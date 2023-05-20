May 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis blames ‘drag queens’ and ‘pronouns’ for military recruitment problems

A.G. GancarskiMay 20, 20235min5

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump ad needles Ron DeSantis for national sales tax proposal

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Never Back Down builds support in Iowa for Ron DeSantis

Culture WarsHeadlines

Parents of transgender kids battle Ron DeSantis in court

D'Souza DeSantis
'That's part of the main reason recruiting is so low.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to explore the issue of military readiness, laying the blame for force shortfalls at the feet of “drag queens” and a problematic part of speech.

“You see them recruiting with like using drag queens and doing stuff with the pronouns and all this other stuff. That’s part of the main reason recruiting is so low,” DeSantis told podcaster Dinesh D’Souza this week.

While DeSantis hasn’t blamed “doing stuff with the pronouns” for military recruitment issues, he did discuss “drag queens” and other social trends troubling him last weekend in an Iowa stump speech.

“When you see videos of folks recruiting for the military services using things like drag queens, you know, that is just fundamentally wrong,” DeSantis said in Sioux Center at the Feenstra Family Picnic, a major confab of Iowa Republicans.

The U.S. Navy, which DeSantis was a member of, used a female impersonator as a “digital ambassador.” The service member, named Joshua Kelley, performs as “Harpy Daniels.”

DeSantis has signed legislation dealing with both “drag queens” and “pronouns” in recent days.

The bill cracking down on drag shows authorizes state government officials within the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) to suspend or revoke the liquor license of any establishment that admits minors to a live, adult performance, which could include “lewd conduct, or the lewd exposure of prosthetic or imitation genitals or breasts,” meant to appeal to “prurient, shameful, or morbid interests … without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for the age of the child present.”

DeSantis has also signed legislation (HB 1069) that he says “ensures Florida students and teachers will never be forced to declare pronouns in school or be forced to use pronouns not based on biological sex.”

“We never did this through all of human history until like, what, two weeks ago,” DeSantis said, as transcribed by Fox News. “Now this is something they’re having third-graders declare pronouns? We’re not doing the pronoun olympics in Florida. It’s not happening here.”

DeSantis doesn’t just blame “pronouns” and “drag queens” for military recruitment issues.

As he said in Iowa last weekend, “embracing concepts like (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)” and “gender ideology” are problems for him. DeSantis believes “we need to get the military focused on what it’s supposed to be.”

“I don’t want to run into any more veterans saying, ‘You know, Governor, I don’t think that I would want my son or daughter to join the military anymore,'” DeSantis said last weekend.

See more of the D’Souza interview below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLutheran Church of the Cross Day School says goodbye to Holly Carlson

nextShock poll puts Joe Biden 14 points ahead of Ron DeSantis in General Election

5 comments

  • PeterH

    May 20, 2023 at 12:07 pm

    DeSantis must be proud to be interviewed by a known criminal, conspiracy movie fabricator……who served jail time.

    Reply

  • LeighRaschelle

    May 20, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Earn income while simply working online. work from home (fcfde-130) whenever you want. just for maximum 2 hours a day you can make more than $500 per day online. from this i made $17632 last month in my spare time.

    Check info here…………… jobsoffer02.blogspot.com

    Reply

  • LeighRaschelle

    May 20, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Earn income while simply working online. work from home (fcfde-135) whenever you want. just for maximum 2 hours a day you can make more than $500 per day online. from this i made $17632 last month in my spare time.

    Check info here…………… jobsoffer02.blogspot.com

    Reply

  • Cal Howdy

    May 20, 2023 at 1:12 pm

    Drag queens and transgendered people are only a “problem” for the 18-30 year old male soldier if their parents lived in some sort of non-sensical fear of said drag queens and transgendered people, based on what THEIR parents’ irrational fears were. It’s cyclical. “You have to be carefully taught” to hate. You can only break the cycle of irrational fear be being awake to the challenges of others. FDR said, and he was right, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”. DeSantis and the far right republican ilk fear everything, and as a consequence are making terrible decisions for the actual majority of Americans in this country.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts American

    May 20, 2023 at 1:20 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    I, Earl Pitts American, have great news for you.
    My, Earl Pitts American’s scientific research has proven that 6 to 8 months after Desantis’ inanaguration all the annoying and dangerous leftist woke shizz will have virtually disappeared from our Great Nation
    Homeless drug addicts gone.
    B on B slaughter gone.
    Shoplifting gone.
    Open borders gone.
    Cutting off little girls breasts and little boys penius’ gone.
    Porn in school libraries gone.
    Drugs, sex slaves, illegals, gang members, Tallibabn, Chinese, ect. boarder crossings gone.
    And thats in just 6 to 8 months.
    Join me, Earl Pitts American, in solving all dook 4 brains leftist created problems with a simply, quick, easy vote for Desantis.
    Sorry but its going to take at least 2 years to clean up Calafornia. I, Earl Pitts American, am not going to even allow our workers to begin cleaning all that human poop up off LA’s streets untill it all drys out and turns white. You know like a crusty white sun bleached dog turd out in the corner of your back yard. They will be safe to handle at that time.
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories