love individuals who have the right and freedom to be fluid. And we are not attacking them.”

South Florida Six

Of the nine Republican lawmakers who voted against the six-week abortion ban — two in the Senate, seven in the House — six represent South Florida districts and another one grew up there.

Republican House delegates from Palm Beach County, in particular, hung together in opposition to the majority vote.

Reps. Mike Caruso, representing the county’s northern section, Peggy Gossett-Seidman of Highland Beach and Rick Roth of West Palm Beach, all cast “no” votes on the question of whether the right to an abortion should end at six weeks of pregnancy, except in the case of rape, incest, human trafficking or certain medical circumstances.

Roth said it was a tough decision because he’s pro-life.

“I’m always trying to talk my kids into having more children,” he said.

Ultimately, though, separating his personal beliefs from what makes good policy, he said he’s happy with where the state landed last year — limiting the procedure to women who are no more than 15 weeks into their pregnancies. He voted for that, he said.

“To make changes, it has to be the right time and the right policy,” Roth said. “This was neither.”

He said this year’s proposal came out of nowhere and he didn’t think his party should do this because they could.

Other South Florida Republican “no” votes came from Sens. Alexis Calatayud of Miami and Sen. Corey Simon, who now lives in Tallahassee but grew up in Pompano Beach, as well as Reps. Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point and Vicki Lopez of Miami.

In addition to the South Florida lawmakers, Reps. Karen Gonzalez Pittman of Tampa and Sam Killebrew of Winter Haven both cast “no” votes on the abortion question.

Oh, really?

The reality show known as the 2023 Legislative Session gave freshman Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe quite a ride this week.

After being a no-show at the climax of this week — when the Legislature gave its final approval to rolling back the right to an abortion to six weeks — the former star of the reality show, “Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive,” shot his most popular Session video yet.

Among the six Session-themed videos he’s posted on his YouTube channel so far, “In My Absence” in 20 hours quickly amassed five times the number of views as his second-most popular video, “Don’t Say Gay Part 1.”

For Democrats, who proposed 68 amendments to the law that either failed or were judged unfavorably, there were unintentional laugh lines in this video that runs on for nearly seven minutes.

For parts of the video, Basabe is making broad statements, about reaching across party lines, but then he seems to switch to address invisible Democrats in the room.

“Thank you, Democrats for forcing six weeks down our throats and that of the entire state,” he said. “It could have been 12.”

How 35 Democrats had control of a 120-member body, Basabe does not explain. At no time did a Republican propose moving the limit to abortion to 12 weeks during the seven-hour debate.

Basabe has posted videos of his takes on other controversial votes. In voting on the legislation (HB 1069), that more tightly regulates pronoun use in schools and further restricts discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation, Basabe has insisted the problem is not the content of the bill, but the controversy surrounding it.

“My pronouns are ‘loves, loves someone, loves self,’” he said, during one committee hearing.

But that is not washing well with the state’s largest LGBTQ rights group which is planning to protest his participation in Miami Beach’s pride festival that kicks off today.

“The bills he is voting for are incredibly dangerous,” Stratton Pollitzer, co-founder and deputy director of Equality Florida told the New Times. “We want everybody to know who he is and we think that, when they do, his political future in Miami Beach is 100% over.”

Basabe passes off the criticism as the work of “advocacy groups whose sole existence relies on the funding they can raise with the controversy they continue to promote.”

“I love our LGBTQIA+ community,” Basabe told the alternative newspaper.

To add to the drama of his freshman legislative season, Jim DeFede of CBS Miami reports that Basabe is under investigation for slapping an aide at a post-inaugural party on Jan. 3. He denies it.

“I’m very surprised to hear that,” Basabe said, when DeFede asked him.

He then added: “Media does what it does. Have fun with me, use a good picture and spell my name right.”

FLBC in favor

The Florida Legislative Black Caucus is getting behind a plan to set aside $500,000 in grant funding to private colleges offering nursing programs that have at least a 70% first-time pass rate for nursing licensure.

The proposal was added as an amendment to the Senate’s recommended budget, setting it up as an item that will be decided in budget negotiations this month.

