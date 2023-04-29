Takeaways from Tallahassee — A 19-year labor of love

Dahlia Canes’ 19-year labor to earn pit bulls all the rights and privileges commonly afforded to man’s best friend is drawing to a close.

The stroke of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ pen on the legislation (HB 941) will end a 33-year-old ban on pit bulls in Miami-Dade County. It also pulls the curtain on a tragic history that started with a 7-year-old’s mauling by a dog labeled “pit bull” and resulted in untold numbers of dogs euthanized and families separated from their four-legged family members.

“There was a knee-jerk reaction without any research, without any knowledge, and without obtaining the proper authority from veterinarians, animal behaviorists — nothing,” Canes said, of Miami-Dade’s ban on pit bulls. “It was just passed.”

The founder of the Miami Coalition Against Breed Specific Legislation wasn’t aware of the County Commission’s action back then when she was in her disco phase. But the problem landed right in her lap when Chocolate the pit bull jumped into her stopped car, pregnant and bleeding.

Canes fell in love immediately, she said.

“The bonding is incredible with these dogs,” she said. “They have incredible dedication to their owners. And they’re incredibly intelligent and easy to train. You tell them something two or three times and they grab it right away.”

A series of unfortunate events resulted in Chocolate being seized from her pet sitter’s home. Twice, she had to move heaven and earth to get Chocolate back home, she said. Thus, a cause was born.

Chocolate was returned to Canes and the dog died in her arms at 14 years old.

It’s been a roller-coaster ride trying to get the ban overturned. The question of repealing the ban was put to Miami-Dade County voters in 2012, but 63% voted in favor of keeping it in place. Last year, the same legislation aced all six committee hearings, got passed by the Senate, only to expire in the House.

For getting over the finish line this year, Canes credits the way the animal rescues all came together. Also, the support of local Miami politicians, such as former County Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Sally Heyman and the decision to strip the phrase “dangerous dogs” from the bill’s title played a role, she said.

“You know, I’m getting far too much credit,” Canes said.

Still, seeing the board light up with green “Yeas” in the House knocked her for a loop.

“I was in shock,” she said.

So, what’s next?

“I’m going to Disney World.”

Session on track to end on time: Senate President Kathleen Passidomo remains optimistic an agreed-to budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 will be on legislators’ desks by Tuesday so the 2023 Legislative Session can adjourn on time. As of Friday afternoon, none of the funding silos had been completely agreed to. While Tourism and Economic Development (TED) budget conferees came to an agreement to spare VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s tourism marketing arm, TED budget conferees agreed to bump unresolved differences in proviso language to House Appropriations Committee Chair Tom Leek and Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Doug Broxson to resolve.

Resign-to-run: The Republican-controlled Legislature passed an elections package that included changes to the “resign-to-run” law. It comes as Gov. DeSantis, who is traveling abroad, is expected to announce his run for the presidency. The House voted 76-34 Friday to send the bill to the Governor’s desk. The Senate had previously passed it by a partisan 28-12 vote. Former President Donald Trump’s campaign issued a memo earlier this week asserting that DeSantis’ “campaign travel appears to put him at odds with Florida’s existing ‘Resign to Run’ law,” but the law doesn’t pertain to travel.

DeSantis’ world tour: As the Legislature worked to deliver on the Governor’s conservative political agenda this week, DeSantis was on a trade mission to Japan, South Korea and Israel, where, while in Jerusalem Friday, he signed into law legislation that creases penalties for intimidating or threatening someone based on religious or ethnic heritage. State Rep. Randy Fine and Rep. Mikle Caruso joined DeSantis in Jerusalem for the bill signing. DeSantis also met with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The empire strikes back: Walt Disney Parks and Resorts fired off a lawsuit this week that accuses DeSantis and his appointees on Disney World’s governing board of targeting the company for speaking out against the Parental Rights in Education law, also known as “Don’t Say Gay.” The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Walker. In the final days of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the government district overseeing Disney’s land since its inception, struck long-term contractual deals with the company that essentially rendered powerless the new board appointed by DeSantis.

