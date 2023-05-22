May 22, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida TaxWatch report: With CON program, Sunshine State tops in high-quality hospice care
Elderly senior person or grandparent's hands with red heart in support of nursing family caregiver for national hospice palliative care and family caregivers month concept

Staff ReportsMay 22, 20233min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Tom Grady: Bank failures and crypto ostriches

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.22.23

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 5.14.23

Elderly senior person or grandparent's hands with red heart in
The Sunshine State ranks near the top in nearly all categories, reduces fraud, ensures rural access and saves taxpayers money.

A new report from Florida TaxWatch — Florida’s Certificate of Need (CON) Program Delivers High-Quality Hospice Care — shows the state’s competitive CON process for Hospice care is a key reason the Sunshine State ranks near the top in nearly all categories, reduces fraud, ensures rural access and saves taxpayers money.

Key takeaways from the report:

— The quality of hospice services in Florida surpasses the quality demonstrated in many other states.

— California effectively illustrates the risks of amending or repealing a hospice CON program. California has more than one thousand hospice providers, and state auditors found that the state is likely experiencing large-scale hospice fraud.

— The California Attorney General estimates that in Los Angeles County alone, hospice agencies overbilled Medicare by $105 million.

— The CON competitive batching cycle is particularly important for securing high-quality hospice providers. The marketplace has winners and losers, and the state uses its CON program to protect especially vulnerable consumers from bad practices like those in California.

— Florida has the highest average nursing minutes and average minutes with a home health aide.

— In contrast with California, Florida’s CON program creates an intentionally developed network of hospice providers. The CON program presents Florida with the opportunity to evaluate the hospice service provider’s business plan as well as to limit the number of providers, making it easier for the state to survey and monitor their performance.

— Florida’s CON model permits the state to ensure that the expansion of the number of hospice providers is orderly and in response to a demonstrated need for additional hospice providers. Repeal of the CON program is likely to result in increases in the number of providers far more than demonstrated needs. Absent additional staff and operational funding, the state will have a tough time monitoring the performance of new providers, so the repeal of CON will necessarily increase the size and costs of state government. The repeal of CON also increases the likelihood of waste, fraud and abuse, as was observed in California.

The bottom line: Florida’s CON program works.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLobbying compensation: Ballard Partners is top earning firm in Q1 of 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories