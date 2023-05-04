Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.4.23

Good Thursday morning.

There are clear winners and losers in every Session, while others prove more elusive to pin down.

Once again, Florida Politics is assembling an (arguably) comprehensive look at who walked away from Sine Die 2023 victorious, who tanked, and who landed somewhere between. Of course, lawmakers must pass one bill: Florida’s upcoming state budget.

Like last year, the 2023-2024 budget is stuffed with billions of dollars and weighs in at more than $115 billion. It will undoubtedly create a lot of winners, but with that much funny money at lawmakers’ disposal, a snub is nothing short of a loss.

___

Word on Adams Street is that Grace Lovett is stepping away from The Process at the end of this Session.

She’s ending her government relations career on quite the high. As vice president of Government Affairs for the Florida Retail Federation (FRF), Grace and her team have stacked up some great wins this Session. Huge sales tax holidays, telephone solicitation protections, and transformational tort reform are just a few victories Florida retailers are celebrating as we approach Sine Die.

During her five Legislative Sessions at FRF, Grace played an instrumental role in strengthening Florida’s retail industry with the passage of eFairness, greater protections against organized retail crime and the renewal of many tax holidays.

“As you might imagine, we are saddened to lose her,” shared Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the FRF. “Grace has led our legislative efforts with, dare I say, grace, integrity and good humor. Widely respected and liked at the Capitol, Grace has been an outstanding and unwavering advocate for the retail industry. She has also been — and will continue to be — a treasured friend to many of us.”

Known for her Southern charm and trustworthiness, many organizations and elected officials have turned to Grace for government strategy and wise counsel during her 30-year career.

Before joining FRF, Grace served eight years as director of government relations for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. She also spent time as deputy director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Environmental Protection and in government relations at the Public Service Commission. She got her start in the Process as a Director of Political Action for the Florida Credit Union League.

Grace has not revealed what’s next for her, but don’t be surprised to find her at the beach or on a plane traveling around the world (her husband Van is a pilot for Delta). Bon voyage, Grace Lovett!

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cabinet wants Florida to be the safest, healthiest, and most sustainable state in the U.S., and that includes mental health and well-being.

To help achieve that goal, the Chamber is bringing on Dr. Robert “Navy Bob” Roncska as the senior vice president of the Florida Chamber Health Council.

Roncska most recently served as Corporate Executive Director for High Reliability and Unit Culture at AdventHealth and previously served 28 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Captain in 2018.

He has also been a member of the Florida Chamber Leadership Cabinet on Safety, Health and Sustainability Advisory Board for the past two years, helping create national standards for workplace safety and implementing first-in-the-nation programs to prevent injuries, reduce operational costs, and improve production, performance, and corporate safety culture.

Roncska took the helm at the Health Council on May 1. There, he will lead a coordinated, business-led health initiative to develop local behavioral health systems, help funders of care implement best practices and create a model of business-led mental well-being outcomes that can be replicated nationally.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson said, “Navy Bob’s personal experience around mental health challenges with his mother and father combined with his engagement with corporate, military, and political leaders, make him the perfect leader to create America’s leading, business-led, mental health and mental well-being initiative.”

Wilson noted that the statewide mental health initiative launch coincides with the Chamber’s Leadership Conference on Safety, Health and Sustainability, which will be held May 11-12 in Orlando. Wilson said the conference will raise awareness on mental health solutions with keynotes from experts such as Dr. Caroline Leaf, a communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist, as well as Pat Geraghty, the president & CEO of GuideWell and Florida Blue.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: The cost of prescription drugs have nearly tripled in the last two decades and Bidenflation is making it worse. In Florida, we are fighting against price increases of prescription drugs — especially for our seniors — while increasing accountability for PBMs and Big Pharma.

—@DeSantisWarRoom: “ESG is officially DOA in the state of Florida.” — Governor Ron DeSantis

—@Jason_Garcia: Also: Next time you see DeSantis’ office trying to smear a story that cites anonymous sources, here’s a reminder that people on DeSantis’ own press staff will often insist on being anonymous sources themselves. DeSantis’ communications director: “We need to do it off the record”

—@Scott_Maxwell: Florida news can be so routinely bonkers that you sometimes have to take a step back and realize: Most places don’t have gubernatorial appointees who feel the need to address past comments they may have made about whether drinking water can turn you gay.

—@DannyBurgessFL: This is a big deal — HB 379 (SB 52) passed the House & is headed to the Gov! This bill, which ensures kids are educated on #SocialMediaSafety & schools are distraction-free, is the most important I’ve passed as a lawmaker & father. Thanks @byeager76 for pushing this w/ me!

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —



— TOP STORY —

“Because of Florida abortion laws, she carried her baby to term knowing he would die” via Elizabeth Cohen, Carma Hassan and Amanda Musa of CNN — Deborah Dorbert’s son Milo died in her arms on March 3, shortly after he was born, just as her doctors had predicted he would.

“He gasped for air a couple of times when I held him,” said Dorbert. “I watched my child take his first breath, and I held him as he took his last one.”

She said her pregnancy was proceeding normally until November, when, at 24 weeks, an ultrasound showed that the fetus did not have kidneys and that she had hardly any amniotic fluid. Not only was the baby sure to die, her doctors told her, but the pregnancy put her at an especially high risk of preeclampsia, a potentially deadly complication.

Her doctors told her it was too late to terminate the pregnancy in Florida, which bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The only options were to go out of state to get an abortion or to carry the baby to full term; Dorbert and her husband didn’t have the money to travel.

What followed was an agonizing 13 weeks of carrying a baby she knew would die and worrying about her own health. It left Dorbert with severe anxiety and depression for the first time in her life.

Florida law allows abortions after 15 weeks if two doctors confirm the diagnosis of a fatal fetal abnormality in writing, but doctors in Florida and states with similar laws have been hesitant to terminate such pregnancies for fear someone will question whether the abnormality was truly fatal. The penalties for violating the law are severe: Doctors can go to prison and face heavy fines and legal fees.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“‘The Ron DeSantis people are rookies’: Even Donald Trump critics say he’s running circles around DeSantis” via Sally Goldenberg and Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Trump has always been an agent of chaos. But these days his campaign operation is a picture of order. Despite the legal turmoil surrounding him, Trump has been methodically undercutting DeSantis, snatching up congressional endorsements, blasting attack ads and dominating news cycles. It’s a campaign operation characterized by an unusual level of organization and discipline, one that’s chipping away at his likely chief rival before he even jumps in the race.

“DeSantis again decries ‘anonymous sources’ after anti-defamation bill fails” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis remains on the offense against “anonymous sources” after controversial legislation making it easier to sue media outlets for defamation failed. The Governor offered extended remarks about how “manufactured narratives” are used to push agendas, responding to a reporter’s friendly question about “guys talking crap” about DeSantis and not “putting their name on it.” In Jupiter, the Governor contended “the rise of the anonymous source … allows them to recycle gossip or it allows them to do a precooked narrative that they don’t have the goods for, so they can wrap it up in an anonymous source because they couldn’t prove it to the reader if they actually had to identify evidence.”

“Dozens stage sit-in protest in DeSantis’ office in Florida Capitol” via Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald — A few dozen protesters on Wednesday blocked the entrance to DeSantis’ office in the Capitol building in Tallahassee, broadly criticizing his policies and his approach to governing. At about 1 p.m., protesters crowded the lobby of the office. About a dozen of them sat on the carpet in front of the receptionist’s desk, locking hands. Monitoring the situation behind the desk were DeSantis’ communications director Taryn Fenske, a security officer and another staff member, who at one point started eating chocolate cake as the protest was ongoing.

“DeSantis appointee to Disney Board denies saying tap water turns you gay. Um, what?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — When it comes to politics, we go way beyond weird — into just plain nuts. As Exhibit A, I give you a story from earlier this week where DeSantis’ appointees to the new Disney World takeover Board announced they were suing the theme park empire. That’s not the weird part. At least not by Florida’s basic bonkers bar. No, the weird part was near the end of Sentinel reporter Skyler Swisher’s story where he casually mentioned that one of the Governor’s appointees spent some of Monday’s meeting stressing that he doesn’t really believe tap water turns you gay.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Legislature approves bill codifying TikTok ban on government devices, networks” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Last year, DeSantis signed an executive order banning TikTok and other foreign-owned apps from government devices and networks. Florida lawmakers just approved a bill (SB 258) to codify that directive in state statutes. “This policy provides a sense of protection from foreign risks,” said Rep. Carolina Amesty, who sponsored an identical measure in the House. Both versions of the bill received unanimous support in their respective chambers. Amesty laid hers on the table last month in favor of the one by Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess.

“After tort restrictions, lawmakers approve insurer ‘accountability’ bill” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers unanimously approved a bill hiking fines and boosting oversight for property insurance companies, a move that supporters say was needed to ensure the companies were handling claims properly following a series of new laws aimed at reducing lawsuits against them. The bill (SB 7052) increases fines on insurers that mishandle claims, requires the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) to issue quarterly reports on enforcement measures, requires more frequent reviews of “high-risk” insurers and insurers who have a high volume of consumer complaints following a hurricane, and requires carriers to inform OIR when they stop issuing new policies and why.

“Legislature votes to eliminate permanent alimony. Will DeSantis give his blessing?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Permanent alimony could be a thing of the past in Florida. The Legislature passed a measure (SB 1416) that would change the terms for couples parting ways. That includes eliminating the possibility of divorced couples remaining eternally tied together. “Divorce is devastating,” said Sen. Joe Gruters, the Senate sponsor, “but the process of going through a divorce is more devastating for families involved.” The bill aims to streamline the process and derive a fairer division of assets even in acrimonious situations.

“Bill requiring tax money to pay for charter schools’ capital outlay readied for passage” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A bill that would mean charter schools get a share of school districts’ tax money to for capital outlay is headed for its final legislative vote. Sen. Travis Hutson swapped out his bill (SB 1328) for the House-approved version (HB 1259) Wednesday and the Senate rolled it over for third reading. It could win final passage as soon as Thursday. This year, school districts will collect some $4.2 billion for funding capital costs. Under the bill, some of that pot of money would flow to charter schools, which are considered public schools that are owned and operated by nonprofits and businesses.

“‘It will absolutely save lives’: Legislature approves bill decriminalizing fentanyl test strips” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Bipartisan legislation that would give Floridians a legal way to know if a substance they are about to ingest contains any traces of fentanyl is now cleared to go to DeSantis’ desk. House members voted 116-0 for SB 164, which would remove fentanyl test strips from Florida’s list of banned drug paraphernalia. That simple change will help protect countless Floridians from potentially deadly exposure to the dangerous, incredibly potent synthetic opioid, said Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who co-introduced a House version of the bill with Rep. Dana Trabulsy.

“House amends proposed vacation rental regs, ships back to the Senate” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — An attempt to give cities and counties some tools to help control short-term rentals won House approval, but an amendment is going to send the measure back for the Senate to consider. The House bill was swapped for Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s bill (SB 714) and carried in the House by Rep. Wyman Duggan. It means cities could require vacation rentals to register and pay a fee to do business. It would also require Airbnb and VRBO to collect and remit sales taxes to the state. “There’s a lot in this bill that improves the situation for local governments by removing all ambiguity about what they can do in terms of regulating vacation rentals,” Duggan said, asking for support and trust that ongoing negotiations will land the bill in the right place.

