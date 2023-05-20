Ron DeSantis blames ‘drag queens’ and ‘pronouns’ for military recruitment problems

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to explore the issue of military readiness, laying the blame for force shortfalls at the feet of “drag queens” and a problematic part of speech.
“You see them recruiting with like using drag queens and doing stuff with the pronouns and all this other stuff. That’s part of the main reason recruiting is so low,” DeSantis told podcaster Dinesh D’Souza this week.
While DeSantis hasn’t blamed “doing stuff with the pronouns” for military recruitment issues, he did discuss “drag queens” and other social trends troubling him last weekend in an Iowa stump speech.
“When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services using things like drag queens, you know, that is just fundamentally wrong,” DeSantis said in Sioux Center at the Feenstra Family Picnic, a major confab of Iowa Republicans.
The U.S. Navy, which DeSantis was a member of, used a female impersonator as a “digital ambassador.” The service member, named Joshua Kelley, performs as “Harpy Daniels.”
DeSantis has signed legislation dealing with both “drag queens” and “pronouns” in recent days.
The bill cracking down on drag shows authorizes state government officials within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to suspend or revoke the liquor license of any establishment that admits minors to a live, adult performance, which could include “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” meant to appeal to “prurient, shameful, or morbid interests … without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for the age of the child present.”
DeSantis has also signed legislation (HB 1069) that he says “ensures Florida students and teachers will never be forced to declare pronouns in school or be forced to use pronouns not based on biological sex.”
“We never did this through all of human history until like, what, two weeks ago,” DeSantis said, as transcribed by Fox News. “Now this is something they’re having third-graders declare pronouns? We’re not doing the pronoun olympics in Florida. It’s not happening here.”
DeSantis doesn’t just blame “pronouns” and “drag queens” for military recruitment issues.
As he said in Iowa last weekend, “embracing concepts like (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)” and “gender ideology” are problems for him. DeSantis believes “we need to get the military focused on what it’s supposed to be.”
“I don’t want to run into any more veterans saying, ‘You know, Governor, I don’t think that I would want my son or daughter to join the military anymore,'” DeSantis said last weekend.
See more of the D’Souza interview below.
5 comments
PeterH
May 20, 2023 at 12:07 pm
DeSantis must be proud to be interviewed by a known criminal, conspiracy movie fabricator……who served jail time.
LeighRaschelle
May 20, 2023 at 12:35 pm
Earn income while simply working online. work from home (fcfde-130) whenever you want. just for maximum 2 hours a day you can make more than $500 per day online. from this i made $17632 last month in my spare time.
Check info here…………… jobsoffer02.blogspot.com
LeighRaschelle
May 20, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Earn income while simply working online. work from home (fcfde-135) whenever you want. just for maximum 2 hours a day you can make more than $500 per day online. from this i made $17632 last month in my spare time.
Check info here…………… jobsoffer02.blogspot.com
Cal Howdy
May 20, 2023 at 1:12 pm
Drag queens and transgendered people are only a “problem” for the 18-30 year old male soldier if their parents lived in some sort of non-sensical fear of said drag queens and transgendered people, based on what THEIR parents’ irrational fears were. It’s cyclical. “You have to be carefully taught” to hate. You can only break the cycle of irrational fear be being awake to the challenges of others. FDR said, and he was right, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”. DeSantis and the far right republican ilk fear everything, and as a consequence are making terrible decisions for the actual majority of Americans in this country.
Earl Pitts American
May 20, 2023 at 1:20 pm
Good afternoon America,
I, Earl Pitts American, have great news for you.
My, Earl Pitts American’s scientific research has proven that 6 to 8 months after Desantis’ inanaguration all the annoying and dangerous leftist woke shizz will have virtually disappeared from our Great Nation
Homeless drug addicts gone.
B on B slaughter gone.
Shoplifting gone.
Open borders gone.
Cutting off little girls breasts and little boys penius’ gone.
Porn in school libraries gone.
Drugs, sex slaves, illegals, gang members, Tallibabn, Chinese, ect. boarder crossings gone.
And thats in just 6 to 8 months.
Join me, Earl Pitts American, in solving all dook 4 brains leftist created problems with a simply, quick, easy vote for Desantis.
Sorry but its going to take at least 2 years to clean up Calafornia. I, Earl Pitts American, am not going to even allow our workers to begin cleaning all that human poop up off LA’s streets untill it all drys out and turns white. You know like a crusty white sun bleached dog turd out in the corner of your back yard. They will be safe to handle at that time.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American