Florida GOP Chair won’t take sides in Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump feud

Count Christian Ziegler out of the 2024 Primary fight between Florida’s Governor and Donald Trump.

As the former President spoke in Lee County Friday, the chair of the Republican Party of Florida pledged neutrality in the battle between Trump and Ron DeSantis.

“For the commentators: I am neutral in the potential Presidential showdown, but Pro-Florida always. I appreciate and have a great relationship with President Trump and Gov. DeSantis,” Ziegler tweeted.

“Both men have fundamentally transformed my state & our Republican Party for the better. Y’all can battle it in the Primary. I’ll be focused on building the Florida GOP

General Election machine for whomever the grassroots voters select and send to us,” Ziegler added.

Ziegler’s balancing act was evident since he won the Chair race earlier this year.

Back in February, the former President posted to Truth Social.

“We won a big Chairmanship in Florida over the DeSantis Reps, but actually, it’s a win for ALL. That’s the way we want it. Christian will be a great Chairman!”

Trump’s Truth Social post amplified a POLITICO Florida article by Matt Dixon, which addressed the insider intrigue bubbling underneath the race for Chairman. Dixon quoted one DeSantis loyalist who deemed the outcome a “giant Florida win for Trump.”

“Chair races across the country are and should be important for people running for President,” a consultant plugged into the thinking of the Trump camp said to Dixon. “To that extent, the more Trump candidate won today. That means the Trump campaign is likely pleased with the outcome.”

Ziegler is a close ally of the most recent former chair Joe Gruters, a state Senator also from Sarasota, who endorsed Trump this week.

Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair, made clear he’s with Trump for the long haul.

“With the A team,” he tweeted. “Onward to ‘24!”