“Legislature passes ‘Curtis’ Law’ requiring police transparency with families of murdered children” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The loss of a child is among the most devastating tragedies that can befall a family. Murder compounds that pain and being kept in the dark about how the child was killed and what police are doing to solve the case can make it all but unbearable. But while Florida law currently provides a list of rights for victims and witnesses of crimes, there is no specific mandate for law enforcement agencies to provide investigative and contact information to the families of murdered minors. That may soon change.

“House refuses amended ‘Kratom Consumer Protection Act,’ sends original version back to Senate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A House bill meant to be a “first step” in regulating kratom, a consumable plant with opioid-like effects, is heading back to the Senate for reconsideration after Representatives rejected changes the upper chamber made last month. Rep. Alex Andrade explained that while he doesn’t disapprove in principle with the changes, which would require manufacturers to test their kratom products and register with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). But they come with a cost neither contemplated in the bill nor accommodated by the next budget.

“Blood clot prevention act unanimously clears final hurdle in Legislature” via Andrew Meacham of Florida Politics — A study group aimed at preventing death caused by blood clots will meet in the coming weeks. SB 612, the Emily Adkins Blood Clot Prevention Act, passed the House with unanimous support. The measure authorizes a volunteer work group to study a silent killer rated the second leading cause of sudden unexpected death. The Senate approved the bill unanimously last week. Backers hope the work group, the first of its kind nationwide, will set a trend.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Legislature passes bill enabling businesses to sue local governments, halt ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After sitting idle for nearly two months following its passage in the Senate, a bill proponents describe as the preemption to end all government preemptions has cleared its last stop in the Legislature. House members voted 82-33 along party lines for SB 170, a controversial measure that since its introduction last year has put advocates for local governance and home rule on edge. The bill is titled “Local Ordinances,” and that’s its target. The bill, which would largely go into effect Oct. 1 after receiving DeSantis’ signature, would enable businesses to sue county and city governments over policies they believe are “arbitrary or unreasonable.”

“House supports nullifying contract with Disney’s old governing Board” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — House lawmakers have approved a bill that seeks to nullify Disney’s contracts with its outgoing governing Board before the state took it over. SB 1604, which included an amendment targeting Disney, passed 75-34 despite Democrats warning it sets a dangerous precedent that the state could get involved in canceling a business contract. The bill will next go back to the Senate for final approval. “When are we going to stop playing whack-a-mouse because our Governor is big mad that he got outsmarted by Disney?” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, arguing the proposed legislation was intended to punish Disney.

“Lawmakers approve Disney World monorail inspections” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida lawmakers late Wednesday gave final approval to a bill giving the state the power to inspect the monorail at Disney World, the latest salvo in the feud between DeSantis and the theme park giant. DeSantis vowed to end Disney’s power to self-inspect its monorail system as part of his push to end what he calls the corporation’s “special privileges” in Florida. Under the bill, Disney would be required to submit an annual safety plan to the Florida Department of Transportation with on-site visits every three years to ensure compliance in addition to other periodic evaluations, according to FDOT’s rules for such systems.

“House agrees to Senate language on septic tank, Florida Forever package” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — The House approved a bill amended by the Senate that will impose stricter standards on septic tanks and enhance the Florida Forever program. The bill (HB 1379) bans new septic tanks in areas governed by basin management action plans (BMAPs) for the Banana River Lagoon, Central Indian River Lagoon, North Indian River Lagoon, and the reasonable assurance plan for the Mosquito Lagoon. The Senate amendment brought the House bill closer to Senate appraisal language. It also included language creating a technical advisory committee to provide septic tank recommendations.

“As pandemic ends, Legislature passes permanent ban on mask, vaccine mandates” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida legislators are putting in place permanent bans on mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates at the urging of DeSantis. The House on Wednesday voted 84-31 to approve a bill the Governor first called for back in January. The Senate voted 29-6 in favor of the legislation (SB 252) last week. The final House vote followed a back-and-forth debate that saw several Democrats call the bill a “big government” mandate since it would apply to private businesses. “You should not be able to tell me what to do with my business,” said Rep. Dianne Hart.

“Amusement park safety bill could ‘save another child’s life’” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — After a teenager fell from an amusement-park ride to his death during his Orlando spring break trip, the Legislature has passed a bill making sweeping safety changes. The House unanimously approved SB 902, which is known as “The Tyre Sampson Act.” “When people visit our state, they should trust that all of our amusement parks, whether they have 20 employees or 2,000 employees, are being held to a certain safety standard,” said Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis, who sponsored the House version of the bill paired with Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s Senate bill.

“Amended China crackdown bill heads back to Senate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House has passed a bill cracking down on China and other hostile nations buying land near military bases. The bill was already passed by the Senate, but a House amendment will force Senate reconsideration. SB 264 was substituted for the House equivalent (HB 1355) from Rep. David Borrero and Rep. Katherine Waldron. Support was not unanimous, with spirited debate before the 95-17 vote. Rep. Robin Bartleman, originally a co-sponsor of the bill, condemned “vague and inconsistent language” in the bill and “potential unintended consequences,” including “discrimination against people who do not deserve it.”

“Democrats fume as House votes to name road after Rush Limbaugh” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The House has passed a road designation bill that will name a street after conservative talk show host Limbaugh. HB 21 includes language first proposed by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia to name a stretch of Cortez Boulevard between U.S. 41 and S.R. 50/50A in Hernando County as “Rush Limbaugh Way.” Democrats in the House objected to the measure adding the Senate language to no avail. Rep. Tyler Sirois said the road designation bill offered an “opportunity” for House and Senate members to “bring forward a designation for someone we believe is deserving of that through their contributions to the community,” with legislators able to decide if “that is appropriate.”



