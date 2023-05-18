Joe Biden’s reelection campaign sees ‘viable pathways’ to 2024 election win

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is vowing to hold the states that won him the White House in 2020 but also compete in places it lost like North Carolina and increasingly Republican-dominated Florida, providing what it says are “a number of viable pathways to the 270 electoral votes” needed to clinch four more years.
Offering her first extensive comments on strategy since she was named manager of Biden’s campaign last month, Julie Chavez Rodriguez wrote in a memo to “interested parties” that the 2024 race presents “significant opportunities to grow Democratic support.” It was released while Biden was traveling in Japan, but he is skipping previously planned, subsequent stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.
Rodriguez said the reelection campaign is planning early investments to try to retain battleground states Biden won in 2020 including Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Hampshire, and to hold Georgia and Arizona, which hadn’t voted Democratic in a presidential race in decades prior to three years ago.
But the campaign will also “look to expand the map even further in states like North Carolina and Florida” and Rodriguez said both would be included in a “7-figure” advertising buy that encompassed investments in a string of swing states.
Biden’s reelection campaign is built around asking Americans to allow him to “finish the job” he started, and has sought to paint “extreme” Republicans like former President Donald Trump and supporters of his “Make America Great Again” movement as threats to core American political values.
Trump is now seeking the White House for a third time, and while Rodriguez’s memo did not mention him by name, it did predict Biden would “prevail over the MAGA extremist agenda once again.”
Biden’s political advisers have long argued that Biden beat Trump once and can do so again. If someone else captures the GOP presidential nomination — like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as a top Trump alternative — Biden’s team maintains the same strategy can work since most top Republicans have done little to distance themselves from the MAGA movement.
Though Rodriguez’s memo makes no mention of it, contrasting Biden with his opponent may be the President’s strongest reelection tactic. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last month found that only about half of Democrats think the 80-year-old Biden should run again, though 81% said they would at least probably support him in the 2024 general election if he is the nominee.
The memo says the reelection campaign plans to spread its message online and through in-person contacts with voters, but will rely heavily on leveraging voters’ existing social circles.
“While trust in the media may have eroded, trust in people’s personal networks has never been stronger,” Rodriguez wrote. She promised that the campaign will “engage early and often” with its traditional base supporters among women, as well as Black, Hispanic and Asian American voters, and young people who didn’t turn out for the 2022 midterms. The memo also says organized labor “will be core to our electoral success.”
Biden’s reelection campaign says it plans to try for gains among targeted groups of voters during next year’s race. That includes building on 2020, when Biden “made small, but critical gains among rural and white working class voters in battleground states.” It further notes that Democrats saw support rise slightly in those demographics during last year’s midterms in “states like Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin, and remain consistent in Georgia and North Carolina.”
The memo says strong suburban support helped lift Biden to the 306 electoral votes he won in 2020, and there could be room for growth among such voters, who may be energized by the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision.
National Democrats have remained strongly unified behind Biden. He faces only token opposition in the party’s presidential primary from self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert Kennedy Jr. That means, Chavez wrote, that the reelection campaign “is able to leverage party infrastructure from Day One, including tools, technology and people, which means we aren’t starting from scratch.”
___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2023 at 7:35 am
Of course he does. No need to campaign. Back in the basement goes Joe and they will hide Willie’s girlfriend. Can you imagine her as President? Then the media from print to video will cover for him as well. Keep the Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok going and your voters will await the harvesters to come to the door.
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2023 at 8:08 am
And just look at that picture of that feeble old man. He belongs in a senior care facility, but his family is a bunch of hanger’s on. The other fake doctor likes that White House lifestyle.
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 8:37 am
Hello IBS and good morning. President Biden regularly bicycles, same as George W Bush did. Trump sits in front of the TV eating hamberders like Hasselhoff. The photoshops of Trumpface on fictional character Rambo, those are fakes. Trump is in fact a giant tub of lard. Watch carefully old videos of him walking down stairs with Melania at his side. You will notice Melania doing the ole “march in place” routine where she keeps stepping up and down yet failing to make any progress with regard to the stairs. She has to do that because Trump is barely able to walk DOWN stairs and goes so slow she has to march in place trying to hide how weak real Trump, not Photoshop Rambo Trumpface, actually is. And that was more than two years ago. I be surprised if Trump can even stand on his own anymore.
Impeach Biden
May 18, 2023 at 8:58 am
I don’t recall Trump having any trouble climbing the stairs on Air Force 1. Do you? Does Trump need crib sheets and a diagram with the reporters names so he can remember them at a fake press conference? Did Trump have prearranged questions with the media? You are lying to yourself if you think Biden is cognitively well. What should concern all of us is the thought of Willie’s girlfriend becoming CIC.
PeterH
May 18, 2023 at 8:10 am
Redux of 2020 election except Republicans lose by 13,000,000 votes and Democrats secure significant gains in House, Senate and State races. Americans are weary of the GQP culture wars that usurp individual freedoms. Most Americans want abortion to be legal and women’s reproductive health unregulated by government interference. Republicans are America’s biggest problem. Vote all Republicans out of office.
Michael K
May 18, 2023 at 8:26 am
I fully expect DeSantis to launch his campaign with a torchlight parade – as if to further amplify his anti “woke” gibberish and other perverse culture war cruelty that has nothing to do with policy, governance, or equal rights.
No other candidate better understands the US Constitution and Office of the Presidency better than the incumbent. The former president learned nothing during his chaotic term which culminated in an insurrection and refusal to participate in the peaceful transfer of power – which should automatically disqualify him.
Meanwhile, my auto insurance just shot up 50% and dreading my homeowner renewal. But drag queens, oh my!
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 8:42 am
Yeah my car insurance inflates about 30% every 6 months at renewal time. My homeowners DOUBLED at the last renewal and they had already been making excuses about not paying if anything happens to my “old” roof which, with 30 year shingles, is at only half its rated lifetime. I fix the occasional popped nail myself. Ain’t no thang to do that, and yet, double the rate anyways.
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 8:51 am
Georgia Gov Brian Kemp is the old GOP that could even potentially give Biden any real competition, but Kemp quietly (i will give him credit, he somehow got it done very quietly) got a 6 week abortion ban enacted in Georgia. That 6 week ban will be an albatross on Kemp same as with all the GOPs except that one lady from South Carolina that seems like she actually has a brain. The GOP dog finally caught the car it was chasing, but that car, it runned over that dumb ole dog. Stupid dog did not realize there was another set of tires in the rear end of the car. Squish.
Dont Say FLA
May 18, 2023 at 8:59 am
There’s two pathways to Biden’s 2nd term. First path, GOP nominee is Defelonious Javina Trump for a third time. It’s already well established that voters prefer “Not Trump.” “Not Trump” wins again. Second path: GOP Nominee is not Trump, and idiot Trump runs independent, taking about %22 of the overall vote while the GOP nom takes perhaps %15 of the vote, leaving Biden with the largest margin of victory anyone’s seen in 200+ years.