“This amendment aligns with our mission to improve access to quality education and health care for all Floridians, particularly in the Black community, which historically has faced significant disparities in both areas,” said Rep. Dianne Hart, a Tampa Democrat and Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Sen. Darryl Rouson, a St. Petersburg Democrat, encouraged the House and Senate to keep the nursing grant program intact and even set aside additional money.

“We strongly encourage our fellow legislators in both chambers to increase this funding to better address Florida’s growing need for nurses,” Rouson said. “This amendment to incentivize and reward private nursing colleges will motivate more schools to properly prepare our future nurses and address the ongoing nursing shortage.”

The push for the grant program comes as Florida is up against a looming nursing shortage. State officials last year created new grant programs to encourage more people to enter the field. But caucus members say that Black Floridians are more likely to enroll in private schools as opposed to public schools that received funding.

“At a time when Florida is suffering from a severe nursing shortage, the FLBC recognizes that accredited private nursing schools play a vital role in developing a strong and diverse health care workforce, while ensuring that students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to pursue a career in nursing,” said Rep. Marie Woodson, a Pembroke Pines Democrat.

Not a fan

While the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops likely applauded the passage of the six-week abortion ban DeSantis signed into law, the group also decried another bill that is part of his agenda and is on its way to his desk.

A bill lowering the threshold for the death penalty from a unanimous jury to a supermajority, or eight out of 12 jurors, passed the House on Thursday. Florida lawmakers had previously increased the threshold to unanimous in 2017 in response to a Florida Supreme Court ruling. But after DeSantis flipped the balance of the court to a solid conservative majority through a series of appointments, the court reversed itself a few years later.

“It is stunning that the Florida legislature would weaken a common-sense law passed just six years ago that required unanimous agreement by a jury in order to sentence someone to death,” Michael Sheedy, executive director of the FCCB said in a released statement. “The new legislation requiring only eight of 12 jurors to agree in order to impose a death sentence takes our state backward to outlier status once again with the lowest standard for imposing a death sentence. The alternative to death of life without parole is a severe sentence that keeps society safe.”

DeSantis pushed for the bill largely in reaction to the verdict of Nikolas Cruz, the shooter who killed 17, including 14 children, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison after just nine out of 12 jurors voted for the death penalty.

“As Florida persists in its implementation of the death penalty, the process should be as reliable and just as possible,” Sheedy added. “Unanimity is required in every other circumstance when a jury is summoned in Florida. The harshest punishment that the state imposes should require the strictest standards.

“We are deeply saddened for the victims of violent crime. We acknowledge the pain experienced by their families and pray they receive comfort and healing in their time of need. The death penalty neither restores life nor alleviates suffering but only perpetuates violence and vengeance.”

Bring the blue

The Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association will hold a joint Law Enforcement Virtual Job Fair on Thursday.

The virtual event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and the news release announcing it touted several incentives for new recruits as well as veteran officers who come to Florida from other states.

They include a $5,000 recruitment bonus, a $1,000 allowance toward basic recruit training costs, up to $1,000 of equivalency training costs for officers who relocate to Florida, up to $25,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance to eligible “hometown hero” homebuyers and up to $25,000 for officers who adopt a child from Florida’s child welfare system.

To date, more than 1,750 officers have received $5,000 bonuses, including 530 who relocated from other states and territories. In his proposed 2023-24 budget, DeSantis included another $30 million for the bonus program and $220 million for the First Responder Recognition payment program, an increase of $95 million over the current year.

“Florida backs the blue. Whether you’re a sworn officer now in another state, or just thinking about a career in law enforcement, this Virtual Job Fair is the perfect opportunity to find out how you can make a difference and be a hero in the most law enforcement-friendly state in the nation,” said FPCA president and Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry. “Over 100 law enforcement agencies from jurisdictions across Florida, from charming, rural towns to our largest metropolitan cities, are looking for someone just like you.”

Hernando County Sheriff and Florida Sheriffs Association President Al Nienhuis added, “When we say that Florida is the most law enforcement-friendly state in our nation, we mean it. From bonus payments, training incentives, home purchasing opportunities and working for communities that truly appreciate your mission, Florida has it all. Now is a great time to join our law enforcement community. There are countless opportunities depending on your passions and skills. Being a hero and serving your community is an honor unlike any other.”