— EVEN MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“How this year’s Florida Legislative Session reopened wounds, left scars” via Kathryn Varn of the USA Today Network — Florida — The Legislature’s heavy focus on social and cultural issues has driven hundreds of Floridians to the Capitol hoping to change minds with personal stories and emotional pleas.

In hearings about the more than a dozen bills restricting trans health care and LGBTQ rights, residents laid bare their desperate childhoods or mental health struggles, sometimes begging lawmakers to just leave them and their community alone.

Ahead of votes on legislation that sought to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs on university campuses, college students of color implored lawmakers not to erase the fights for equality that came before them, or to deny their experiences in a country still in many ways divided by race.

In discussions about the six-week abortion ban, signed into law last month by DeSantis, women teared up as they shared their experiences with rape and pregnancy complications, wondering how they would have survived in this new world.

Legislating social issues usually draws emotional feedback, but what’s felt different this year, activists and political observers say, is the sheer volume of bills that fall into that category.

Just as remarkable is the lack of reaction from many of the legislators in power. In Committee meetings, Republican lawmakers, who hold supermajorities in both chambers, often didn’t acknowledge the pain expressed by members of the public or explain to those constituents why they were supporting the legislation anyway. Committee Chairs at times cut off speakers after 30 seconds or a minute, then called the next name in what began to feel like a conveyor belt of trauma.



— MORE FROM CAPITOL —

“Former death row inmates slam new Florida law making it easier to impose capital punishment” via Fresh Take Florida — With Florida making it easier for juries to impose the death sentence, two formerly condemned inmates who are still behind bars are warning that the change gives too much power over life and death to elected prosecutors. Their concerns are at odds with some families of murder victims. “The reason this is happening is the state lawyers are crying cause it’s very hard to get a death sentence now,” said David Snelgrove, 50, in an interview from the state prison in Milton in Florida’s Panhandle. “All this state believes in is, kill them or lock them up and throw the key away,” Snelgrove wrote in a message from the prison system from which he will never be released.

Jimmy Patronis praises insurer accountability package — CFO Patronis praised a bill (SB 7052) passed by that Legislature that would impose larger fines and greater reporting requirements on property insurers. “This bill will provide the Department with nearly $4 million in additional funding, and more positions, to expand support for our mediation program and the insurance help line. This infusion of cash will bolster our ability to deliver effective mediation services and alleviate workload challenges so that DFS can better aid policyholders,” Patronis said. “With the reforms the Legislature enacted to stabilize Florida’s insurance market, we need to make sure policyholders have access to the tools they need to obtain their claims. This bill will also provide FLOIR with more tools to hold insurers accountable. With higher fines, tighter timelines, and greater reporting requirements, Florida is holding carriers’ feet to the fire to ensure they are being responsive to the needs of policyholders.”

Maxwell Frost slams sweeping immigration bill — Democratic U.S. Rep. Frost released a statement ahead of DeSantis’ signing of a sweeping immigration bill that will put Florida among the states with the strictest rules regarding undocumented migrants. “Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans in the Legislature continue their cruel and disgusting attacks on vulnerable migrant communities for political sport,” Frost said. “Let’s be clear, this bill is part of a broader mission to otherize and ostracize immigrant people. It does nothing to help our state tackle the everyday issues facing our people — housing costs, food assistance, and transportation issues — and is instead a needless gut punch to immigrant families who are simply here in pursuit of freedom and better lives. Allotting millions for a publicity stunt, migrant relocation program and literally standing in the way of people receiving potentially lifesaving care in emergency rooms proves just how mean-spirited and unserious Gov. DeSantis and his GOP are about being a part of a real, comprehensive solution for our nation’s immigration system.”

PEN America calls pronoun use, book review bill ‘alarming’ — PEN America said it was “alarmed” that the Legislature OK’s a bill (HB 1069) that would more closely regulate pronoun use in public schools and strengthen the public’s right to challenge library books. “This is an alarming piece of legislation that would make it possible for a single parent in a district to enact a ban on any book simply by challenging it, codifying what amounts to a heckler’s veto over books. It also ramps up already extreme efforts in Florida to target any books that might touch on issues of sex, sexuality, or gender,” said Kasey Meehan, the Freedom to Read program director at free speech organization PEN America “If enacted, this legislation will pave the way for an even broader swath of books to be banned in Florida, where the freedom to read and learn is already under grave assault.”

Civil rights orgs join faculty in condemning higher ed bill — The ACLU of Florida and other organizations joined UFF in criticizing SB 266, which they say “places critical faculty decisions, such as the hiring of faculty and review of tenure, in the hands of political appointees.” The groups are urging Gov. DeSantis to veto the bill. ACLU of Florida staff attorney Jerry Edwards said, “Just as it was positively dystopian with the Stop W.O.K.E. Act, it remains unconscionable that the state Legislature has spent this much time and energy trying to prevent students and faculty from engaging in conversations with which legislators personally disagree. Instead of engaging in meaningful policymaking to improve Floridians’ lives, lawmakers have conjured a boogeyman out of thin air to expand the government’s reach in all corners of our state.

University faculty rail against anti-DEI bill — The United Faculty of Florida said a bill that on its way to DeSantis is an “unconstitutional attack upon the freedoms of Florida’s students to learn and faculty’s rights to teach — freedoms that are undermined by state-sponsored indoctrination and control.” SB 266 would forbid schools from hiring employees based on diversity, equity and inclusion, otherwise known as DEI. Schools also couldn’t spend money on DEI programs and would be required to eliminate majors or minors in critical race theory and gender studies.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Todd Lewis, Lewis Consulting: Village of Pinecrest

—LEG. SKED —

Assignment editors — The Florida Capitol hosts a National Day of Prayer observance, including a Children’s Prayer Walk with all members of military, law enforcement and first responders: The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.; worship begins at 11:30 a.m.; and a prayer gathering at noon; Capitol Courtyard between Old and New Capitol.

