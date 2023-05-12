May 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AAA says summer will be big for travel industry
Image via Manatee County.

Gabrielle RussonMay 12, 20234min0

Related Articles

FP Plus

Winners and losers emerging from the 2023 Legislative Session

FP Plus

Floridians get first choice as Gov. DeSantis signs state park reservation bill

FP Plus

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to shift hundreds of millions in taxes to charter schools

Holmes beach
Floridians are planning to hit the beach, theme parks and big cities this summer, according to AAA survey.

Summer 2023 is going to be a busy travel time as more than half of Floridians are planning to go on vacation, AAA said in its latest survey.

“Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand.”

For the online survey, AAA spoke with 400 Florida residents from April 20-27 and said the results had a maximum margin of error of +/- 4.9 percentage points.

The top place Floridians are going to is the beach, with 40% saying they planned to soak in some sand and waves this summer, the survey found.

The next choice — at 37% — were theme parks.

Rounding out the top five in the most popular destination were major cities, all-inclusive resorts and national or state parks, AAA said.

Sometime this summer, about 87% of those surveyed planned to take a road trip, and 25% were planning to go on a commercial flight. Another 21% were taking the seas on a cruise. About 38% said they were going to rent a car.

AAA offered some tips to help travelers deal with the stresses of going on vacation.

First, if you’re flying this summer, make sure to arrive at the airport at least two hours early.

“To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a nonstop flight that leaves early in the morning,” AAA said in a press release.

Looking for that great deal on a cruise?

“Summertime sailings are filling up fast. In many cases, travelers are looking at 2024 departures to find the itinerary they want,” AAA said.

Need to rent a car?

“Rental car availability has improved, yet inventory is likely to be tight at airports, due to strong demand,” AAA said. “Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date, so book early for the best combination of availability and price.”

And if this is the summer for that dream European vacation you’ve been waiting to take for years since COVID-19 shut the world down?

“Ensure your passport is up to date,” AAA said. “Strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from 8-11 weeks to 10-13 weeks.”

AAA, which offers travel discounts, recommends getting travel insurance to protect consumers from the unplanned problems like bad weather, flight cancellations and unexpected medical problems or personal issues.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMother's Day expected to be big for retailers, survey says

nextGov. DeSantis agrees to blot out his travel records

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories