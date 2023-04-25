April 25, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa voters to decide between Janet Cruz, Lynn Hurtak in contentious Tampa City Council battle

Peter SchorschApril 25, 20236min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Hidden violence: Elder abuse was already hard to track — then pandemic made it harder

Culture WarsHeadlines

Behind the scenes of Florida’s efforts to purge schools of books deemed improper

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.25.23

Lynn Hurtak janet cruz
The race has boiled down to one main issue — a person, really. And that person isn’t even on the ballot.

Tampa voters will cast the final votes on Tuesday in a race that has been particularly bloody for a local City Council contest.

On the ballot are appointed incumbent Lynn Hurtak and former state Sen. Janet Cruz. While the race is nonpartisan and the candidates’ political affiliations won’t appear on the ballot, both are Democrats.

And while the two share some similar policy stances — both are pro-reproductive choice and both reject the overtly conservative politics streaming down from Tallahassee — progressives have lined up behind Hurtak while Cruz has drawn more moderate and establishment support.

The race has boiled down to one main issue — a person, really. And that person isn’t even on the ballot.

The District 3 City Council contest may be best categorized as a referendum on Mayor Jane Castor. Hurtak has been part of a three-member coalition of Council members to vote against Castor’s administration or in favor of measures to erode her executive authority.

On the completely opposite end of the spectrum, Cruz’s daughter, Ana Cruz, is Castor’s longtime partner and, ostensibly, Tampa’s First Lady.

Ana Cruz is a lobbyist with the powerful Ballard Partners firm. She, along with a team of political operatives in her sphere, have worked on both campaigns.

It’s no secret that Castor is not a big Hurtak fan. Hurtak is well-aligned with Council member Bill Carlson, whose long-standing disagreement with the Mayor, a Democrat, led her to endorse a Republican opponent running against Carlson, though he easily dispensed of the opposition last month.

Yet in a strange, though not unprecedented plot twist, some Republicans are lining up to support Hurtak, not Cruz.

A group called Front Line Patriots Fund recently bankrolled a longer than one-minute digital advertisement blasting Cruz, Castor and their affiliation. It centers on the city’s PURE program, a proposal that would study options to recycle up to 50 million gallons per day of reclaimed water, rather than discharging it into Hillsborough Bay. Critics, including those behind the ad, call it toilet-to-tap.

The ad draws connections between Cruz and Castor through Ana Cruz, and brings former Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who supported Castor’s first bid for Mayor, into the loop.

Hurtak, meanwhile, also appears to be aligning with self-described Democratic socialists.

In August, the Tampa chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) issued a press release touting a resolution the group said it drafted “in collaboration with Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak” to support decriminalizing abortion in the city, a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In addition to her work with DSA Tampa on the abortion resolution, Hurtak also has support from Angel D’Angelo, an activist with the Restorative Justice Coalition, a group that advocates for defunding the police.

Asked about the affiliation, the Cruz campaign derided Hurtak as a representative who “rubber-stamps their socialist agenda” and said residents should be “outraged” by the connection.

“This is further proof that Lynn is just too extreme for Tampa residents and, if elected, could push the needle even further on issues City Council has no place being involved.”

Hurtak finished the March election with a distinct advantage. She claimed just under 43% of the vote in a five-candidate field while Cruz captured just under 39%.

But Cruz has a sizable money advantage, with more than $174,000 raised as of April 7. Her political committee, Building the Bay, has another approximately $47,000 on hand as of the end of March, including $62,000 raised in March.

Hurtak, meanwhile, has raised less than $100,000.

Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.25.23

nextBehind the scenes of Florida’s efforts to purge schools of books deemed improper

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more