— The Senate holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., Senate Chambers.

— The House holds a floor Session: 10 a.m., House Chambers.

— The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets: 6:15 p.m., Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida OKs AP precalculus course after delay that worried educators” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s public high schools can offer a new Advanced Placement math course next school year, the Florida Department of Education told the College Board late Wednesday, a delayed decision that had concerned some educators. High schools across Florida planned to offer the new AP precalculus course in the 2023-24 school year, with campuses from Altamonte Springs to Sarasota, and Weston to Tallahassee listing the class in their curriculum guides for the coming academic year.

“Man executed in Florida for woman’s 1986 stabbing death” via The Associated Press — A Florida man was executed Wednesday for breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her to death in 1986, a crime committed months after he was released from prison for rape. Darryl B. Barwick was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, the office of DeSantis said. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal for a stay of execution earlier in the day. Barwick didn’t meet in person with family members but had spoken with them by phone in recent days, prison officials said before the scheduled 6 p.m. execution time. Officials said no relatives of the victim had been scheduled to witness the execution.

“Destination Florida: IRS data says it’s a top choice of Americans on the move” via Andrew Powell of Florida Trend — New federal data says Florida is one of the most desired destinations for Americans wanting to move and continues to be the fastest-growing state in the country. According to the 2020-21 IRS migration data, Florida has gained more people than any other state in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Sunshine State’s government continues to add more employment opportunities and tax breaks, enhancing the chances migration to Florida could continue on the same trend. Overall, 709,120 people have relocated to Florida, both from within the U.S. and internationally. Between 2020 and 2021 Florida had a net gain of 257,487 people. Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina also had some of the biggest migration gains in the country.

“Obituary: Erika Mattfeld Kirk, former first lady of Florida and widow of Gov. Claude Kirk” via Kristina Webb of the Tallahassee Democrat — When she was first introduced to the world of Florida politics in January 1967, she was known simply as “Madame X.” A statuesque blond, the mystery woman dancing with the newly inaugurated Gov. Kirk caused quite a stir. For days leading up to the inauguration, Kirk had teased reporters that they would meet “his beloved” at his Inaugural Ball. That woman was Erika Mattfeld, a German national from Brazil who had recently met Kirk on a blind date when he visited the South American country on business. Erika Mattfeld Kirk, the former first lady of Florida to Gov. Kirk from 1967-1971, died April 26 at age 88 at Lourdes Noreen McKeen in West Palm Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2011.

— 2024 —

“Republicans romped in Florida last year. Joe Biden may try to compete in the state anyway” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald — Biden isn’t ready to give up on Florida. As part of a broad advertising effort that includes electoral battlegrounds like Michigan and Georgia, the President’s re-election campaign will begin running a new ad this week in the state highlighting Biden’s economic record. It’s the second ad the campaign has released since the President announced he would run for re-election last week.

“It’s time to call the always-Trump faction’s bluff” via Charles C.W. Cooke of National Review — Of the Republican Party wishes to have a shot at winning the 2024 Presidential Election, the sizable portion of its members who remain immune to Trump’s medieval-era demands of absolute fealty are going to need to stop quivering, come out from under their beds, and tell their tormentors in no uncertain terms that they should feel free to go ahead and shoot the phantasmic hostages they insist they’re keeping in the attic. Certainly, the Always Trump contingent makes a lot of noise, but, practically speaking, they do not matter. Should they fail to get their way in the Primary, they will end up being as impotent in 2023 as were the Never Trumpers in 2016.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Debt-limit breach could kill millions of jobs, White House economists warn” via Justin Sink of Bloomberg — The White House warned ahead of Biden’s meeting Tuesday with congressional leaders that a breach of the debt ceiling would “likely cause severe damage to the U.S. economy” and that a protracted default could result in millions of jobs lost. A short default would see half a million jobs lost and unemployment rise by 0.3% while knocking 0.6% off annual GDP. A protracted default lasting a full fiscal quarter would see the stock market plummet 45%, GDP fall by 6.1%, and unemployment rise five percentage points, the White House estimated.

“The debt drives the debt limit, not the reverse” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — it is very clear that, particularly in the last two decades, the limit has otherwise been pushed up by increasing debt rather than push federal debt down. That’s when the limit is in place, mind you, which it wasn’t for much of the past five years.

“Biden picks Fed’s Philip Jefferson for Vice Chair, Adriana Kugler for Governor” via Kate Davidson, Josh Wingrove and Catarina Saraiva of Bloomberg — Biden has picked Federal Reserve Gov. Jefferson for a promotion to Vice Chair and will nominate economist Kugler to an open Board slot. The selections could be announced as soon as Friday, two of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks.

“Marco Rubio seeks probe of Ford nickel plant as Democrats renew efforts to counter China” via David Shepardson of Automotive News — U.S. Sen. Rubio on Wednesday asked the Biden administration to investigate Ford Motor Co.’s plan to partner with PT Vale Indonesia and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt in a $4.5 billion nickel processing plant in Indonesia.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Dems blame ‘grudge’ by Jeanette Nuñez for latest state takeover bid of Miami toll roads” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — The extended political drama behind Miami-Dade County’s busiest toll expressways now involves a hypothetical transportation project in the Big Cypress swamp and an alleged yearslong grudge held by Florida’s Lieutenant Governor. Both topics were cited in the Senate over the latest attempt by the Legislature to take over the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX). That’s a county-controlled toll Board that runs five of the area’s busiest commuting routes, including the Dolphin and Snapper Creek expressways. The Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill after the House passed similar legislation last week to create a replacement agency controlled by appointees of DeSantis.

“Legislation threatens hundreds of Florida’s historic buildings with demolition” via Verónica Zaragovia & Daniel Rivero of City & State FL — Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez held a small megaphone and told a crowd of about two dozen people on Ocean Drive that the state is trying to destroy his city. “We are a community, our voice matters, and our history matters!” he shouted. “Hands off Miami Beach, Tallahassee!” Residents and activists rallied Tuesday against a bill that could become law by the end of the week, and which they say could let developers level the whole city. The Senate passed the legislation; the House still needs to approve it before the end of the Legislative Session on Friday.

“Palm Beach County election showdown: Democratic Mayor vs. DeSantis-appointed Republican” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A high-stakes political race is shaping up in central Palm Beach County. Joel Flores, the Democratic Mayor of Greenacres, said he is running for Palm Beach County Commission. He’s running against Michael Barnett, the Republican appointed to the County Commission early this year by DeSantis. There are multiple political subtexts at play. Just last week, Barnett resigned as Chair of the County Republican Party — just six months after Republicans had extraordinarily successful results in Palm Beach County and just five months after he was elected to a two-year term to lead the party’s 2024 efforts. DeSantis’ appointment of Barnett flipped the County Commission from Democratic control to Republican.

“All 3 South Florida State College presidential finalists withdraw applications” via Nicole Rogers of WFLA — There will be a shift in power at another college in the Tampa Bay area, and 8 On Your Side is asking questions. South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel is set to retire on June 30, leaving his position up for grabs. “The position remains open as a result of our three finalists all for their own personal reasons have withdrawn their names for consideration,” District Board of Trustees Chair Terry Atchley said at a special meeting called for Wednesday.

“Broward School Board agrees to observe prayer day” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward schools will encourage prayer and meditation on its campuses on Thursday, a new direction for a district that has steered clear of religious activities in recent years. The School Board voted 5-3 to support an annual event known as the National Day of Prayer. Supporters say any prayer or meditation will be voluntary and student-led to avoid running afoul of federal laws, and the district will not be favoring any religion. “With different things that are happening in our society, sometimes we need to stop, reflect and just take time, take a moment,” said Board member Daniel Foganholi, who proposed the motion.

“Underpaid court reporters threaten to walk out of criminal cases in Broward” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward court officials are working to keep dozens of court reporters on the job after they filed a notice to stop covering criminal trials later this month, a development that could grind the justice system to a halt for the most serious felony cases in the county. Boss Reporting and Bailey & Associates, the two firms that provide court reporters for the criminal division of the 17th Judicial Circuit, have each filed a 30-day notice terminating their contract, each complaining that they have not received a substantial raise in their rates for more than 20 years. At stake are murder trials and other violent felony proceedings that depend on court reporters to keep an accurate record of what takes place.

“‘Alone and scared’: Broward County demands answers to bus service woes for the disabled” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The hours ticked on. Unable to speak or walk, Sabrina London was waiting for Broward County’s regional bus service that caters to the disabled. Eventually, her mother was able to come to collect her. London, who has cerebral palsy, described the ordeal in an email penned to the local government. Now, following multiple complaints from residents who say the county’s paratransit service had left them stranded, Broward County leaders pledged immediate changes for its door-to-door bus service. Starting Wednesday, a county director will now be stationed on-site at Transportation America’s facility, which is the vendor hired to run its Transportation OPtionS known as the TOPS! program, “until a sustainable improvement is made,” wrote Coree Cuff Lonergan, Broward’s director of transportation.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Lawmakers put Indian River Lagoon in line for $100M in cleanup projects” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Florida lawmakers this week put the Indian River Lagoon in line for $100 million in cleanups, marking what some are calling a historic year for funding to clean up the waterway. “It was a good year for Brevard,” said Rep. Thad Altman, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican. Florida legislative leaders tentatively agreed to a $116 billion budget that includes the $100 million in lagoon funding. The funding hinges on a final legislative vote and Governor approval. The lagoon funding will bring deeper, cleaner canals and lagoon tributaries; hundreds more homes converted from septic tanks to sewer systems; and hopefully more seagrass, fish and other wildlife to the ailing estuary.

“‘The Lord directed me not to come’: Palm Bay Mayor skips meetings, no Council member appointed” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — Saying “the Lord directed me not to come,” Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina missed three straight meetings last month and declined to help appoint a replacement for former Council member Peter Filiberto, who resigned his Seat 5 post after a high-profile arrest. Now, a 60-day window for the Palm Bay City Council to appoint a new Seat 5 member has expired. And an outside legal opinion concludes the five-member Council will operate with only four members until November 2024. “When it came to this, the spirit was overwhelmingly uneasy. And I yield to God in everything I do,” Medina said from the dais on April 20 while explaining his decision not to attend those special meetings on April 13, 17 and 18.

“Volusia Council backs away from children’s book review” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — After getting public pushback, Volusia County Council members voted 6-0 to drop plans to examine how children’s library books are reviewed and how controversial books might be prohibited for kids. Council member Don Dempsey and Council Chair Jeff Brower said a “book ban” process was never the intent. Council member David Santiago wasn’t at the meeting. In April, Dempsey asked for county staff to bring back information on how library books for children are reviewed. Dempsey said at the time that he wanted to discuss the current process and whether there should be more oversight on what books are made available for children.

“Pulse memorial now won’t be built at the former nightclub property” via Matthew Moyer of Orlando Weekly — A proposed memorial for the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre will not be on the grounds of the former club. The OnePulse Foundation released a statement on Tuesday confirming that negotiations had broken down between the Foundation and the Orange Avenue property owners over housing the memorial there.