Spared again: Florida’s tourism marketing group is not just getting saved; it’s getting a $30 million funding boost. House and Senate budget negotiators agreed Friday to give VISIT FLORIDA $80 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1. House leaders originally zeroed out its funding but eventually came to the Senate preference. But the public-private group, which has been targeted for elimination by the House multiple times over the past decade, will be moved under the Department of Economic Opportunity, which will be renamed as the Department of Commerce in HB 5.

Boosting ties

DeSantis met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo Wednesday to spotlight Florida’s growing business relationship with the East Asian nation.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella joined DeSantis on the trip, during which the group reiterated Florida’s shared values of democracy, human rights and free market economies.

“Florida is excited to be strengthening business ties with South Korea and we look forward to continuing to build on our partnership,” DeSantis said. “I was happy to meet with the Prime Minister and showcase the economic opportunities available by working with Florida.”

South Korean affiliates in Florida hold an estimated $107 million through company operations in the Sunshine State, including Hyundai Motor Group and Korean Airlines.

Merchandise trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion annually, making South Korea Florida’s seventh-largest bilateral trade partner in Asia and the Middle East region.

“The Florida Department of State is committed to ensuring that entrepreneurs in Korea are aware of the business-friendly corporate filing environment that makes it easy to register an entity in our state,” Byrd said. “We continue to streamline our processes to make it easy to conduct international trade and business in Florida.”

In addition to trade, South Korea imported nearly $342 million from Florida in 2022, while Florida imported more than $951 million in goods from South Korea in the same year.

“It was an honor to meet with Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo to discuss Florida and South Korea’s economic relationship,” said DiBella, who is also president and CEO of Enterprise Florida. “South Korea is a vital trading partner to Florida, and we are excited to continue strengthening our prosperous relationship.”

Sister state

DeSantis’ world tour saw him stop in Seoul, South Korea, where he promoted Florida’s economic successes and sought to strengthen ties with the South Koreans.

“Building strong relationships with countries in the Asia Pacific region allows for new economic opportunities to grow and strengthens our ability to combat the Chinese Communist Party’s growing influence,” DeSantis said in a statement following the stop.

“Florida is happy to reaffirm the sister state agreement with the Gyeonggi Province and continue to strengthen economic ties with South Korea.”

Added Secretary of State Byrd, “This agreement will help to promote cultural bonds between Florida and Korea and will further develop our economic ties.”

In addition to speaking with South Korea’s Prime Minister, DeSantis met with Hyundai Motor Group President Karl Kim and Kia Corporation President and CEO Hosung Song. Hyundai is testing an electric, autonomous aircraft vehicle in the state, while the Governor’s team also emphasized broader trading ties with South Korean companies.

“One of the most meaningful aspects of our job at Enterprise Florida is representing Florida while building international relationships,” said DiBella, Florida Secretary of Commerce and President and CEO of Enterprise Florida.

“We are thankful for the warm welcome we have received here in South Korea and for the chance to grow our connection with one of Florida’s largest trading partners.”

Nonstop flight

Gov. DeSantis also this week met with executives from All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines to discuss new direct flight opportunities between Florida and Japan.

Florida enjoys strong business opportunities for countries like Japan and is home to popular tourist destinations for Japanese travelers. But those opportunities could be enhanced through direct flights.

“Florida is excited to be strengthening our relationship with Japan,” DeSantis said. “Having more opportunities to travel between Florida and Japan can boost tourism and entrepreneurship and enhance relationships between businesses in Japan and those located in Florida.”

Two of the largest airports in the U.S. are located in Florida — Miami International and Orlando International airports.

Miami International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida in 2022 when it received a record-breaking 50.6 million visitors.

Orlando International Airport is historically one of the top 10 busiest airports in the country, with 50.1 million visitors in 2022.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of today’s crucial conversations regarding our next steps in building upon our already strong relationship with Japan,” Secretary of Commerce DiBella said. “Today’s discussions were positive and informative, and I am eager to continue the conversations of bringing direct flights from Japan to the Sunshine State.”

Japan is the sixth largest foreign investor in Florida, with more than 200 Japanese countries employing more than 22,000 Floridians. The nation’s holdings in Florida exceed $5.2 billion.

Bilateral trade between Japan and Florida exceeds $6.6 billion annually, making it the state’s second-largest bilateral trade partner and Florida’s seventh-largest partner overall.

To the stars!

In another meeting during his tour of Asia, Gov. DeSantis met with members of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency to discuss the aerospace industry and create an alliance aimed at enhancing Florida’s place in the global space economy.

Also discussed was an opportunity for Florida to host a joint space symposium in partnership with Space Florida next year.

“This collaboration between Florida and JAXA demonstrates the strength of our respective space ecosystems and our mutual commitment to leading the charge and furthering innovation in the commercial space industry,” DeSantis said. “Florida is solidifying our dominance as the global hub for aerospace and the premier gateway to space.”

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Florida have already begun discussions and collaborations to build a mutually beneficial relationship that would pave the way for joint projects, information exchange and commercial space activities.

The collaboration and enhanced relationship is meant to foster growth within Florida’s aerospace industry and create new opportunities for individuals and businesses.

Outdoor freedom

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson opened a facility this week for wounded veterans, part of Operation Outdoor Freedom, which offers recreational opportunities to former military members wounded while in service.

The facility at Pine Log State Forest in Washington County has 620 acres.

“Operation Outdoor Freedom is a unique way of connecting our wounded veterans with one another and with all the natural resources and outdoor experiences that Florida has to offer,” Simpson said in a released statement. “Creating these recreational and rehabilitative experiences for Florida’s wounded veterans, free of charge, is the least we can do for those who have done so much for our state and nation.”

Veterans will be able to hunt deer, turkey, dove and hogs and go fishing, kayaking, hiking and camping at the site.

The Operation Outdoor Freedom program was created in 2009 and offers rehab and recreational options for veterans on state forests and private lands for no cost. To date, the program has done more than 500 events and served 4,100 veterans.

The Week in Appointments

Florida State Fair Authority — Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced eight appointments to the board. Archie Collins, Reggie Holt, Charles “Charlie” Lykes, Chad Lyons, former Rep. Jake Raburn, Dr. Cindy Sanders, Ted Schrader and Robert Thomas will serve on the panel tasked with administering various events held at the Florida State Fairgrounds including the annual Florida State Fair. The Board has 22 members, all appointed to four-year terms by the Agriculture Commissioner. Read more on Florida Politics.

Chip stack

Lawmakers agreed early on funding for the Florida Gaming Control Commission in the upcoming budget.

As of Tuesday, both chambers had slotted away more than $28.5 million for the Commission, a five-member body that oversees gambling operations throughout the state, except for the lottery.

By far the biggest chunk — more than $24.7 million — will go toward startup and operating costs for the Commission.

Budget negotiators are assigning $536,500 for IT infrastructure costs. Another $498,000 is designated to transfer to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) for IT resources. Lawmakers also assigned $295,000 for cloud application services and more than $183,000 to pay for an IT security officer.

The Legislature created the Commission in a May 2022 Special Session as part of the state’s new Gaming Compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This year’s funding pot will continue to help the Commission get up to speed.

The Commission hired Louis Trombetta as its Executive Director last year. Trombetta formerly worked as Director of the Division of Pari-mutuel Wagering at DBPR.

More than $450,000 in the upcoming budget will go toward increasing staff for Executive Director support.

Nearly $391,000 is designated for setting up satellite office locations, warehouses and office space for law enforcement. Lawmakers also agreed to $150,000 for an independent testing lab for equipment.

Other pots of money include just over $96,000 for equipment, nearly $26,000 for additional vehicles and more than $16,000 for direct billing costs for administrative hearings.

High and dry

The state is getting a boost in its efforts to help homeowners protect against hurricanes.

Budget negotiators are pouring in $100 million to the My Safe Florida Home Program, according to budget documents released this week.

Both chambers’ preliminary documents contain that sizable figure, meaning the issue is likely wrapped up. Lawmakers are attempting to wrap negotiations by May 2 to meet the 72-hour “cooling off” period required by the state constitution before they can vote on the budget to avoid pushing the Regular Session past its scheduled May 5 end date.

Lawmakers created the My Safe Florida Home Program during a Special Session, housing it under the state’s Department of Financial Services.

The program is offering between 140,000 and 145,000 wind mitigation home inspections. Owners of single-family homes are eligible to apply for a free inspection, which aims to identify parts of the home that can be improved to protect against wind damage in a hurricane or other storm.

