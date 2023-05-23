Rick Scott slams ‘fearmongering’ NAACP travel advisory

As the NAACP targets Florida’s current Governor with a travel advisory, his predecessor is mounting a defense, and offering a travel advisory of his own.
During a radio interview on WDUN-AM of Georgia, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ripped the NAACP for issuing a warning against travel to the Sunshine State in the wake of Ron DeSantis’ policies, suggesting the prominent civil rights group was just headline-hungry.
“Wouldn’t you think the NAACP wants to bring people together? I guess, maybe they weren’t getting enough news because this is just fearmongering. It makes no sense,” Scott said.
The Senator said Florida doesn’t “tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind.”
“And so this is wrong and so I can’t imagine (someone’s) not going to come to Florida because the NAACP tells him not to,” Scott said.
He then urged the NAACP to think beyond “skin color.”
“I just wish we had more organizations that said, ‘Hey, let’s all get together.’ Let’s figure out how we bring people together. Let’s start judging people by their character, how hard they want to work, not their skin color,” Scott said.
The Senator’s comments weren’t responsive to the wording of the travel advisory itself.
On Saturday, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid the Sunshine State.
“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the advisory reads.
“We should not use race or othering as a tool to weaponize against people and unfortunately for a large percentage of Floridians, that’s what he has done. Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued,” said President Derrick Johnson on Monday.
While on the radio, Scott’s Office offered its own “travel advisory to socialists.”
“Florida is openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration,” Scott contended.
“Let me be clear — any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida. Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”
7 comments
DeSantis created a dystopia
May 23, 2023 at 11:31 am
Rick Scott should’ve stood up to against DeSantis. He’s supposed to be a Florida Senator and get him, and Rubio said nothing while Florida turned into a dystopia
Martucci
May 23, 2023 at 11:38 am
No travel advisory for Chicago, Baltimore, Phiadelphia, St. Louis?
Of course not, that doesn’t fit the narrative.
Florida just be “raciss”
Dont Say FLA
May 23, 2023 at 11:41 am
Well, nobody goes to Chicago Baltimore Philadelphia or St Louis voluntarily, so no, no travel advisory. People may not realize Florida changed in its bigotry from covert to extremely overt under Governor Rhonda Santis, therefore, travel advisory.
PeterH
May 23, 2023 at 12:06 pm
The New York Times reported this morning that the Illinois Catholic Church abused 1,900 minors ……NOT ONE OF THE ABUSERS WAS A DRAG QUEEN!
Dont Say FLA
May 23, 2023 at 11:38 am
The actual fearmongering is FLA Gov Rhonda yammering incessantly about how the trans and the gays and the drag queens are going to get your children and the blacks are going to get your wife unless you participate in Guns Everywhere and you Stand Your Ground when one knocks on the door or pulls into the driveway on accident or, as Rhonda constantly says, “you know,” walks to the gas station and walks back home with some Skittles.
PeterH
May 23, 2023 at 12:03 pm
Rick Scott would like to normalize and institutionalize government hate.
We won’t let him!
Republicans are America’s biggest problem!
Vote all Republicans out of office!
Michael K
May 23, 2023 at 12:07 pm
Accusations of fear mongering from Rick Scott? That’s doublespeak.
And by the way, the LA Dodgers stood up to Marco Rubio for his attempt to erase Pride recognition in Los Angeles. Like it’s his business in the first place.