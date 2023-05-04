May 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NWF Health Network celebrates National Mental Health Awareness Month, Foster Care Month
Image via Adobe.

Peter SchorschMay 4, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Potential $25M for Apalachicola Bay heads to full Senate

HeadlinesPanhandle

NWF Health celebrates 10 years as behavioral health managing entity

HeadlinesPanhandle

Pensacola legend Lewis Bear Jr. dies at 82

mental health
The agency provides mental health services to 18 counties in northwest Florida and foster care services in 16 counties.

Both mental health and foster care awareness are celebrated in May, and NWF Health Network is observing both.

NWF Health Network is the only managing entity for mental health and substance abuse services in 18 counties in northwest Florida and is the lead agency for child protection services, including foster care, in 16 of those counties.

As such, both national issue awareness campaigns are important to the group, which offers mental health services through a network or accredited providers for counseling, crisis intervention, medication management, peer support, prevention and recovery and family services including adoptions, case management, child abuse prevention, extended foster care, independent living, foster care placement and kinship support.

“NWF Health is working to bring innovative and leading-edge technologies to improve access and remove barriers to mental health and substance abuse services. From the launching of telehealth counseling services in our schools to a new AI chatbot, we are committed to breaking down the barriers of access to the people we serve,” NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins said.

With more than 1,200 children within NWF Health Network’s service area, Watkins also expressed the importance of its work with children and families.

“These children need safe, loving, and stable homes where they can heal from the trauma of separation and thrive,” Watkins said. “We are grateful for the hundreds of foster families in our network who open their hearts and their homes to these children and provide them with the care and support they deserve. Without these families, we simply could not do the work we do to support these children.”

NWF Health Network, this month and every day, is encouraging people of all ages to care for their mental health and seek care when needed. Teens and young adults in particular, up to age 23, can text “Hi” to 850-801-6119 to be connected with an AI chatbot or licensed therapist.

For those interested in additional services, or to get information on how to become a foster parent, more information is on NWF Health Network’s website.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 28 in Arizona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more