Quantum leap

Florida State University will dedicate more than $20 million to quantum science and engineering over the next three years, FSU President Richard McCullough announced.

The funds will support hiring at least eight new faculty members, equipment and dedicated space in the university’s Interdisciplinary Research and Commercialization Building, and seed money for a new program focused on the emerging field.

“It’s clear from the research being presented here that FSU is uniquely positioned to be a leader in what is now being heralded as the second quantum revolution,” McCullough said during FSU’s Quantum Science and Engineering Symposium. “We have the drive and the desire to expand our existing efforts so that we can be on the forefront of research in this area of critical national and global importance.”

The investments are part of the university’s efforts to support the development of applications that exploit quantum mechanics to make engineering breakthroughs — possibilities include quantum computers, as well as communications and cryptography technologies based on quantum entanglement and other quantum phenomena.

“We’re excited about building on our strengths in magnetism, quantum materials, superconductors, spectroscopy and cryogenics, just to name a few areas,” said Vice President for Research Stacey Patterson. “The university is committed to building on these programs by investing in the recruitment of top national talent who can complement existing expertise and open new opportunities for faculty and students.”

The federal government has made expanding knowledge of quantum information science and developing innovative technologies a strategic priority. Agencies such as the National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, Department of Commerce, Department of Energy and others are part of the $2.6 billion National Quantum Initiative.

Capitol Directions

Ron DeSantis — Crossways arrow — We’ve never been more unsure of the Governor’s trajectory. He’s signing bills and traveling A LOT. But he’s drawing so much fire, from both the MAGA right and the left.

Christina Pushaw — Down arrow — When does the rapid response director start rapidly responding to Mar-a-Lago?

Reproductive rights — Down arrow — Remember those?

Paul Renner — Up arrow — He wanted to be DeSantis’ field marshal. He is.

Webster Barnaby — Down arrow — Yikes. Just … yikes.

Robin Bartleman — Up arrow — 1 million Florida kids — and their parents — are very thankful.

Fabian Basabe — Down arrow — Does someone need a timeout?

Fentrice Driskell — Up arrow — EMILY’s List confirmed what we already knew: She’s a rising star.

Alexis Calatayud — Up arrow — The rare lawmaker who listens to the people and votes accordingly.

Mike Caruso — Up arrow — Same thing, but in the House.

Randy Fine — Down arrow — His anti-drag bill is one part erasure, one part spousal passive aggression.

Ileana Garcia — Up arrow — She’s going to do well with voters over 65 next election.

Fiona McFarland — Up arrow — Welcome to the world, Matthew!

David Smith — Up arrow — He knows how to carry justice reform bills better than anyone.

Charter schools — Up arrow — Save some wins for next year.

DEI — Crossways arrow — It doesn’t have the same zip as ESG or CRT. They can’t all be hits.

Dreamers — Down arrow — Dion don’t care.

Pride — Crossways arrow — You can be as proud as you want, so long as you hire a door guy.

Equality Florida — Crossways arrow — We get it, but the end result of a travel advisory is kinda what lawmakers want.

Florida Immigrant Coalition — Down arrow — You heard the court, try again after the law does a little more damage.

Florida Assoc. of Counties — Crossways arrow — Look on the bright side, the clock starts now!

Bail bondsmen — Up arrow — The House OK’d the Bail Bondsman Full Employment Act.

Alex Kelly — Up arrow — FHSAA knows better than to defy the “powers to be.”

Andrew Gillum — Crossways arrow — 19 is fewer than 21, but nobody wants to be him on Monday.

J.T. Burnette — Down arrow — Do the crime, do the time.

Pit bulls — Crossways arrow — Renters won’t have to pretend they’re “hounds” anymore, but they better act right.

UF — Up arrow — It was a great week for UF. No, we didn’t watch the Orange & Blue game. Why do you ask?

Florida Capitol Penguin — Up arrow — Pebbles is a pretty good lobbyist, huh?

Raising Cane’s — Up arrow — Their chicken fingers are get-in-line-at-1 a.m. good.