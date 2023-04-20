Michael Waltz, who holds Ron DeSantis’ old House seat, endorses Donald Trump

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz is endorsing Donald Trump for President.

“Under his leadership, President Trump secured our southern border, created 7 million jobs with record-low unemployment, brought manufacturing back to the U.S., made America energy independent and affordable, brokered historic Middle East peace deals, destroyed the ISIS caliphate, launched the Space Force, took out (Iranian Commander Qasem) Soleimani, gave veterans choice, and put measures in place to stop China’s march towards global dominance,” Waltz said in a statement to Breitbart.

Waltz’s statement goes on at length about failures of President Joe Biden. But the endorsement was most noteworthy for taking sides in an impending fight for the Republican nomination between two Florida men.

The St. Augustine Beach Republican’s move made him the ninth member of Florida’s congressional delegation to back Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Breitbart made note that Waltz’s support seemed a particular slight. He succeeded DeSantis in the U.S. House representing Florida’s 6th Congressional District, winning his seat in 2018 the same cycle DeSantis was elected as Governor.

This week has proven especially brutal in the battle for Florida endorsements between Trump, a Mar-a-Lago resident looking to make a comeback to Washington, and DeSantis, the sitting Florida Governor whose landslide re-election was credited with lifting Republicans up and down the ballot.

Florida has 20 Republican representatives in the U.S. House and eight Democrats. With Waltz’s endorsement, that means Trump has also secured more congressional endorsements than Biden can hope for in the state. But Biden hails from Delaware, and his support is largely baked in with the eight Democrats no matter what.

DeSantis is expected to jump into the presidential race in May. He attended an event in Washington this week and met with groups of Representatives at the time. He did receive his first endorsement from the delegation, from U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, his former Secretary of State.

DeSantis had also sent surrogates asking Florida members to hold off on issuing endorsements until he enters the race.

But Trump has set up personal calls with several members, and will host many at a special event at Mar-a-Lago Thursday night.

“A great group of supportive Florida Congressmen and Congresswomen, all who have Endorsed me, will be coming to Mar-a-Lago tonight,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Our support is almost universal in Florida and throughout the USA. They remember fondly all of the incredible things I did while in office, one of the most successful Administrations in History. Will be a great night!”