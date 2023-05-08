May 8, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

State computer outage impacts tax collectors’ motor vehicle services around Florida
'Stay put' says the FLHSMV.

Jacob OglesMay 8, 20233min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Disney: DeSantis and his allies kept retaliating against company during 2023 Session

APoliticalHeadlines

Mother’s Day expected to be big for retailers, survey says

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Jeff Brandes endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission

stay at the scene
The Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles said the matter likely won't resolve today.

A computer system for the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles is out for the day.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano made the issue public with a message to his own constituency. He said the state has informed him all motor vehicle services for the state were out.

“The Department has further notified our office that they do not expect the system to be operational for the remainder of the day,” Fasano wrote.

“On behalf of the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles, we apologize for this regrettable situation and for any inconvenience it may cause you. Thank you for your patience during this difficult time.”

The state issued social media updates showing system service was on and off throughout the day.

“FLHSMV is currently experiencing an intermittent statewide issue affecting driver license and motor vehicle systems,” reads a tweet from the state agency’s official Twitter. “IT teams are currently working on the problem. We apologize to those who may be affected and will provide an update once resolved.”

Hours later, an update said the problem remained.

Other tax collectors quickly updated the public through social media posts.

“The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles system for processing motor vehicles and driver license transactions is providing intermittent services at this time,” reads a tweet from the Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office. “We apologize for any potential delays and will keep you posted on any updates.”

The Orange County Tax Collector’s Office detailed some of the services impacted.

“Due to State of Florida computer system outages, our ability to process and print driver licenses, state IDs and other services is experiencing intermittent disruptions,” reads a post. “Customers may experience service delays or be required to reschedule their appointment.”

The Pinellas County Tax Collector reported the issue impacted online, office and kiosk services.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMother's Day expected to be big for retailers, survey says

nextDisney: DeSantis and his allies kept retaliating against company during 2023 Session

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 8, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Rhon DasPanties wants Fleur D’uh to be a model for the USA. Does Rhon plan to institute federal driving licenses just so he can go on a little big man power trip? Or is that a big little man power trip? Somebody needs to reboot Rhon Duh and see if he’ll work right.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories