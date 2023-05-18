May 18, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Business nixes plan bringing 800 manufacturing jobs to Nassau County
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeMay 18, 20235min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Fishery research off Florida subject to funding by South Carolina Legislature

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach panel debates rehiring former City Manager

NE Florida

Redfish, bluefish, no fish: Climate change threatens traditional fishing waters

220316 county attorney shuffle
The business was set to spend $450M in capital investment.

Nassau County is losing out on an estimated 800 jobs after a project fell through to bring a beverage manufacturer to the area.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t really have a lot of harmonizing with Project Harmony, as you all are aware of, I’m sure, by now,” Sherri Mitchell of the Nassau County Economic Development Board said to the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners recently. 

“Harmony, unfortunately, in their last 90 days due diligence, when they had a chance to look at the property, the owner, unfortunately, came back to (Florida Power and Light) and pulled out of the deal — completely pulled out of the deal. That was a hard one to take because we had been dancing around with them for three years.”

The business was set to spend $450 million in capital investment and bring on those workers with an average wage of $45,000 annually. The company anticipated locating in western Nassau County at the Crawford Diamond.

Mitchell asked people working on the deal in economic development organizations and FPL if there was something the Board could’ve done differently, to which she heard that no, there wasn’t a better path of action here.

“They flat-out didn’t locate to another area, which was good news, but they just pulled the plug on that project entirely,” Mitchell said. “Again, that’s unfortunate, but we want somebody that is going to be 100% in.” 

Also, the plan to bring on a $30 million production facility with 200 jobs is on the back burner as the company looked at Wildlight but found their timeline wasn’t compatible for when the site is supposed to be ready.

Meanwhile, progress continues on securing a $350 million steel manufacturing facility at the Crawford Diamond, a project estimated to produce 310 jobs with an average annual pay of $61,000. A 25-job, $25 million hydrogen manufacturing project is still in the works as well, as is a 150-job, $35 million boat manufacturing facility.

Commissioner John Martin noted a late March meeting between Nassau County’s economic development representatives and Enterprise Florida in which they discussed the possibility of bringing a logistics company to the county.

“That was Atlantic Logistics,” Mitchell said. “They do have a presence in Duval County.” 

Advertisement

Mitchell, Commissioner Mike Cole from the Port of Fernandina, and a representative of Enterprise Florida took Atlantic Logistics on a tour of the Port and a visit with the local Chamber of Commerce, along with showing the Tradeplex, Wildlight and the Crawford Diamond area.

That company continues to look to create a presence in Nassau County. 

Commissioner Jeff Gray extended to Mitchell and the NCED Board whatever help Commissioners could provide on securing new investment in the county.

“If … when we do land that one big (manufacturer), we’re going to have spin-off suppliers,” Gray said. “We call them independent part suppliers, IPS, because they want JIT, just-in-time delivery. They don’t want to carry inventory, they want to be close to the main manufacturing facility, their customer. We know we’re going to need housing. We know we’re going to need a lot of things.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFalse claims of a stolen election thrive unchecked on Twitter even as Elon Musk promises otherwise

nextDisney World's grand — and expensive — Star Wars hotel experience is closing for good

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories