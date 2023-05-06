Fourth attempt to institute accountability in pet cremations fails this Session

Sine Die Friday closed the curtain on a fourth attempt to memorialize a beloved cat whose end galvanized an effort to keep a similar story from happening again.

“Sevilla’s Law,” first proposed for the 2020 Session, died without a committee hearing, despite bipartisan sponsors. Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell and Democratic Rep. Joe Casello filed legislation (SB 60, HB 1061) that would regulate animal crematoriums and provide consequences for something like what happened to Sevilla.

Laurie Sullivan of Palm City has been to Tallahassee and appeared in front of the Martin County legislative delegation to describe her experience.

“I am Sevilla’s mom,” is how Sullivan has begun her testimony over and over, to shine a light on an industry that has been allowed to take people’s money without delivering the purchased services.

In Sullivan’s situation, she said she was promised she could say her last goodbyes to the 15-year-old tabby she rescued as a kitten, abandoned in an alley. Upon her arrival at the crematorium, though, she discovered the cat had already been cremated — “a catastrophic failure in process,” she was told, according to her testimony.

The remains went to the University of Florida Maples Center for Forensic Medicine for analysis. That’s when Sullivan said she learned that the ashes were likely not a cat’s and there was human DNA in what purported to be Sevilla’s remains.

Sullivan said she doesn’t know the truth of what happened, she told a Senate committee in 2021.

“Imagine discovering there are absolutely no laws to prevent this tragedy from happening to anybody,” Sullivan said. “The crematorium pet industry does not have to answer to anybody. The reality is it’s based solely on trust and the proprietors’ moral compass.”

Sullivan had to struggle to keep from crying.

“Sevilla was our cat,” she said. “She was a very beloved member of our family. … And when she died of cancer, we didn’t stop loving her. And we expected her to be treated with dignity and respect. And now she’s lost forever.”

Harrell said she worked with the Agriculture Department to come up with regulations that aren’t too burdensome but also give pet owners rights.

Businesses that fail to provide the written description of services as required by the bill could face $1,001 to $1,500 fines for a first offense and $2,000 to $2,500 for any subsequent violations. Violations are considered unfair and deceptive trade practices, which open businesses to private causes of actions or lawsuits and potential punitive damages.

——

Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics contributed to this report.