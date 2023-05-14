Byron Donalds says it’s Joe Biden pushing the nation toward default

It’s President Joe Biden, not Congressional Republicans, who is leading the nation toward default, according to U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.
The Naples Republican, appearing on Fox News Sunday, declined to say whether Congress should allow the nation’s first default. But he said Americans should lay the responsibility for such a risk on the chief executive.
“If Joe Biden brings nothing to the table, if all he does is sit there with his hands in his pockets and not understanding what he has done and a way to actually negotiate, then he is the one leading our nation into default,” Donalds said, “and it’s a very sad thing to see.”
The appearance on a network Sunday talk show came as Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy continue negotiations over the raising of America’s debt ceiling. The Republican-controlled U.S. House voted in April to raise the nation’s debt limit, though by a limited amount. But Biden said that plan will require massive cuts to essential federal programs.
“The last thing this country needs is a manufactured crisis,” Biden tweeted Friday. “But MAGA Republicans are creating exactly that by holding America’s economy hostage—all to try to force cuts to veterans’ benefits, education, health care, and more.”
A financial advisor before his time in Congress, Donalds suggested the risk of default isn’t as imminent as reporting on brinksmanship suggests.
“There is a proposal that has been floating around Congress about payment prioritization,” he said. “What Treasury can do is pay interest and principal on our debt first. That would actually stave off all this concern of this default, and then we can pay Social Security, Medicare, pay for our military and then go down the line.”
But he said any deal with Congress must be contingent upon major spending cuts.
Fox News host Shannon Bream played a clip of former President Donald Trump saying Congress must be prepared to lead the country into untested territory. “Congressmen, senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re gonna have to do a default,” Trump said in the soundbite.
Bream contrasted that to a White House statement saying default would “trigger a recession, hit retirement accounts and increase borrowing costs.”
“Which President do you agree with?” Bream asked Donalds.
The Congressman, who has endorsed Trump in 2024, deflected and hinted threats of entering default may be a tactic.
“President Trump is a master negotiator. I don’t know what Joe Biden’s ever done to negotiate anything of substance,” Donalds said. “Let’s be very clear, Shannon. You’re going to have to curtail spending. Joe Biden wants to spend $7 trillion. That’s his budget. We only take in about $4.2 trillion to $4.5 trillion in taxes. So he wants to massively spend money we don’t have he wants to massively borrow and think there are no consequences.”
If Republicans really cared about the debt… they would be pushing for less spending AND higher taxes. This is how we know these people are only puppets for the rich.. only aim is to sabotage and obstruct government on behalf of the rich. They’ve been doing this the day that Obama showed up. Also, feeding into the stupidity and anti-government whackos that make up their base. How you gonna be anti-government and be in government man get these whackos out of government.
The debt to be paid off is from the Trump administration…that’s where you’re mistaken…economy is how it’s spelled and you don’t have any background to comment on why Trumps debt of 7 trillion isn’t to be brought up in this conversation….his trade deficits were the highest in the country and caused the first inflationary pressure buy adding tariffs to the cost of our own food crops…we all paid out of opaocket for that dire mistake….and people say as soon as Biden stepped into office it all started…first clue that Biden didn’t cause it….trends don’t turn around over night…it took two years into Trumps administration for unemployment stats to hit a low point…all brought on by the Obama decade of growth economy, the longest growth in our lifetimes…but Trump claimed it as his success because he was in office…ignorance on the topic is no excuse…traitorous conspiracist BS has no place where our country is at stake.
Byron Donald’s claim that the Biden budget is 7 trillion and we only have revenues of almost 5 trillion is a probelem….he didn’t say that the 7 Trillion dollar figure is for a ten year period…like all conspiracist GOP candidates, he’s gilding the Lilly.