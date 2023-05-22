May 22, 2023
Donald Trump props up Tim Scott at Ron DeSantis’ expense

A.G. Gancarski
May 22, 2023

Trump
'Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally un-electable.'

Donald Trump is welcoming yet another opponent to the 2024 race by noting that he’s not Ron DeSantis.

With U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launching Monday in North Charleston, the former President offered remarks on Truth Social.

“Good luck to Senator Tim Scott in entering the Republican Presidential Primary Race. It is rapidly loading up with lots of people, and Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally un-electable. I got Opportunity Zones done with Tim, a big deal that has been highly successful,” Trump noted.

If this feels like a familiar tack from Trump, then you’ve been paying attention. The former President has already built up at least one second-tier candidate at the expense of the Florida Governor.

“Ron DeSanctimonious is dropping in the Polls so fast that he soon may be falling behind young Vivek Ramaswamy,” Trump posted back in March.

Thus far, this has been a two-person race, albeit one where the former President has the momentum.

The FiveThirtyEight average of polls shows that Trump leads DeSantis 54% to 21% on average, with former Vice President Mike Pence at 6% and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley at 4%.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) polling average pegs DeSantis at 19% support in the 2024 Republican Primary field, with Trump tripling the Governor with 56% support.

The Race to the White House average is more forgiving to the Florida Governor. Trump musters 54% support in that model, with DeSantis’ nearly 21% standing as the best of the three major averages.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • PeterH

    May 22, 2023 at 2:39 pm

    Tim Scott supports and advocates for a total abortion ban. He will never be elected president. Donald Trump’s magical thinking visualizes Tim Scott as his puppet running mate. Americans need to understand that America’s gun problem, intrusion into women’s personal health care decisions, abandonment of personal choice and freedoms is the mismanagement of today’s GQP.

    REPUBLICANS ARE AMERICA’S BIGGEST PROBLEM!

    VOTE ALL REPUBLICANS OUT OF OFFICE!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 22, 2023 at 4:29 pm

    Today’s GOP = “Stand your ground unless your ground is your uterus” = The GOP culture of losing shall continue indefinitely

    Reply

