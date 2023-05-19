May 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis drags Disney for using Ron DeSantis as ‘scapegoat’

A.G. GancarskiMay 19, 20234min3

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis set to announce his presidential candidacy from Dunedin — but where?

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Gov. DeSantis’ dangerously broad drag show crackdown is a threat to St. Pete Pride event, among other problems

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump gives Ron DeSantis ‘ZERO Chance’ in 2024

FLAPOL020623CH027
'It doesn't have a Ron DeSantis problem. It has a Disney problem.'

Florida’s CFO is arguing that The Walt Disney Co. doesn’t have a “Ron DeSantis problem,” but rather a “Disney problem.”

During an interview on the Fox Business Network’sMornings with Maria,” Jimmy Patronis said that the company is trying to “scapegoat” the Florida Governor to cover up for a failing business model.

“Look, any time that a cast member forgets their Goofy costume or a Storm Trooper stubs their toe, they’re going to blame Ron DeSantis because there’s a lawsuit taking place. They’re going to go leak it to the federally-owned New York Times.”

Charging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” against DeSantis in the wake of the company’s objection to “Parental Rights in Education” legislation last year, Disney indeed has a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern Florida District.

“It’s a continuous drip, drip, drip by Disney as they have gotten themselves a mess,” Patronis added. “Disney doesn’t have a Florida problem. It doesn’t have a Ron DeSantis problem. It has a Disney problem.”

This week, the company canceled plans to move a California division of more than 2,000 Disney employees to Lake Nona, citing “changing business conditions” as a factor. Patronis believes the responsibility for those changes is Disney’s alone.

“Right now they’re losing millions of subscribers on (Disney+). They’re closing their flagship Star Wars Hotel. They are making decisions financially that they have to do, just like Google and Amazon laying off people,” Patronis said.

“So it’s just convenient to blame Ron DeSantis because right now he’s a high-profile target and it makes their stockholders and directors, you know, have a scapegoat to blame it on. Bob Iger is doing what he needs to do to survive. And unfortunately getting $2,000 a night for a hotel just doesn’t fly anymore in the United States.”

Patronis had previously advised Disney to be “working around the clock to try to figure out how to make amends with Ron DeSantis, just like Bud Light should be working around the clock to go kiss Kid Rock’s ass.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis' dangerously broad drag show crackdown is a threat to St. Pete Pride event, among other problems

nextRon DeSantis set to announce his presidential candidacy from Dunedin — but where?

3 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 19, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Disney may or may not be playing a blame game, but it was amateurish, ego driven Rhonda that put their own head on the chopping block for blame. Rhonda needs to own where Rhonda puts their own head all the time.

    Reply

  • Did he drag in public?

    May 19, 2023 at 9:15 am

    If Mr Jimmy dragged in public, Rhonda better have him arrested immediately just like those Rhonda arrested folks who used their voter registration cards that Rhonda gave them for going to their registered voting precincts and voting. And then Rhonda arrested them for it. Rhonda, Rhonda, thinks he runs Rwanda and it’s 1973

    Reply

  • Megan Haynes

    May 19, 2023 at 9:20 am

    I frequently created more than $26,380 in extra household income much appreciated to speedy replay and persevering online engagement. My most elevated (hbf-02) residential deals come about in real profit of $18,636. Without a question, everybody can presently.

    Utilize this to boost your online income———————>>> xy2.eu/DRw9

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories