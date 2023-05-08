State computer outage impacts tax collectors’ motor vehicle services around Florida

A computer system for the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles is out for the day.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano made the issue public with a message to his own constituency. He said the state has informed him all motor vehicle services for the state were out.

“The Department has further notified our office that they do not expect the system to be operational for the remainder of the day,” Fasano wrote.

“On behalf of the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, we apologize for this regrettable situation and for any inconvenience it may cause you. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time.”

The state issued social media updates showing system service was on and off throughout the day.

“FLHSMV is currently experiencing an intermittent statewide issue affecting driver license and motor vehicle systems,” reads a tweet from the state agency’s official Twitter. “IT teams are currently working on the problem. We apologize to those who may be affected and will provide an update once resolved.”

Hours later, an update said the problem remained.

Other tax collectors quickly updated the public through social media posts.

“The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles system for processing motor vehicles and driver license transactions is providing intermittent services at this time,” reads a tweet from the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office. “We apologize for any potential delays and will keep you posted on any updates.”

The Orange County Tax Collector’s Office detailed some of the services impacted.

“Due to State of Florida computer system outages, our ability to process and print driver licenses, state IDs and other services is experiencing intermittent disruptions,” reads a post. “Customers may experience service delays or be required to reschedule their appointment.”

The Pinellas County Tax Collector reported the issue impacted online, office and kiosk services.