Secondly, the program is offering between 11,000 and 12,000 wind mitigation grants for home construction to improve upon any deficiencies spotted during an inspection. Those matching grants go up to $10,000 for the cost of qualifying hurricane mitigation work. The program provides $2 for every $1 the homeowner spends.

Qualifying projects include upgrading roof coverings, improving the strength of roof deck attachments, reinforcing roof-to-wall connections, installing a secondary water barrier to the roof and upgrading exterior doors, garage doors and windows.

Delegation drama

The next Broward County delegation meeting might prove particularly awkward.

“No accountability,” “not transparent” and “unwise use of taxpayer funds,” were among the criticisms Democrats lodged as the House debated whether to require local school districts to share local tax money with charter schools to defray the capital costs of those privately operated entities.

No problem there, but then Rep. Chip LaMarca brought up the saga behind the $800 million in capital bond money that Broward County voters approved in 2014. The district’s handling of the sum came under scrutiny when a grand jury was empaneled in the wake of the state’s worst school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I’m disappointed — disappointed — in the rhetoric that the opponents of this bill are using particularly when they know better,” the Lighthouse Point Republican said, noting that he is a graduate of the Rickards Middle School in Oakland Park where a roof collapsed in 2021. “This is not a lack of funding issue. It’s a mismanagement issue.”

Then he started in on the two grand jury reports.

“The 20th statewide grand jury in its final report went so far as to say this: ‘The 19th statewide grand jury said in its final report that, quote, but for a constitutional mandate that requires an elected School Board for each district, our first and foremost recommendation would be to abolish the Broward County School Board altogether,’” LaMarca said.

The only Broward County Republican Representative with a district entirely contained within the county went on to quote more from the latest grand jury report: “We too have seriously considered making the same recommendation based on the current board’s ongoing mismanagement of the (capital bond) program.”

Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman of Weston — one of LaMarca’s fellow delegation members — served on the Broward County School Board for 16 years before winning her seat in the House.

Yet another member of the Broward County delegation jumped in to shift the debate back.

“One of the Representatives was talking about Broward County which I also represent,” said Democratic Rep. Felicia Robinson. “And I just would hope that we’re not building legislation to just focus on one county because then that means there are 66 other counties that are getting affected by that.”

“ … I just wanted to say it’s the responsibility of our state to provide a quality education for all Florida students,” she added.

Black history museum

The House passed a bill (HB 1441) this week to convene a task force for producing recommendations for the Florida Museum of Black History.

The panel will be tasked with suggestions for the location, design and construction of the museum. DeSantis and legislative leaders will appoint the nine-member panel.

Rep. Bruce Antone, an Orlando Democrat, sponsored the bill, which passed unanimously.

“Black Americans have a rich history of contributions to Florida’s history having played a significant role in shaping Florida’s culture and society, despite facing significant challenges and discrimination throughout their history,” Antone said in a released statement.

“The museum will showcase Florida’s diverse history and passage of this bill is a first step in the preservation.”

The bill is scheduled to be heard on the Senate floor Tuesday.

EVs scrapped

A set-aside requested in Florida’s next budget that would have funded electric vehicle (EV) repair training in underserved communities across Florida has short-circuited for now.

After receiving no matching offer from the Senate, House members of a joint conference committee on transportation, tourism and economic development nixed the $2 million earmark by St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

The money, had it been cleared, would have been the first funding infusion of an estimated three-year effort costing upward of $10 million to create the new program, which would include online, theoretical lessons and in-person, on-the-job training.

Graduates of the program, of which the nonprofit Central Florida Auto Dealers Association (CFADA) would help lead development, would be certified as EV technicians and receive credentials from the Auto Service Excellence organization.

“Our vision is to provide underemployed, underserved, and underrepresented communities opportunities for gainful careers in electric vehicle repair by developing, piloting, and launching a training ecosystem,” Evelyn Cardenas of CDFADA wrote in the request.

In the 15 months leading to January, Florida saw an 87% increase in EV registrations, placing it behind only California nationally in battery-powered automobiles owned.

Trey Tillander, executive director of transportation technologies for the Florida Department of Transportation told lawmakers the agency expects EVs to account for between 10% and 35% of all vehicles owned in the state by 2040.

Last year, one out of every 10 cars sold globally was battery-powered. While Americans aren’t yet buying EVs at that rate, experts say the smart move is to build capacity and an adequate service market before it’s needed.

Shuck away

Well, shucks. It looks like there is no drama in the budget this year when it comes to an oyster seeding project in Apalachicola Bay.

Lawmakers cl-oyster-ed together this week to hammer out the upcoming fiscal year budget. According to the latest offers, the Apalachicola Bay oyster seeding project is set to get $1.75 million in funding.

That money will come from the nonrecurring general revenue pot, which means interested parties will need to come back next year to get additional funding.

Republican Rep. Alex Andrade, who represents part of the Panhandle, placed the funding request, which lawmakers are looking to satisfy in full. The project aims to boost the oyster population in the area.

“Because of a dwindling oyster population, a Florida agency voted unanimously to shut down oyster harvesting in Apalachicola Bay through the end of 2025, dealing a blow to an area that historically produced 90% of the state’s oysters and 10% of the nation’s,” the funding request reads.

“This Project will use drone deployment technology to provide research for cost-effective oyster restoration aquaculture and provide direct benefit to the local counties once research is complete.”

According to that request, more than $1.3 million will go toward permitting, construction planning and oversight, monitoring, drone leasing, and equipment. Another $262,500 is slotted for paying the Executive Director’s salary and benefits. Andrade requested another $150,000 for other salaries and benefits, including field staff for drone deployment locations.

Cuban Heritage Month

The House is establishing September 2023 as Cuban Heritage Month.

Rep. Danny Alvarez, a Lithia Republican, sponsored a resolution (HR 8063) recognizing Cuban Heritage Month this year. The resolution does not make that celebration an annual event, but it does give some attention to one of the state’s largest population groups.

Cuban immigrants make up around 23% of Florida’s immigrant population, according to the resolution. More than 1 million Cubans have migrated to the U.S. since 1959.

The document also recognizes important Cuban Americans from Florida, including economist George J. Borjas; businessman Jorge Mas Canosa; gymnast Annia Portuondo Hatch; actor Oscar Nuñez; singer Armando Christian Peréz, otherwise known as “Pitbull”; chef Carl Albert Ruiz; singer Gloria Estefan; singer Celia Cruz; CIA Officer Félix Rodríguez; U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Mel Martínez; and Gov. Bob Martinez.

“The success and heritage of the State of Florida goes hand-in-hand with the immeasurable contributions of Cuban immigrants and their descendants,” Alvarez said in a statement after the House approved the resolution.

“This diverse and robust community has added to the greatness of Florida’s story through blood, sweat, and an unwavering appreciation for the sincere welcome the United States of America has provided. Through their good works, Cubans and Cuban Americans have cemented their legacy in Florida’s history and it is my extreme honor to commemorate September as Cuban Heritage Month.”

Speaker list

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced three speakers for its Spring commencement ceremonies.

The speakers include STEM NOLA CEO Calvin Mackie; U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge; and Thurgood Marshall College Fund CEO Harry Williams.

Mackie will deliver the keynote address at the Friday, May 5 ceremony for graduates from the College of Education; College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences; Institute of Public Health; School of Allied Health Sciences; and the School of the Environment.

Mackie is an award-winning inventor, author, former engineering professional, internationally renowned speaker and entrepreneur. He founded STEM NOLA in 2013, which is a nonprofit organization that inspires and engages communities in opportunities in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields and topics.

Fudge will deliver the keynote address Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. to graduates from the College of Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities; and the School of Architecture & Engineering Technology.

Before being named HUD Secretary, Fudge served as a U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District and is a past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In 1999, she was elected the first female and first African American Mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Williams will deliver the Saturday, May 6 ceremony’s 2 p.m. keynote to graduates from the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences; FAMU-FSU College of Engineering; College of Law; College of Science and Technology; School of Business and Industry; School of Journalism & Graphic Communication; and School of Nursing.

Williams served as the president of Delaware State University for eight years and previously held senior positions at the University of North Carolina, Appalachian State University and North Carolina A&T University.

All ceremonies are held at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium, located at 1800 Waynish Way in Tallahassee.