“Florida issues red flag warning as firefighters battle wildfire in Volusia” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Florida Forest Service was battling a fire in Volusia County as the state issued a red flag warning because of elevated fire danger in north and central Florida. The Florida Division of Emergency Management issued the red flag warning due to breezy and dry conditions, which can increase the danger of fires, according to a tweet. The forest service stated in a tweet that burn authorizations of any type would not be issued Wednesday. The tweet also warned that residents who start a fire may be held liable for any damage it causes as well as the cost to extinguish it.

“Darden Restaurants buys Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — The Orlando owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants is buying Winter Park-based Ruth’s Hospitality Group for about $715 million. Darden Restaurants revealed the all-cash deal, saying it is paying $21.50 per share. Ruth’s stock price was at $16.03 per share Tuesday at market closing. Ruth’s has 80 company-owned or operated Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants and 74 franchised locations worldwide. CEO Cheryl Henry is expected to stay on as president of Ruth’s Chris and report to Darden CEO Rick Cardenas. “Ruth’s Chris is a strong and distinctive brand in the fine dining segment with an impressive history of delivering elevated dining experiences to their loyal guests,” Cardenas said in a news release.

“Once the ‘Magic Kingdom before Disney,’ Tupperware faces dire future” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — The year was 1954, and Tupperware was having a party. The company’s new Osceola County headquarters was dedicated by famed Tupperware executive Brownie Wise during a five-day “jubilee,” which also featured hundreds of women digging for buried prizes, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Two Cadillacs and five Fords were won by Tupperware distributors during the fun. “Some 220 women shut their eyes, rubbed their hands on a block of polyethylene, and wished — that they might sell more Tupperware,” the newspaper reported. Tupperware would become a draw for visitors to Central Florida and a vital part of the Orlando community, said Bob Kealing, author of “Life of the Party,” a book about Wise and Tupperware.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren argues in federal court to be reinstated” via Steve Newborn of WFSU — Attorneys for ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Warren argued before a federal appeals court Tuesday that he should be reinstated. Warren was suspended by DeSantis in August for saying he would not enforce some state laws regarding abortion or transgender health care. A federal judge ruled on Warren’s behalf earlier this year. But he said he did not have the authority to reinstate him. Attorney David O’Neil represented Warren before a three-judge panel in Alabama.

“Hillsborough elections office in Tampa reports ‘criminal cyberactivity’” via Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — Authorities are investigating an incident of “criminal cyber activity” at Hillsborough County’s elections office. An unauthorized user “illegally accessed files on a shared drive on our network,” Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a news release Wednesday. But Latimer said the user had no access to the office’s voter registration or ballot tabulation systems, which have “multiple layers of protection, monitoring and redundancy.” The tabulation system also uses a stand-alone, air-gapped server “not connected to anything else,” he said.

“Cookie Kennedy files to run for Pinellas County Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Kennedy has filed to run for the Pinellas County Commission in District 1. She’s running to replace incumbent Janet Long, who is not seeking re-election. Kennedy filed shortly after lunch Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse, where she addressed supporters, emphasizing her deep roots in the community, background in small business and strong work ethic. “My journey has been that of a public servant genuinely caring and wanting to help our residents. Living in paradise comes with great responsibility. As the Mayor of a city, it is imperative to recognize the inner workings of local and county governments,” Kennedy said.

“HART CEO Adelee Le Grand is officially ousted as the transportation authority’s leader” via Sky Lebron of WFSU — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, or HART, has officially ousted CEO Le Grand. After back-and-forth negotiations between the HART Board and Le Grand’s legal team, a settlement was reached before a potential legal battle could take place. The Board voted Tuesday to pay Le Grand roughly $90,000 along with two months of health benefits, with her resigning from the position immediately. Initially, some Board members expressed that they would rather take their chances in court while terminating Le Grand’s employment for cause, meaning she wouldn’t get any type of compensation package. But after some negotiation, the Board decided to complete the deal.

“State budget includes $1M for Pinellas County ferry service” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A $1 million appropriation for the Clearwater Ferry connecting downtown Clearwater, Clearwater Beach and Dunedin is one step closer to being signed. Florida’s $117 billion proposed budget agreed to by lawmakers Tuesday includes the funding request from Sen. Nick DiCeglie. DeSantis still has to sign the general appropriations act, or SB 2500, which has entered the constitutionally required 72-hour cooling-off period.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Absent a debate opponent, Donna Deegan meets the press” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — An event intended to be a Jacksonville mayoral debate ended up one candidate short. As a result, Deegan stood alone Wednesday night, taking questions from a panel of Jacksonville’s leading journalists, representing First Coast News, WJXT, WJCT, and The Florida Times-Union. Republican Daniel Davis, meanwhile, was across town for an untelevised “conversation with parents.” Absent a formal debate, the event was a panel interview, divested of sharp edges or memorable moments, in which Deegan revisited talking points familiar throughout the campaign, vowing that if elected, she would bring a “new era of collaboration to the city.”

“If convicted, Mario Fernandez Saldana now faces possible death penalty in Bridegan case” via Scott Butler of The Florida Times-Union — Prosecutors declared Wednesday they are seeking the death penalty against Saldana, a co-defendant in what authorities have called a planned hit on his wife’s ex-husband, Jared Bridegan, after a custody visit with their children in Jacksonville Beach. He was arrested on March 16 in Orange County on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a capital felony, and child abuse. It came the same day State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced that Henry Arthur Tenon, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting and was the triggerman. He was the first one charged in the case on Jan. 25.

“Escambia on the hook for former Commissioner Doug Underhill’s legal fees, court rules” via the USA Today Network — A Florida appellate court affirmed Wednesday that Escambia County is on the hook for almost $25,000 in legal fees incurred by a former County Commissioner in a 2019 defamation lawsuit. Former Rolling Hills landfill director of operations and political consultant Scott Miller sued former Commissioner Underhill over comments Underhill made on a public Facebook group criticizing Miller for the operations of the landfill. Underhill won the suit after a circuit court judge ruled that Underhill had immunity for the comments because they were made as part of his official duties as a County Commissioner. The ruling was upheld on appeal.

“TCC, Florida universities receive false active shooter reports linked to swatting” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — What Tallahassee Community College thought was a potential active shooter on its main campus turned out to be a false report known as swatting. The Consolidated Dispatch Agency received the false report of a shooter on campus, according to a TCC statement regarding the incident, which led to the TCC Police Department taking quick action along with local law enforcement agencies by clearing the campus “in less than one minute.” The report was found to be a result of swatting, where individuals try to trick heavily armed authorities such as the SWAT team to respond to an incident at a particular address. Although the form of harassment is associated with the act of making a “prank call,” the act comes with serious consequences.

“Florida Small Business Development Center at FAMU opens new incubator” via Tamaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — A new Small Business Incubator Program at Florida A&M University is aimed at helping women- and minority-owned businesses. The SBDC works with established and startup businesses to help them grow and compete. The incubator program is made possible through a $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo Bank through a partnership with the Florida Small Business Development Center (Florida SBDC) at FAMU. As part of a $500,000 investment from Wells Fargo in Orlando and Tallahassee, funds provided by the bank were used to hire a program manager and the incubator’s construction, located at FAMU Foundation Building.

“Fernandina Beach rebuffs attempt to curtail annual Pride festivities” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — A group of residents who organized to push an already red local government structure further to the right failed to clamp down on Fernandina Beach’s annual Pride parade and festival in June. There will be no changes imposed by the city government to the permit said Mayor Bradley Bean at this week’s City Commission meeting. “Before we get to public comment, what I want to say is that this permit has already been approved,” Bean said. “I will support staff decision to approve it. There is not going to be a ‘kid zone.’ Here in Fernandina Beach, we take our freedom of speech and our freedom of assembly very seriously, so tonight we invite you to go ahead, make your voice heard.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College fires librarian, second LGBTQ faculty member dismissed this year” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida dismissed Helene Gold, a faculty member who was the campus associate dean of academic engagement and information librarian, marking the second LGBTQ+ faculty member to be fired from the school this year. Gold confirmed her termination. In a statement to the Herald-Tribune, Gold questioned New College officials’ decision to terminate her after five years at the school, without notice. “Who fires a librarian three weeks before the end of the spring semester, when our students are finishing their final research projects and theses?” Gold said.

“With two projects delayed, North Port to weigh options for American Rescue Plan funds” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The city of North Port is deciding how to best spend as much as $3.3 million of the $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it received from the federal government since two of the earmarked projects are facing delays. The City Commission discussed its options at a workshop, though the only consensus achieved was to revisit the questions at a future meeting, when Board members could vote on how the money should be spent. City officials identified six projects on which to use the rescue plan funds, disbursed by the federal government to offset COVID-19 pandemic impacts.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis made himself a conservative juggernaut. What has Trump done?” via Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post — Since winning re-election last November, DeSantis has unleashed a tsunami of conservative reforms: The Florida Republican signed one of the most comprehensive school choice laws in the country and expanded the Second Amendment rights of Florida citizens with “constitutional-carry” legislation.

He signed laws cracking down on frivolous lawsuits and protecting Floridians from left-wing “bail reform.”

He enacted legislation reducing the number of jurors needed to impose capital punishment and making child rape eligible for the death penalty.

He signed legislation barring “environmental, social and governance” investing of state assets and enacted laws to prohibit abortion after a heartbeat is detectable and to expand support for pregnancy and parenting.

And he acted to nullify Disney’s efforts to subvert his legislation taking on the company’s woke crony capitalism.

What has Trump done in this time? The former President accused DeSantis of turning Florida into a hellhole of “misery and despair,” mocked him as “pudding fingers” in a sophomoric new ad and parroted Democratic talking points charging him with wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

DeSantis is delivering victory after victory on issues conservatives care about. Trump is delivering name-calling. Yet a new Wall Street Journal poll finds that during this period, Trump has jumped from a 14-point deficit in a presidential matchup with DeSantis to a 13-point lead.

What’s going on? Trump is clearly benefiting from his indictment by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged hush money payments to adult-film actor Stormy Daniels, which has caused Republicans to rally around the former President.

But Trump’s boost in support might be a mile wide and an inch deep.

— OPINIONS —

— ALOE —

“‘Dune: Part Two’ trailer brings war to Arrakis” via Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter — The “Dune: Part Two” trailer promises that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sequel will deliver more action than his first installment. That’s a notion Villeneuve shared last week at CinemaCon when he showed off the first footage from the sequel. “Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all-new locations,” said Villeneuve. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

To watch the trailer, please click the image below:

“SeaWorld Orlando: Great hammerheads join Shark Encounter attraction” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Two great hammerhead sharks are now living at SeaWorld Orlando’s Shark Encounter attraction, and they are visible to theme-park guests. The young male sharks, named Dutch and Dillon, were transferred from Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta in a collaborative effort to protect endangered species. Dutch arrived in Orlando in November, followed by Dillon in April. “These are our first great hammerhead sharks, and we are thrilled to have these extraordinary animals join our population at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jim Kinsler, curator of aquariums at SeaWorld Orlando. “It is our privilege to provide care for this critically endangered species and to bring greater awareness and understanding of this shark to the tens of millions of guests that visit us every year.”

___

