Ron DeSantis D.C. event ‘special guest’ not ready to back him for President

Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Washington, D.C., Tuesday drumming up national political support, but at least one “special guest” at his event isn’t yet backing him for President.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois is billed to be at the “And to the Republic“ meet and greet in the nation’s capital. Yet during a Fox News interview, the Peoria lawmaker stopped well short of an endorsement of the Florida Governor.

“Well, listen, I served with Ron DeSantis in the House, from 2015 to 2018. So I know Ron, we’re happy to welcome him back to Capitol Hill today with a number of my other colleagues. He’s been one of the strongest conservative voices across this country and he’s really done remarkable work in Florida, right? Best economy in the country, 50-year low in crime. What he did through COVID,” LaHood said.

“It’s remarkable, and to be honest with you, I’m jealous coming from a state like Illinois where we continue to hemorrhage people because of high taxes, high crime, the way we handled COVID,” LaHood added. “And so I’m looking forward to hearing from Governor DeSantis today and looking forward to having him back in D.C.”

Host Bill Hemmer reminded LaHood that U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a colleague of his from the Sunshine State, became on Monday the fifth Congressman from Florida to diss DeSantis and line up with Donald Trump.

“Well, Governor DeSantis hasn’t announced that he’s going to run for President. That time will come,” LaHood predicted.

“I’m sure today is just an opportunity again to hear the great success story that Governor DeSantis has had in Florida and for my colleagues to get reacquainted with him today and I’m looking forward to having that conversation.”

For his part, DeSantis is ducking questions about the tidal wave of Trump endorsements that have correlated with the Governor’s recent plunge in polls.

At a state press conference surrounding yet another crackdown on the Walt Disney Company, the Governor refused to answer a reporter’s request for comment on a number of Senate endorsements for the former President, who continues to enjoy momentum in 2024 Presidential Primary polls.

“This is a big announcement. I mean, honestly, you’re asking me about political process. I mean, why don’t we focus on this issue at hand?”

In addition to dozens of members of the House of Representatives choosing Trump, Senators also are making their positions known, including Marcia Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ted Budd of North Carolina, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and J.D. Vance of Ohio.

Florida’s two Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have not endorsed in the 2024 race yet. Scott is almost certainly unlikely to back DeSantis, contending that he and the Governor do not talk.

DeSantis has been endorsed so far by two members of Congress, who will both be at the D.C. event.

Kentucky’s Thomas Massie and Texas’ Chip Roy are formally backing the Florida Governor, but it’s unclear if either of the Congressmen will convince other members of their home state delegations to follow suit.