Donald Trump campaign mocks Ron DeSantis super PAC’s burn rate

In a new memo from senior advisors Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the Donald Trump campaign is mocking Ron DeSantis’ political operation.

“DeSantis is burning cash just to slide farther in the polls,” the political pros assert.

The memo skewers the DeSantis-friendly Never Back Down super PAC for a “fleecing on an epic scale” with millions of dollars spent to no good effect.

“The PAC has sent thousands of texts, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in digital advertising in just a few states as well as ordering campaign swag that could fill the vacuum of leadership the Governor left in Florida while campaigning (horribly) overseas in Europe,” Wiles and LaCivita write.

“So, stated directly, what you are witnessing is a fleecing on an epic scale. Tens of millions of donor dollars spent, while poll numbers … drop.”

The consultants note that “Never Back Down has spent more than $7.2 million in TV ads over the last three weeks.” That money is not the whole story, however.

“The $7.2 million doesn’t include thousands of pieces of voter contact mail, sent to GOP Primary voters in multiple states — including an 8 page ‘novel’ — where the postage costs alone are hundreds of thousands of dollars!”

Polls reflect the same “troubling trend for Ron DeSantis: the complete collapse of his position in the GOP nomination for President, as well as his ability to defeat Joe Biden,” Wiles and LaCivita write.

“Recent national polling gives President Trump his widest margin yet over Ron DeSantis, trouncing DeSantis by 36 and 34 points according to CBS News and Morning Consult. Emerson finds Trump beating DeSantis 62% to 16%, a 16-point swing towards Trump since February. Fox News shows Trump dominating DeSantis by 32 percent. In the general election, Rasmussen shows President Trump with a commanding 7-point lead over Joe Biden — 48 to 41 percent and the most recent Harvard/Harris Poll has President Trump besting Joe Biden by 5.”

While polls do vary, the overall trend is grim for the Florida Governor. The FiveThirtyEight polling average shows a 52% to 23% lead for Trump, with other names in the single digits.