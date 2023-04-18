Ron DeSantis beer ad spoof trashes trans athletes

Ron DeSantis’ political team is taking aim at transgender athletes with a new ad.

The DeSantis War Room’s 34-second “Freedom Heavy” is a send-up of beer commercials, a salient theme in light of Bud Light’s short-lived, controversial collaboration with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Beginning with a throaty rock and roll vocal ironically extolling “real men of women’s sports,” a stentorian narrator hammers in the sardonic pitch, as the singer offers call and response affirmations.

“Today we recognize the men who’ve hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, they’re now cream of the crop in the women’s. You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium. Because without you, sports would be fair. Without you, women’s sports would be for, well, women.”

The ad comes as DeSantis has taken a firm stance against Bud Light on “The Benny Show,” though he didn’t drink it to begin with.

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light? I mean, like, honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it and it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it. So, if you as a consumer are like … ‘Yeah, they’re doing that, but I’m just going to keep drinking anyways,’ well, then they’re going to keep doing it,” DeSantis said.

He then extolled the power of the selective boycott.

“I think we have power as consumers to make our voice heard, and not on every company, because sometimes conservative consumers aren’t going to make a dent in some companies. This one is one,” DeSantis added.

“If you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, you’re going to feel that. And so, you know, I think it’s a righteous thing,” DeSantis continued.

See the spot below.