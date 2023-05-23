Rick Scott slams ‘fearmongering’ NAACP travel advisory

As the NAACP targets Florida’s current Governor with a travel advisory, his predecessor is mounting a defense, and offering a travel advisory of his own.

During a radio interview on WDUN-AM of Georgia, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott ripped the NAACP for issuing a warning against travel to the Sunshine State in the wake of Ron DeSantis’ policies, suggesting the prominent civil rights group was just headline-hungry.

“Wouldn’t you think the NAACP wants to bring people together? I guess, maybe they weren’t getting enough news because this is just fearmongering. It makes no sense,” Scott said.

The Senator said Florida doesn’t “tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind.”

“And so this is wrong and so I can’t imagine (someone’s) not going to come to Florida because the NAACP tells him not to,” Scott said.

He then urged the NAACP to think beyond “skin color.”

“I just wish we had more organizations that said, ‘Hey, let’s all get together.’ Let’s figure out how we bring people together. Let’s start judging people by their character, how hard they want to work, not their skin color,” Scott said.

The Senator’s comments weren’t responsive to the wording of the travel advisory itself.

On Saturday, the NAACP Board of Directors issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid the Sunshine State.

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the advisory reads.

“We should not use race or othering as a tool to weaponize against people and unfortunately for a large percentage of Floridians, that’s what he has done. Therefore, we are advising African Americans and others that if you travel to Florida, beware that your life is not valued,” said President Derrick Johnson on Monday.

While on the radio, Scott’s Office offered its own “travel advisory to socialists.”

“Florida is openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them. Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by Socialists and others who work in the Biden Administration,” Scott contended.