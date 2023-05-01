Gov. DeSantis to decide if learner’s permits, driver’s licenses needed to operate golf carts

The Senate has passed legislation previously approved by the House to impose age limits on golf cart operation statewide.

Now it will be up to Gov. Ron DeSantis to decide finally whether to sign the uniform restrictions to replace what has been a patchwork of local regulations, or lack thereof.

HB 949 would ban young drivers from operating the carts on “certain roadways” (namely, public roads) unless they had driver’s licenses or learner’s permits that had not been suspended or revoked.

The House version was substituted for the version introduced by Sen. Erin Grall (SB 1290) since it has already passed the other chamber.

The bill would replace language in current law, which exempts golf cart drivers from license requirements altogether.

Golf carts can be seen in certain neighborhoods, usually upscale communities. The legislation would put guardrails on operation, but not particularly severe ones, treating illegal operation as a “noncriminal traffic infraction.”

Children are often injured in golf cart accidents, at rates significantly higher than adults, and these injuries often lead to head, neck or spine injuries.

Adding to the problem, golf carts lack safety equipment that normal cars have, a problem when they’re used as alternative transportation in neighborhoods and at resorts, particularly when driven by people as young as 14 years old. Without a license requirement, there is no meaningful way to enforce an age rule.

The Florida Sheriff’s Association supports the legislation.

If the bill becomes law, it kicks in on July 1.