March 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump predicts Vivek Ramaswamy could overtake Ron DeSantis in 2024 polling
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the area in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Trump’s lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

A.G. GancarskiMarch 21, 20235min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida health care workers praise measures giving them greater protections against attacks

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis’ Ukraine position playing poorly outside GOP primary

HeadlinesJax

Jax mayoral candidates Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan plan election night parties

Georgia Election Investigation
Trump keeps dragging DeSantis after 'porn star hush money' comments.

The hits keep coming for Ron DeSantis on Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump flogged the Florida Governor, contending that a thus far marginal candidate in the Republican presidential field could overtake the man supporters call “America’s Governor.”

“Ron DeSanctimonious is dropping in the Polls so fast that he soon may be falling behind young Vivek Ramaswamy,” Trump posted.

Trump’s warming to Ramaswamy comes after he tweeted that a “Trump indictment would be a national disaster.”

“It is un-American for the ruling party to use police power to arrest its political rivals,” Ramaswamy said.

“Principles go beyond partisanship. Let the American people decide who governs. This will mark a dark moment in American history and will undermine public trust in our electoral system itself. I call on the Manhattan District Attorney to reconsider this action and to put aside partisan politics in service of preserving our Constitutional republic.”

In contrast, DeSantis used the occasion of an official press conference in Panama City to slam George Soros “funded prosecutors” while distancing himself from the allegations that Trump paid out “porn star hush money” to women ahead of the 2016 campaign.

“You’re talking about this situation, and like, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair. I just can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said, before pivoting back to Bragg’s backing by Soros.

“But what I can speak to is that if you have a prosecutor who is ignoring crimes happening every single day in his jurisdiction, and he chooses to go back many, many years ago, to try to use something about porn star hush money payments. You know, that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda and weaponizing the office. And I think that’s fundamentally wrong.”

Earlier Monday, both Trump and his son slammed the Governor in the wake of the press conference performance.

On Truth Social, the former President pilloried the Florida Governor, casting aspersions on his heterosexuality in the process.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are “underage” (or possibly a man!). I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

Trump’s comments were atop a post where he rebooted a scurrilous story about the Governor drinking with prep school students when he was a teacher decades ago. When compelled to comment last month, DeSantis acknowledged that while the media wanted “the controversy,” he was nonetheless more focused on the fight with Joe Biden than with the former President.

Donald Trump Jr. had his say as well in the wake of DeSantis downplaying the former President’s expected indictment.

“So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a ‘manufactured circus’ & isn’t a ‘real issue,'” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He’s totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJim Boyd to mark a century of mosquito swatting

nextJax mayoral candidates Daniel Davis, Donna Deegan plan election night parties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories